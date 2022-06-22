U.S. markets close in 4 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,790.27
    +25.48 (+0.68%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,674.09
    +143.84 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,180.86
    +111.56 (+1.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,692.25
    -1.78 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.80
    -4.72 (-4.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.70
    +3.90 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    21.47
    -0.30 (-1.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0595
    +0.0057 (+0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1510
    -0.1560 (-4.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2303
    +0.0024 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8680
    -0.7890 (-0.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,512.62
    -994.79 (-4.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    438.55
    +2.47 (+0.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,091.03
    -61.02 (-0.85%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,149.55
    -96.76 (-0.37%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance presents 'How to invest amid rising economic uncertainty and volatility'

Strategist Michael Antonelli joins Jared Blikre to break down the Fed decision and more at 2 P.M. ET Wednesday.

Global Compostable Foodservice Packaging Market to Grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during Forecast Period | BlueWeave Consulting

BlueWeave Consulting and Research Pvt Ltd
·7 min read
BlueWeave Consulting and Research Pvt Ltd
BlueWeave Consulting and Research Pvt Ltd

Europe dominates the market owing to the increasing efforts by European Union on reducing the waste generated through food packaging in the region. Also, the rising environmental awareness and European consumer preferences for compostable packaging products propels the market growth. Moreover, North America is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period (2022-2028).

New Delhi, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Compostable Foodservice Packaging Market is flourishing owing to the expanding foodservice packaging, rising environmental concern among consumers, and rising initiatives as well as innovations in food packaging as along with changing business model of Food and Beverages service providers…

A recent study conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm, BlueWeave Consulting, revealed that the Global Compostable Foodservice Packaging Market was worth USD 17.85 billion in the year 2021. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% earning revenues of around USD 32.43 billion by the end of 2028. The Global Compostable Foodservice Packaging Market is booming because of the increasing demand for bio-degradable packaging for the green environment. Also, compostable packaging can be recycled and is the best alternative to plastic. Moreover, compostable food packaging can be disposable and can return to earth quickly and safely as soil when disposed off in the right environmental conditions. Furthermore, Global Compostable Foodservice Packaging Market is one of the most emerging markets that grow continuously owing to the lower petrol consumption, compostability, reduction of emission of greenhouse gas levels, and others. However, some biodegradable plastics produce methane, when decomposing in landfills. Methane is 84 times more potent than carbon dioxide, and it absorbs heat faster, which accelerates climate change. This may act as a huge restraining factor for market growth.

Rising Environmental Concern among Consumers Drives the Market Growth

The increasing concern among consumers regarding environmental pollution, and the harmful impact of traditional plastic on the environment are creating lucrative opportunities for manufacturers in the Global Compostable Foodservice Packaging Market. Moreover, compostable packaging materials consume less energy during their manufacture. Also, they are non-toxic since they have no chemicals and are made organically. In addition, compostable plastic breaks down in less time and is absorbed by the soil or converted into compost, depending on the materials used to make the bioplastic. Thus, compostable foodservice packaging is the best eco-friendly solution to enhance the freshness of food products and to reduce the harmful impact of traditional plastic. All these factors and rising health concerns, as well as environmental awareness, attract consumers to adopt the sustainable food packaging materials.


Request for Sample Report @ https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/report/compostable-foodservice-packaging-market/report-sample

Rising Initiatives and Innovations in Compostable Foodservice Packaging

The increasing focus of the government on recycling packaging helps to improve packaging processes. Also, the food service packaging key industry players are working on eco-friendly packaging formats that are made from natural plants and biop[polymers, which can be easily compostable. For instance, Huhtamäki freshly launched a disposable food tray, which is microwaveable and a green solution for customers. It has the same functionalities as the traditional plastic tray. Thus, product advancement is crucial for companies as it makes the product more attractive and increases the market growth. Moreover, these increasing initiatives and innovations by the manufacturer toward compostable plastic products mean cutting down the harmful plastic products from the environment. All in all making way for a better and healthier future for the generations to come.

CHALLENGES/REGULATORY/Trends in Global Compostable Foodservice Packaging Market

Challenges: Compostable Plastic Needs to be Compost Appropriately

Although, it is a fact that compostable plastics can compost or decompose very easily and even in a short period. Still, it is also true that it should be composted in a very appropriate method. Failing to do this might hamper the decomposition process. Moreover, compostable plastics cannot compost or decompose in ocean waters as it is too cold. Thus, the plastics will either float on water or create micro-plastics which pose health hazards to marine life. This might be very challenging for the Compostable Foodservice Packaging Market.


Please Visit Press Release of the Compostable Foodservice Packaging Market: https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/press-release/global-compostable-foodservice-packaging-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-9-2-during-forecast-period

Trends: Changing Business Model of Food and Beverages Service Providers

Globally, expanding multinational quick-service restaurants (QSRs), such as KFC and McDonald’s are leading the world to augmented demand for foodservice packaging solutions. These QSRs generally do not show any interest in investing in resources for maintenance and cleaning of business containers, which helps these QSR chain owners and operators reduce labor costs and utilize available resources for enhancing the quality of service and providing better customer support. Thus, rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and changing eating habits continue to bolster the demand for eco-friendly compostable packaging thereby, reinforcing the Foodservice industry.

Segmental Coverage

Based on the end-user, the Global Compostable Foodservice Packaging Market is segmented into Restaurants, Delivery Catering, Independent Stalls & Kiosks, and Others. Delivery Catering dominates the market owing to the rising use of compostable containers, bowls, plates, cups, utensils, and trays. Moreover, restaurants are expected to hold the largest market share owing to the rising consumption of on-the-go food products. Also, increasing dependency on single-use plastic containers, trays, plastic bags, and utensils due to health concerns prompted by the coronavirus pandemic is considerably impacting the market growth. All these factors boost the growth of the Global Compostable Foodservice Packaging Market during the forecast period (2022-2028).

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Compostable Foodservice Packaging Market

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic both positively and negatively impacted the growth of the Global Compostable Foodservice Packaging Market. Initially, the market faced a huge decline due to a halt in the production and manufacturing of compostable plastics. As a result, many producers were forced to shut down their operations. Thus, both demand and supply in the Global Compostable Foodservice Packaging Market declined significantly, negatively impacting market growth in a short period. However, the market started to recover post the COVID-19 pandemic owing to the demand for essential services, such as packed food, catering, and pharmaceutical products. A spike in products, such as compostable containers, cups, and trays has been witnessed.

Competitive Landscape

The leading market players in the Global Compostable Foodservice Packaging Market are Huhtamaki Oyj, WestRock Company, Stora Enso, Georgia Pacific LLC, Be Green Packaging, Berry Global, Inc., Pactiv LLC, TIPA Compostable Packaging, Genpak, LLC., Virosac S.r.l., Dart Container Corporation, Anchor Packaging Inc., D&W Fine Pack, and Gold Plast SPA. The market is highly fragmented with the presence of several manufacturing companies in the country. The market leaders retain their supremacy by spending on research and development, incorporating cutting-edge technology into their goods, and releasing upgraded items for customers. Various tactics, including strategic alliances, agreements, mergers, and partnerships, are used.

Don’t miss the business opportunity in the Global Compostable Foodservice Packaging Market. Consult our analysts to gain crucial insights and facilitate your business growth.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the Global Compostable Foodservice Packaging Market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in the Global Compostable Foodservice Packaging Market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

Recent Development

  • February 2021- Mondi Group expanded its release liner range with launch of two new paper-based sustainable EverLiner products - EverLiner Labelite and EverLiner M R, which are created using recycled and lightweight materials. They provide more sustainable solutions in a range of applications.

Scope of the Report

Attributes

Details

Years Considered

Historical data – 2018-2021

Base Year – 2021

Forecast – 2022 – 2028

Facts Covered

Revenue in USD Billion

Product Service/Segmentation

By Packaging Type, By Material, By End-User, By Region

Key Players

Huhtamaki Oyj, WestRock Company, Stora Enso, Georgia Pacific LLC, Be Green Packaging, Berry Global, Inc., Pactiv LLC, TIPA Compostable Packaging, Genpak, LLC., Virosac S.r.l., Dart Container Corporation, Anchor Packaging Inc., D&W Fine Pack, and Gold Plast SPA

By Packaging Type

  • Plates

  • Trays

  • Bowls

  • Cups

  • Pouches & Sachets

  • Others

By Material

  • Plastic

  • Paper & Paperboard

  • Others

By End User

  • Restaurants

  • Delivery Catering

  • Independent Stalls & Kiosks

  • Others

By Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • The Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • The Middle East and Africa

Please Find Below Some Related Report:

About Us

BlueWeave Consulting provides comprehensive Market Intelligence (MI) Solutions to businesses regarding various products and services online and offline. We offer all-inclusive market research reports by analyzing both qualitative and quantitative data to boost the performance of your business solutions. BWC has built its reputation from the scratch by delivering quality inputs and nourishing long-lasting relationships with its clients. We are one of the promising digital MI solutions companies providing agile assistance to make your business endeavors successful.

Contact Us:

BlueWeave Consulting & Research Pvt. Ltd

+1 866 658 6826 | +1 425 320 4776 | +44 1865 60 0662

info@blueweaveconsulting.com

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/blueweaveconsulting/


Recommended Stories

  • RECONAFRICA AND NAMCOR COMPLETE 2ND PHASE OF SEISMIC & PREPARE TO SPUD THE FIRST OF FOUR OIL TARGETS IN THE KAVANGO BASIN

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (FSE: 0XD) and its joint venture partner NAMCOR (the state oil company of Namibia) are pleased to announce completion of the second phase of seismic (761 km) and commencement of the first seismically defined, initial four well drilling program with the first well 1819/8-2 ("8-2") scheduled to spud on or before June 25, 2022.

  • Biden Proposed a Gas Tax Suspension. Here’s Why Oil Prices Are Falling.

    President Biden is calling on lawmakers to lift the federal tax on gasoline for three months and is asking states to take similar measures.

  • Exclusive-Inside the hangar at the centre of the $1 billion Airbus-Qatar jet dispute

    DOHA (Reuters) -Two high-tech Airbus A350 jets sit idle with their windows taped and engines covered in a floodlit hangar in the Gulf, hobbled by an international legal dispute between European industrial giant Airbus and Qatar's national carrier. From a distance, the planes might seem like any other long-haul jetliners crowding the busy Doha hub. The two planes, worth around $300 million combined according to analysts, are among 23 grounded A350s at the centre of a $1 billion London court battle over whether the damage represents a potential safety risk, something Airbus strongly denies.

  • U.S. tech companies yank job offers, leaving college grads scrambling

    One by one, over the last week of May, Twitter Inc rang up some members of its incoming class of new hires who had recently graduated from college and revoked the job offers in 15-minute calls, according to some of the recipients. “It was traumatic,” Iris Guo, an incoming associate product manager living in Toronto, told Reuters. More than 21,500 tech workers in the United States have lost their jobs so far this year, according to Layoffs.fyi, a website that monitors job cuts.

  • Oil slumps over 6% as Biden set to cut fuel costs for drivers

    (Reuters) -Oil prices tumbled on Wednesday on news of a plan by U.S. President Joe Biden to cut fuel costs for drivers and amid concerns over a potential economic recession after recent central bank rate hikes, which also weighed on equities. Brent crude futures were down $7.49, or 6.5%, by 1313 GMT at $107.16 a barrel, their biggest fall in percentage terms in three months. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures fell $7.74, or 7.1%, to $101.78, its biggest daily drop in percentage terms since March 9.

  • Oil Plunges As President Biden Calls For Gas Tax Holiday To Ease Pump Prices

    President Biden's call for a Federal gas tax holiday could cost the nation's Highway Trust Fund around $10 billion in revenues.

  • Brazil's Vale to spend $400 million in 2022 to remove tailings dams

    The dam elimination program, which began four years ago, has already cost the company $857 million of the $4 billion it projects to spend by 2035 in an effort to eliminate existing structures that could cause disasters like those in Brumadinho and Mariana, in Brazil's Minas Gerais state. Tailings dams are structures that contain mining waste. The breach of one in Brumadinho in 2019 killed 270 people and resulted in a wave of mining tailings impacting the region.

  • JPMorgan Lays Off Hundreds in Mortgage Business After Rate Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. is laying off hundreds of home-lending employees and reassigning hundreds more this week as rapidly rising mortgage rates drive down demand in what had been a red-hot housing market. Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpStocks Pare Gains After Powell Hints at Recession: Markets WrapThe Su

  • Kroger launches ad-centric electric vehicle charging stations

    Kroger Co. is rolling out electric vehicle charging stations at more than a dozen stores with more to come, including in Cincinnati.

  • Oil prices tumble toward their lowest levels in 6 weeks as demand worries resurface

    Investors are refocusing on the potential for a recession in the U.S. and elsewhere that could crimp demand for energy products.

  • Nearly one-third of older Americans have less than $10,000 saved for retirement

    Many older Americans are willing to work during their retirement years — and they may have to be — because they aren’t financially prepared for their old age. Almost three in 10 people between 55 and 67 years old have less than $10,000 saved for retirement, though 32% of women specifically have less than $10,000 earmarked for their old age, according to a new survey from Sagewell Financial, a financial technology company focused on seniors’ money management. Four in 10 people had less than $50,000 saved for retirement, whereas 47% of women had less than that much compared with 30% of men.

  • Germany Prepares to Trigger Next Stage of Emergency Gas Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany is preparing to trigger the next stage of its emergency gas plan, a decision that may mean passing along higher prices to industry and households.Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpStocks Pare Gains After Powell Hints at Recession: Markets WrapThe Supreme Court Has Just Eroded First Amendment LawDel

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q3 2022

    These are the tech penny stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and best performance for Q3 2022.

  • Facebook still dominates small-business landscape for social media. But a new player is emerging.

    A growing platform is threatening Facebook's dominance for small businesses on social media. Here's what small-business owners should consider before taking the leap onto a new platform.

  • Kellogg CEO on splitting into 3: 'Size for size's sake doesn't make sense'

    Kellogg CEO Steve Cahillane reveals his thinking behind his decision to break up the iconic food maker.

  • Millennials Will See Major Cuts in Social Security. Here’s How Big.

    Millennials need to save more over their careers to make up for a projected 20% lifetime reduction in Social Security benefits, according to a report by HealthView Services.

  • It's a Cannabis Buyers' Market

    Cannabis companies in the U.S. and Canada are turning to discounting their products to reduce inventories as the burgeoning marijuana market starts to get crowded with new players. The combined discount on mainly recreational cannabis sales in nine U.S. states (Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington) have jumped to 15% in April 2022 from 7% in June 2017, according to retail data from analytics firm Headset. Total flower discounts in Washington, for instance, reached 20% for the first time in November 2021 and rose above 23% in April 2022.

  • Auto industry CEOs urge Congress to quickly pass chips funding

    Major automakers and industry suppliers on Wednesday urged Congress to move quickly to pass $52 billion in subsidies for U.S. semiconductor production, according to a letter seen by Reuters. The chief executives of General Motors, Ford Motor, Chrysler-parent Stellantis, Rivian Automotive, Magna International, NXP Semiconductors and senior U.S. leaders of Toyota Motor, Honda Motor, Hyundai Motor, Volkswagen, Mercedes Benz, BMW and Nissan urged Congress to act soon.

  • Natural Gas In The Limelight As Power Demand Soars

    While oil markets remain very tight, natural gas markets are now making headlines due to surging power demand and continued supply disruptions

  • Dallas Cowboys Owner Scores on Billion-Dollar Natural-Gas Gambit

    Jerry Jones bought control of Comstock Resources at the depths of the gas bust, and now his stake is worth more than twice what he paid.