Global Compound Feed Market (2022 to 2027) - Growing Importance of Livestock Feeding Practice in Developing Economies Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·8 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Compound Feed Market

Global Compound Feed Market
Global Compound Feed Market

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Compound Feed Market by Ingredient (Cereals, Cakes & Meals, By-products, and Supplements), Form (Mash, Pellets, and Crumbles), Livestock (Ruminants, Poultry, Swine, and Aquaculture), Source (Plant-based & Animal-based) & Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global compound feed market is estimated to be valued at USD 521.3 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 641.2 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 4.2%, in terms of value between 2022 and 2027. The market is gaining momentum with increasing demand for providing more nutritious food to livestock to optimize livestock productivity.

Additionally, the need for high-quality meat & dairy results in the need for compound feed. Key players have been investing significantly in R&D to cater to changing consumer preferences and reduce production costs.

By ingredients, the cereal segment occupies the highest market share during the forecast period

Based on ingredients, the cereal segment is estimated to occupy the highest market share during the forecast period. Cereals are whole grains used as a compound feed for different livestock. Among different types of cereals, maize is the commonly used ingredient as 70% of its production is used in making animal feed. The type of feed to be included in compound feed depends on the type of livestock feed manufactured and the cost of raw materials.

By source, the plant-based segment is forecasted to account for the largest market share

Based on the source, the plant-based segment accounts for the largest market share and it would dominate the market in terms of value during the forecast period. The Plant-based raw materials for compound feed are obtained from plant sources like oils, vegetables, grains, etc. The products manufactured from plant sources are rich in micronutrients which act as a complete nutrient for livestock.

By form, the mash segment is forecasted to dominate the market during the forecasted period

Based on form, the mash segment accounts for the highest market share in 2022. Mash form of compound feed is a feed available in meal form which is unprocessed and the finest variety of feed available for livestock. The mash feeds are majorly used in the ruminants and layer poultry. Mash diet gives greater unification of growth and it is economical.

By Livestock, Poultry segment is estimated to account for the highest market share

Based on livestock, the poultry segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in the global compound feed market and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3%. The increasing demand for eggs to get optimum vitamins and protein is expected to increase the demand for poultry. Additionally, the rise in awareness regarding appropriate nutrition and care would boost the demand for compound feed in the poultry sector.

The Asia Pacific region is the largest market for the compound feed market during the forecast period

The APAC is the largest region in the compound feed market and it is growing with a considerable CAGR between 2022 and 2027. The country is one of the highest consumers and producers of meat from livestock. Growth in the consumption of pork and poultry meat is one of the major factors driving the growth of animal feed in the Asia Pacific. The leading manufacturers of compound feed are rapidly investing in R&D in the region to update technology for improved yield. Additionally, increased demand for meat, safety issues, prevention of disease outbreaks in livestock, etc., are some of the reasons to drive the compound feed market in the region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Brief Overview of the Market
4.2 Asia-Pacific: Market for Compound Feed, by Ingredient and Country
4.3 Market for Compound Feed, by Ingredient
4.4 Market for Compound Feed, by Livestock
4.5 Market for Compound Feed, by Form and Region

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Surge in Demand for Appropriate Livestock Nutrition
5.2.1.2 Growing Demand for Animal Products for Commercial Use
5.2.1.3 Rise in the Adoption of Modern Techniques for Livestock Rearing
5.2.1.4 Growth of Domestic and International Fast-Food and Restaurant Chains
5.2.1.5 Growth of the Organized Livestock Sector in Developing Countries
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Volatile Raw Material Prices for Manufacturing of Compound Feed
5.2.2.2 Lack of Awareness About Modern Feeding Methods in Developing Countries
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growing Importance of Livestock Feeding Practice in Developing Economies
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Stringent Regulatory Framework
5.2.4.2 Quality Control of Genetic Feed Products Manufactured by Asian Companies

6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Value Chain
6.2.1 Research and Product Development
6.2.2 Raw Material Sourcing and Manufacturing
6.2.3 Assembly
6.2.4 Distribution
6.2.5 Marketing & Sales
6.3 Supply Chain Analysis
6.4 Technology Analysis
6.5 Pricing Analysis: Market for Compound Feed
6.6 Market Mapping and Ecosystem of Compound Feed
6.6.1 Demand Side
6.6.2 Supply Side
6.7 Trends/Disruptions Impacting the Customer's Business
6.8 Market for Compound Feed: Patent Analysis
6.9 Trade Data: Market for Compound Feed
6.9.1 2019: Compound Feed
6.10 Case Studies
6.10.1 Cargill Inc: Other Livestock Feed
6.10.2 Cargill: Aquaculture Feed
6.11 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023
6.12 Tariff & Regulatory Landscape
6.12.1 North America
6.12.1.1 United States (Us)
6.12.1.2 Canada
6.12.2 European Union (Eu)
6.12.3 Asia-Pacific
6.12.3.1 Japan
6.12.3.2 China
6.12.4 The International Feed Industry Federation (Ifif)
6.13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.14 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

7 Compound Feed Market, by Ingredient
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Cereals
7.2.1 Increased Usage of Cereals for Increasing the Nutritive Value of Feed Fuels Their Usage as Compound Feed
7.3 Cakes & Meals
7.3.1 Rising Demand for Protein and Micronutrients in Feed to Boost the Demand for Cakes & Meals
7.4 By-Products
7.4.1 By-Products Provide Optimum Nutrition to Cattle and Aquaculture
7.5 Supplements
7.5.1 The Need for Micronutrients for the Overall Well-Being of Livestock to Increase the Requirement for Supplements

8 Compound Feed Market, by Source
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Plant-Based
8.2.1 Easy Availability and Sustainability of Plant-Based Products to Impact Their Application in Compound Feed
8.3 Animal-Based
8.3.1 Increased Awareness About Animal-Based Feed to Increase Its Requirement in Compound Feed

9 Compound Feed Market, by Form
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Mash
9.2.1 Increasing Application of this Form in Ruminants to Drive Its Demand
9.3 Pellets
9.3.1 Pellets Account for the Largest Share in the Global Market
9.4 Crumbles
9.4.1 Growing Importance of Crumbles in Poultry to Fuel Their Demand
9.5 Other Forms

10 Compound Feed Market, by Livestock
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Ruminants
10.2.1 Increasing Demand for High-Quality Protein and Milk to Encourage the Market Growth
10.2.2 Dairy
10.2.3 Beef
10.2.4 Calf
10.2.5 Other Ruminants
10.3 Poultry
10.3.1 Growing Demand for Eggs in Developing Countries Fuels the Demand for Compound Feed in the Poultry Sector
10.3.2 Broilers
10.3.3 Layers
10.3.4 Breeders
10.4 Swine
10.4.1 Increasing Pork Consumption to Drive the Compound Feed Market
10.4.2 Starter
10.4.3 Sow
10.4.4 Grower
10.5 Aquaculture
10.6 Other Livestock

11 Compound Feed Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Market Share Analysis, 2021
12.3 Historical Revenue Analysis of Key Players
12.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Key Players)
12.4.1 Stars
12.4.2 Pervasive Players
12.4.3 Emerging Leaders
12.4.4 Participants
12.4.5 Compound Feed Product Footprint (Key Players)
12.5 Compound Feed Market: Other Players' Evaluation Quadrant, 2021
12.5.1 Progressive Companies
12.5.2 Starting Blocks
12.5.3 Responsive Companies
12.5.4 Dynamic Companies
12.6 Competitive Scenario
12.6.1 Deals

13 Company Profiles
13.1 Key Players
13.1.1 Cargill, Inc
13.1.2 Adm
13.1.3 Charoen Pokphand Foods (Cpf)
13.1.4 New Hope Group
13.1.5 Land O'Lakes, Inc.
13.1.6 Nutreco N.V.
13.1.7 Alltech, Inc.
13.1.8 Guangdong Haid Group Co., Ltd.
13.1.9 Weston Milling Animal Nutrition
13.1.10 Feed One Co.
13.2 Other Players
13.2.1 Kent Nutrition Group
13.2.2 Elanco Animal Health
13.2.3 De Heus Animal Nutrition
13.2.4 Forfarmers
13.2.5 Godrej Agrovet Ltd
13.2.6 Hueber Feed, LLC
13.2.7 Nor Feed
13.2.8 Arasco
13.2.9 Japfa
13.2.10 Muyuan Foodstuff Co., Ltd.

14 Adjacent and Related Markets

15 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9xge6

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


