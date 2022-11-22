U.S. markets open in 4 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,967.25
    +9.25 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,803.00
    +68.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,612.25
    +24.25 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,849.00
    +5.80 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.03
    -0.01 (-0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,747.90
    +8.30 (+0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    21.18
    +0.31 (+1.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0286
    +0.0041 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8250
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.46
    -0.66 (-2.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1855
    +0.0031 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.3560
    -0.7400 (-0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    15,715.57
    -356.54 (-2.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    360.99
    -11.37 (-3.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,443.33
    +66.48 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,115.74
    +170.95 (+0.61%)
     
Survey:

What's the worst-performing company of 2022? We want your nominees. Tell us here.

Global Compound Semiconductor Market Report 2022: Continuous Emergence of Technologies in the GaN Ecosystem Fuels Growth

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Compound Semiconductor Market

Global Compound Semiconductor Market
Global Compound Semiconductor Market

Dublin, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Compound Semiconductor Market by Type (GaN, GaAs, SiC, InP), Product (LED, Optoelectronics, RF Devices, Power Electronics), Application (Telecommunication, General Lighting, Automotive, Consumer Devices, Power Supply) & Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global compound semiconductor market size is estimated to be USD 40.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 55.8 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The market has promising growth potential due to several factors, such as the rise in demand and implementation of GaN and SiC in the semiconductor industry.

A compound semiconductor is a semiconductor made from two or more elements from two or more different periodic table groups. For example, one element from column III and one from column V of the periodic table are called compound III-V semiconductors, such as Gallium Arsenide (GaAs), Indium Phosphide (InP), and Gallium Nitride (GaN). Electrons in compound semiconductors move faster than electrons in silicon, which enables high-speed processing and operations at lower voltages.

SiC: The fastest-growing segment of the compound semiconductor market, by type

SiC has been experiencing significant growth owing to its wide use in power discrete components and devices, such as MOSFETs, junction field effect transistors (JFETs), and Schottky barrier diode (SBDs). Compared with other compound semiconductors, SiC has a wider bandgap and can operate at higher temperatures and voltages (up to 1,200 V). Therefore, SiC is expected to be used in high-power applications. SiC is used in electric vehicles, wireless charging, and power supplies.

Telecommunications: The largest segment of the compound semiconductor market, by application

Telecommunication is a leading application segment of the compound semiconductor market owing to the increased use of compound semiconductors such as GaAs, GaN, InP, and SiGe. The market for telecommunication applications is expected to cater to the largest share during the forecast period. 5G is providing a huge opportunity for compound semiconductors for telecom applications. The growth of telecommunication applications is driven by increasing demand for RF devices.

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the compound semiconductor market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Continuous Emergence of Technologies in the GaN Ecosystem

  • Rise in Demand and Implementation of GaN and SiC in the Semiconductor Industry

  • Growing Demand for SiC Devices in Power Electronics

Restraints

  • High Material and Fabrication Costs Associated with Compound Semiconductors

Opportunities

  • Applications in Electric and Hybrid Electric Vehicles

  • Potential Use of GaN in 5G Infrastructure Development

Challenges

  • Complexity in the Design of Compound Semiconductors

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Compound Semiconductor Deposition Technologies

7 Compound Semiconductor Market, by Type

8 Compound Semiconductor Market, by Product

9 Compound Semiconductor Market, by Application

10 Geographic Analysis

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

13 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • AMS Osram AG

  • Analog Devices, Inc.

  • Broadcom Inc.

  • Efficient Power Conversion Corporation

  • Gan Systems

  • II-VI Incorporated

  • Infineon Technologies AG

  • Lumentum Holdings Inc.

  • Macom Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc.

  • Microchip Technology Inc.

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

  • Nichia Corporation

  • Nxp Semiconductors N.V.

  • on Semiconductor Corporation

  • Qorvo, Inc.

  • Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

  • Renesas Electronics Corporation

  • Rohm Co. Ltd.

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • San'an Optoelectronics Co. Ltd.

  • Skyworks Solutions, Inc.

  • STMicroelectronics N.V.

  • Transphorm Inc.

  • Visic Technologies Ltd.

  • Wolfspeed, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l2kaqu

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    For anyone looking to get ahead in the investing game, following in the footsteps of stock picking legends is an obvious path to follow. Hardly any are more legendary than George Soros, forever known as the ‘man who broke the Bank of England,’ after pocketing a cool billion dollars in one day when betting against the Pound back in 1992. That single act, however, does not define Soros, who has made sound investment decisions throughout his career which bought decades-long returns of 30% to his Qu

  • Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel says stocks will soar 20% next year as inflation fades—but legendary investor Bill Ackman says not so fast

    Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel says 90% of U.S. inflation is already gone, but Bill Ackman is warning investors not to forget about deglobalization.

  • Bitcoin Falls As Another Leader Wobbles; This Top Fund Is Buying

    Bitcoin fell Monday on fears Grayscale Bitcoin Trust could be hit by Digital Currency Group's liquidity crunch as Genesis warns of bankruptcy

  • FTX Bankruptcy Filing: 'No Amounts' Will Be Paid to SBF or His Inner Circle

    The wording even specified that nobody with a "familial relationship" with SBF or the recently fired execs would receive payment from FTX.

  • How An Orphanage Made $1.8 Billion This Year On One Stock

    Having trouble finding a way to make money in the S&P 500 this year? Just ask a 113-year-old orphanage how it's done.

  • Cathie Wood Goes On Coinbase Buying Spree as Wall Street Sours

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street’s waning conviction in Coinbase Global Inc. has done little to deter Cathie Wood. Instead, she’s been scooping up shares of the struggling cryptocurrency exchange in the wake of the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX.Most Read from BloombergSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnCrypto Brokerage Genesis Is Said to Warn of Bankruptcy Without FundingBeyond Meat Plant’s Dirty Conditions Revealed i

  • Why Nio Shares Sank Monday

    Shares of many China-based companies are plunging Monday amid renewed fears of COVID-19-related lockdowns in the country. As of 10:25 a.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were still down 5.3%. When it reported third-quarter results earlier this month, Nio provided encouraging estimates for its fourth-quarter vehicle deliveries.

  • Why It’s Possible for Tesla Stock to Hit $100

    Tesla stock remains weak. Blame the market, blame Twitter, blame whatever, but regardless of the causes, the stock chart isn't in good shape.

  • Why Tesla Shares Hit a 2-Year Low Today

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares continued a recent slide, hitting a two-year low Monday. Investors have been shedding Tesla shares as CEO Elon Musk has had to sell some of his own this year to fund his Twitter acquisition. Musk has sold about $19 billion in total related to the Twitter purchase in 2022.

  • The bear market will end early next year and create a ‘terrific buying opportunity,’ Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson says

    Wall Street's top strategist Mike Wilson says there's a buying opportunity on the way, but the path to get there is going to be "really tricky."

  • Exclusive-China set to fine Ant Group over $1 billion, signalling revamp nears end-sources

    Chinese authorities are poised to impose a fine of more than $1 billion on Jack Ma's Ant Group, said six sources with direct knowledge of the matter, setting the stage for ending the fintech company's two-year long regulatory overhaul. The People's Bank of China (PBOC), which has been driving the revamp at Ant after the Chinese firm's $37 billion IPO was scuttled at the last minute in 2020, is the regulator that is readying the fine, said five of the sources. The central bank has been in informal communication with Ant about the fine over the past few months, said three of the sources.

  • Intel Foundry Leader to Depart, Shaking Up Gelsinger’s Turnaround Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. executive Randhir Thakur, who oversaw a key part of the company’s comeback plan -- its push into the contract-manufacturing industry -- is leaving the chipmaker. Most Read from BloombergSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnCrypto Brokerage Genesis Is Said to Warn of Bankruptcy Without FundingBeyond Meat Plant’s Dirty Conditions Revealed in Photos, DocumentsUS Stocks Drop With Fed Policy, China

  • Is Trending Stock ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) a Buy Now?

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to ZIM (ZIM). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • This Many Americans Retire With a Million Dollars

    Saving $1 million (or more) for retirement is a great goal to have. Putting that much aside could make it easier to live your preferred lifestyle when you retire, without having to worry about running short of money. However, not … Continue reading → The post What Percentage of Retirees Have a Million Dollars? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Dell Technologies (DELL) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

    Dell Technologies (DELL) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 43.75% and 0.99%, respectively, for the quarter ended October 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Dow Jones Drops Ahead Of Fed Minutes; Tesla Stock Dives To New Low; Zoom Slides On Earnings

    Dow Jones futures were higher ahead of Wednesday's Fed minutes. Tesla dived Monday, hitting a 52-week low and nearing a two-year low.

  • Zoom shares boosted by Q3 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith breaks down Zoom's third-quarter earnings results.

  • Top Disney exec Kareem Daniel to leave as Bob Iger returns

    Kareem Daniel, the chairman of the Walt Disney Co.'s vast media and entertainment distribution segment, is leaving the company.

  • Lula to start job interviews for Petrobras overhaul, sources say

    Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva begins interviews this week with candidates to run oil firm Petrobras, people familiar with the talks said, kicking off what may be a rocky few months for the state-controlled company. Lula, who takes office on Jan. 1, has already signaled plans for a dramatic overhaul of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known. Prepped since 2019, the plan was ready to be implemented next year had Jair Bolsonaro been reelected, according to some of its makers.

  • Why Shares of SoFi Are Falling Today

    Shares of digital bank SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) traded nearly 6.5% lower in the final hour of trading today after members of the U.S. Senate Banking Committee sent a letter to the company regarding its crypto activities. The committee also sent a letter on the matter to various bank regulators. The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is specifically looking into whether SoFi's crypto activities are in compliance with U.S. banking and consumer protection laws.