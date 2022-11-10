U.S. markets open in 4 hours 12 minutes

Global Compounding Pharmacies Market Report to 2031 - Featuring Advanced Pharmacy, Athenex Pharma Solutions, B. Braun Melsungen and Dougherty's Pharmacy Among Others

Research and Markets
·9 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Compounding Pharmacies Market By Therapeutic Area, By Route of Administration, By Sterility: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the compounding pharmacies market was valued at $8.12 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $14.84 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Compounding is preparation of a custom formulation of a medication to fit a unique need of a patient that cannot be met with commercially available products. They are able to make unique medications for each person as some people need drugs that are not available on the market. Compounding pharmacies can be of assistance in this situation since there are several potential causes for this need.

Compounding pharmacies can create sterile and non-sterile chemicals. While some pharmacies may provide services for both types of compounding, others may only specialize in one. Injections, ocular drops, and infusions are examples of dosage forms that contain sterile substances.

The major factors that drive the growth of the global compound pharmacies market include increase in prevalence of chronic disease, high adoption of non-sterile medication, increase in old age population and improved life expectancy. In addition, growing drug failure rate, increase in popularity of personalized medicine and massive drug shortage across the globe is further propel the market growth during forecast period.

However, increase in restrictions on manufacturing of complex formulation is likely to restrain the growth of the compounding pharmacies market during the forecast period. Conversely, growth potential of emerging economies is anticipated to provide numerous opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

The compounding pharmacies market is segmented into therapeutic area, route of administration, sterility, and region. According to therapeutic area, the market is categorized into pain management, hormone replacement, dermal disorder, nutritional supplement and others. On the basis of route of administration, it is segmented into oral, topical and others. By end user, it is segregated into sterile compounding drugs and non-sterile compounding drugs. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major companies profiled in the report include the Advance Pharmacy, Athenex pharma, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Dougherty's Pharmacy, Inc., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, Institutional pharmacy solutions, ITC compounding pharmacy, The McGuff Companies, Inc., Nephron pharmaceuticals, New Compounding Pharma, Olympia Pharmaceuticals, Panacea biomatx, Pencol compounding pharmacy, Perrigo Company plc, Rx express compounding pharmacy, RX3 compounding pharmacy, Valor Compounding Pharmacy.

Key Benefits

  • This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the compounding pharmacies market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing compounding pharmacies market opportunities.

  • The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

  • Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

  • In-depth analysis of the compounding pharmacies market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

  • Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

  • Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

  • The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global compounding pharmacies market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1.Market definition and scope
3.2.Key findings
3.2.1.Top investment pockets
3.3.Porter's five forces analysis
3.4.Top player positioning
3.5.Market dynamics
3.5.1.Drivers
3.5.2.Restraints
3.5.3.Opportunities
3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

CHAPTER 4: COMPOUNDING PHARMACIES MARKET, BY THERAPEUTIC AREA
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 Market size and forecast
4.2 Pain Management
4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3 Market analysis by country
4.3 Hormone Replacement Therapy
4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3 Market analysis by country
4.4 Dermal Disorders
4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.4.3 Market analysis by country
4.5 Nutritional Supplements
4.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.5.3 Market analysis by country
4.6 Others
4.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.6.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: COMPOUNDING PHARMACIES MARKET, BY ROUTE OF ADMINISTRATION
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 Market size and forecast
5.2 Oral
5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3 Market analysis by country
5.3 Topical
5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3 Market analysis by country
5.4 Others
5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.4.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: COMPOUNDING PHARMACIES MARKET, BY STERILITY
6.1 Overview
6.1.1 Market size and forecast
6.2 Non-Sterile Compounding Drugs
6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3 Market analysis by country
6.2.4 Non-Sterile Compounding Drugs Compounding Pharmacies Market by Distribution Channel
6.3 Sterile Compounding Drugs
6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.3 Market analysis by country
6.3.4 Sterile Compounding Drugs Compounding Pharmacies Market by Distribution Channel

CHAPTER 7: COMPOUNDING PHARMACIES MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Top winning strategies
8.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player
8.4. Competitive Dashboard
8.5. Competitive Heatmap
8.6. Key developments

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES
9.1 Advanced Pharmacy
9.1.1 Company overview
9.1.2 Company snapshot
9.1.3 Operating business segments
9.1.4 Product portfolio
9.1.5 Business performance
9.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.2 Athenex Pharma Solutions
9.2.1 Company overview
9.2.2 Company snapshot
9.2.3 Operating business segments
9.2.4 Product portfolio
9.2.5 Business performance
9.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.3 B. Braun Melsungen AG
9.3.1 Company overview
9.3.2 Company snapshot
9.3.3 Operating business segments
9.3.4 Product portfolio
9.3.5 Business performance
9.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.4 Dougherty's Pharmacy, Inc.
9.4.1 Company overview
9.4.2 Company snapshot
9.4.3 Operating business segments
9.4.4 Product portfolio
9.4.5 Business performance
9.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.5 Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA
9.5.1 Company overview
9.5.2 Company snapshot
9.5.3 Operating business segments
9.5.4 Product portfolio
9.5.5 Business performance
9.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.6 Institutional pharmacy solutions
9.6.1 Company overview
9.6.2 Company snapshot
9.6.3 Operating business segments
9.6.4 Product portfolio
9.6.5 Business performance
9.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.7 ITC compounding pharmacy
9.7.1 Company overview
9.7.2 Company snapshot
9.7.3 Operating business segments
9.7.4 Product portfolio
9.7.5 Business performance
9.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.8 McGuff Companies, Inc.
9.8.1 Company overview
9.8.2 Company snapshot
9.8.3 Operating business segments
9.8.4 Product portfolio
9.8.5 Business performance
9.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.9 Nephron pharmaceuticals
9.9.1 Company overview
9.9.2 Company snapshot
9.9.3 Operating business segments
9.9.4 Product portfolio
9.9.5 Business performance
9.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.10 New Compounding Pharma
9.10.1 Company overview
9.10.2 Company snapshot
9.10.3 Operating business segments
9.10.4 Product portfolio
9.10.5 Business performance
9.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.11 Olympia Compounding Pharmacy
9.11.1 Company overview
9.11.2 Company snapshot
9.11.3 Operating business segments
9.11.4 Product portfolio
9.11.5 Business performance
9.11.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.12 Panacea Biomatx Inc (Triangle Compounding Pharmacy)
9.12.1 Company overview
9.12.2 Company snapshot
9.12.3 Operating business segments
9.12.4 Product portfolio
9.12.5 Business performance
9.12.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.13 Pencol compounding pharmacy
9.13.1 Company overview
9.13.2 Company snapshot
9.13.3 Operating business segments
9.13.4 Product portfolio
9.13.5 Business performance
9.13.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.14 Perrigo Company Plc (Fagron)
9.14.1 Company overview
9.14.2 Company snapshot
9.14.3 Operating business segments
9.14.4 Product portfolio
9.14.5 Business performance
9.14.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.15 Rx express compounding pharmacy
9.15.1 Company overview
9.15.2 Company snapshot
9.15.3 Operating business segments
9.15.4 Product portfolio
9.15.5 Business performance
9.15.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.16 RX3 compounding pharmacy
9.16.1 Company overview
9.16.2 Company snapshot
9.16.3 Operating business segments
9.16.4 Product portfolio
9.16.5 Business performance
9.16.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.17 Valor Compounding Pharmacy
9.17.1 Company overview
9.17.2 Company snapshot
9.17.3 Operating business segments
9.17.4 Product portfolio
9.17.5 Business performance
9.17.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hfm9wx

