The Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Market is expected to grow by $ 7.66 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.41% during the forecast period

Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the compressed natural gas (CNG) market and it is poised to grow by $ 7. 66 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.

41% during the forecast period. Our report on the compressed natural gas (CNG) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in the demand for cleaner fuel, increase in government support for the adoption of CNG, and increase in the number of Natural Gas Vehicles(NGV).

The compressed natural gas (CNG) market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The compressed natural gas (CNG) market is segmented as below:

By Application

• LDV

• MDV and HDV



By Geography

• APAC

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America

• Europe

• North America



This study identifies the increase in supply of natural gas as one of the prime reasons driving the compressed natural gas (CNG) market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing focus on energy security and government support for NGV infrastructure will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the compressed natural gas (CNG) market covers the following areas:

• Compressed natural gas (CNG) market sizing

• Compressed natural gas (CNG) market forecast

• Compressed natural gas (CNG) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading compressed natural gas (CNG) market vendors that include Adani Total Gas Ltd., BP Plc, Chevron Corp., China National Petroleum Corp., Clean Energy Fuels Corp., CNG Fuels Ltd., E.ON SE, ENGIE SA, Eni Spa, Exxon Mobil Corp., Gazprom, Indraprastha Gas Ltd., Maharashtra Natural Gas Ltd., National Grid Plc, OG Clean Fuels, Shell plc, Snam SpA., TotalEnergies SE, Trillium Transportation Fuels LLC, and VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG. Also, the compressed natural gas (CNG) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

