U.S. markets open in 1 hour 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,455.00
    -9.50 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,824.00
    -80.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,581.75
    -27.75 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,070.60
    -3.40 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.37
    +1.30 (+1.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,854.80
    -1.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    23.44
    +0.10 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1371
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0450
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.79
    -2.54 (-8.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3555
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6970
    +0.1010 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,029.01
    -183.75 (-0.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,013.65
    +19.07 (+1.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,582.81
    -26.11 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,460.40
    +595.21 (+2.22%)
     

Global Compressor Services Growth Opportunities

ReportLinker
·1 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the compressor services value chain as most countries restricted the movement of personnel, affecting compressor servicing to a certain degree. The study on the global compressor services market provides an overview of key market trends, total and regional revenues, and growth areas until 2025.

New York, Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Compressor Services Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229457/?utm_source=GNW


The study covers the market share of leading participants, growth, and action items for vendors to retain and increase their market shares. The study also highlights the latest technology trends, market opportunities, and requirement changes in various end-user markets in the COVID-19 era, analyzing the roles of the industrial internet of things and digital transformation, maintenance, and energy efficiency needs.

Key vendors in the oil-free compressor market include Atlas Copco, Ingersoll Rand, BOGE Compressed Air Systems, Hitachi’s Sullair, Kaeser Kompressoren, and ELGi Equipments. The regions covered in this research service include North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Competition among leading vendors has always been stiff as most suppliers realize the importance of compressor services in generating revenue; some companies have already implemented initiatives to capitalize on servicing opportunities. The study’s target audience includes compressor manufacturers seeking to understand the factors (drivers and restraints) affecting market growth and distributors targeting vital industries for new projects. End-user sectors covered in the study include oil and gas, chemicals and petrochemicals, power generation, food and beverage, and life sciences.
Author: Krishnan Ramanathan
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229457/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Peter Schiff Predicts Bitcoin (BTC) at $10,000

    Bitcoin hash rate has reached a new all-time high of 248.11 million terahashes per second one year after China kicked crypto miners out.

  • Why Boeing Flew Higher Today

    Shares of Boeing (NYSE: BA) gained nearly 5% on Tuesday after the aerospace giant got news about its 787 Dreamliner from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Boeing is going to have to comply with new rules, but it should lead to deliveries resuming in the months to come. Boeing's commercial operations have had a rough couple of years, impacted first by an 18-month grounding of its 737 MAX following a pair of fatal crashes and more recently by airline cost-cutting due to the pandemic.

  • Why Prince Andrew settled with Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre

    The prince's lawyers said they have reached a settlement with Giuffre, who accused Andrew of sexually abusing her.

  • California’s Largest Battery Storage Shut Down by Smoke, Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Vistra Corp. was once again forced to shut down part of California’s biggest battery storage system after some components malfunctioned. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?U.S. Offers Support After Banks Face Cyber Hit: Ukraine UpdatePutin Seeks Diplomatic Solution Amid ‘Partial’ Troop PullbackU.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian PropagandaThe company took offline its 100-megawat

  • Altria says judge has dismissed lawsuit over Juul investment

    Tobacco giant Altria said Tuesday that an administrative law judge has dismissed a federal lawsuit alleging the company's partnership with e-cigarette maker Juul Labs amounted to an anticompetitive agreement that hurt consumers.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: This Is What Berkshire Hathaway Bought And Sold In Q4

    Berkshire Hathaway bought Activision Blizzard before Microsoft swooped in. Not all "Warren Buffett stocks" are actually his picks.

  • How to Retire at 59: Step-by-Step Plan

    The 60s are probably the most common age that Americans retire during. Retiring at age 59 is a possibility, though, with some proper planning. For most people, once they’ve turned 59.5, they can begin withdrawing from their tax-advantaged retirement accounts without … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 59: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • ConocoPhillips Selling Excess Gas to a Bitcoin Miner in North Dakota

    The oil major is aiming to reach zero routine flaring by 2025.

  • Monster Beverage in merger talks with Constellation Brands

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss whether Constellation Brands will acquire Monster Beverage.

  • JPMorgan Is the First Bank Into the Metaverse, Looks at Business Opportunities

    The Wall Street bank has opened a lounge in blockchain-based Decentraland.

  • Ford Reconsiders an Important Strategic Decision

    Auto giant Ford could restart production of cars in India less than six months after saying it would cease all vehicle manufacturing there.

  • Can You Contribute to an IRA After Retirement?

    An IRA (and its corollary, the Roth IRA) is a form of tax-advantaged retirement account that lets you save money during your working years so you can withdraw it during retirement. There is no age limit to contributing to an … Continue reading → The post Can You Contribute to an IRA After Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Drained Crypto Accounts at IRA Financial Leave Victims Searching for Answers

    Retirement accounts held at Gemini were hit during a Feb. 8 exploit. The crypto IRA firm has yet to say much but victims estimate millions of dollars were moved.

  • China Summons Top Traders to Discuss Volatility in Iron Ore Market

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s efforts to cool a scorching rally in iron ore are now ensnaring some of the world’s biggest commodities traders and producers.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?U.S. Offers Support After Banks Face Cyber Hit: Ukraine UpdatePutin Seeks Diplomatic Solution Amid ‘Partial’ Troop PullbackU.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian PropagandaPowerhouses Glencore Plc and Trafigura Grou

  • Can I Contribute to an HSA After I Retire?

    A health savings account (an HSA) is a form of tax-advantaged retirement account designed for healthcare spending. You can make contributions to your account at any time so long as you aren’t enrolled in Medicare. During any period when you … Continue reading → The post Can I Contribute to an HSA After I Retire? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Permian Roughneck Shortage Clouds Outlook for Oil Output Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil drillers set to increase U.S. production in the coming years face considerable headwinds from labor shortages in America’s most prolific shale patch, according to industry consultants Evercore ISI.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?U.S. Offers Support After Banks Face Cyber Hit: Ukraine UpdatePutin Seeks Diplomatic Solution Amid ‘Partial’ Troop PullbackU.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spre

  • Altria Can Keep Its Investment in Juul, Judge Rules

    The FTC had sued to unwind the e-cigarette deal, saying it violated antitrust laws.

  • USTR says new trade tools needed to fight China state-led trade

    The United States needs to pursue new strategies and update its domestic trade tools to deal with China's "state-led, non-market policies and practices", the U.S. Trade Representative's office said on Wednesday in a new assessment report. USTR said in its annual report on China's compliance https://ustr.gov/sites/default/files/enforcement/WTO/2021%20USTR%20Report%20to%20Congress%20on%20China's%20WTO%20Compliance.pdf with World Trade Organization rules that the "Phase 1" trade agreement signed by the Trump administration two years ago failed to address fundamental U.S. concerns with China's industrial policies and supporting policies, including "massive financial resources."

  • U.S. to inspect new 787 Dreamliners, says Boeing cannot self-certify

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Tuesday said it would perform final inspections on new Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, and will not allow the planemaker to self-certify the jets. The U.S. aviation regulator said it notified Boeing of the decision that it will retain the authority to issue airworthiness certificates until it is confident "Boeing’s quality control and manufacturing processes consistently produce 787s that meet FAA design standards." Boeing said it "will continue to work transparently through (the FAA's) detailed and rigorous processes... We will continue to engage with the FAA to ensure we meet their expectations and all applicable requirements."