The Global Computer Accessories Market is expected to grow by $4616.87 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.86% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Computer Accessories Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the computer accessories market and it is poised to grow by $4616.87 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.86% during the forecast period. Our report on the computer accessories market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04921231/?utm_source=PRN





The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing popularity of e-sports, increased demand for wireless products, and the adoption of process automation in industries.



The computer accessories market is segmented as below:

By Product

• External HDDs

• Gaming accessories

• Portable speakers

• Pointing devices

• Others



By End-user

• Business sector

• Consumer sector



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the advances in technology as one of the prime reasons driving the computer accessories market growth during the next few years. Also, replacement sales overshadowing new product sales and increased preference for assembling will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the computer accessories market covers the following areas:

• Computer accessories market sizing

• Computer accessories market forecast

• Computer accessories market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position. In line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading computer accessories market vendors that include A4Tech Co. Ltd., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., AZIO Corp., Corsair Gaming Inc., COUGAR, Dream Machines sp. Zoo, GN Store Nord AS, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., KYE Systems Corp, Logitech International SA, Mad Catz Interactive Inc., Microsoft Corp., Mionix, Razer Inc., Seagate Technology Holdings Public Ltd. Co., Seiko Epson Corp., Sony Group Corp., Toshiba Corp., Turtle Beach Corp., and Western Digital Corp. Also, the computer accessories market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04921231/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Story continues

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-computer-accessories-market-is-expected-to-grow-by-4616-87-mn-during-2023-2027--accelerating-at-a-cagr-of-5-86-during-the-forecast-period-301686323.html

SOURCE Reportlinker