U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,027.26
    +23.68 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,194.06
    +95.96 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,285.32
    +110.91 (+0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,863.52
    +3.08 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.72
    -0.22 (-0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.50
    +12.90 (+0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    21.57
    +0.20 (+0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0425
    +0.0026 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2148
    +0.0090 (+0.75%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.2810
    -1.2920 (-0.93%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,559.10
    +133.14 (+0.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    386.84
    +4.26 (+1.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.38
    +4.14 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,383.09
    +267.35 (+0.95%)
     

The Global Computer Accessories Market is expected to grow by $4616.87 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.86% during the forecast period

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Computer Accessories Market 2023-2027
The analyst has been monitoring the computer accessories market and it is poised to grow by $4616.87 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.86% during the forecast period. Our report on the computer accessories market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04921231/?utm_source=PRN


The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing popularity of e-sports, increased demand for wireless products, and the adoption of process automation in industries.

The computer accessories market is segmented as below:
By Product
•  External HDDs
•  Gaming accessories
•  Portable speakers
•  Pointing devices
•  Others

By End-user
•  Business sector
•  Consumer sector

By Geographical Landscape
•  North America
•  APAC
•  Europe
•  South America
•  Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the advances in technology as one of the prime reasons driving the computer accessories market growth during the next few years. Also, replacement sales overshadowing new product sales and increased preference for assembling will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the computer accessories market covers the following areas:
•  Computer accessories market sizing
•  Computer accessories market forecast
•  Computer accessories market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position. In line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading computer accessories market vendors that include A4Tech Co. Ltd., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., AZIO Corp., Corsair Gaming Inc., COUGAR, Dream Machines sp. Zoo, GN Store Nord AS, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., KYE Systems Corp, Logitech International SA, Mad Catz Interactive Inc., Microsoft Corp., Mionix, Razer Inc., Seagate Technology Holdings Public Ltd. Co., Seiko Epson Corp., Sony Group Corp., Toshiba Corp., Turtle Beach Corp., and Western Digital Corp. Also, the computer accessories market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04921231/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-computer-accessories-market-is-expected-to-grow-by-4616-87-mn-during-2023-2027--accelerating-at-a-cagr-of-5-86-during-the-forecast-period-301686323.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett Has Held This Stock for Over 34 Years — Why He Will Never Sell

    Warren Buffett — the Oracle of Omaha — is widely regarded as one of the greatest investors of all time. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) has returned tens of thousands of percent over the years and consistently outperforms the market. Buffett purchased the company for just $8.3 million in 1965, and it’s now valued at nearly $700 billion, roughly a 10 million percent return. But one of Buffett’s top all-time picks and longest-held positions is one you might not expect. Berkshire Hathaway fir

  • Buy the fear like Warren Buffett. Here are 3 top stocks yielding as high as 9.2% — so you can ‘make your money on inactivity’

    Be greedy (and lazy) when others are fearful.

  • 5 Surefire Stocks That Can Generate Life-Changing Wealth in 20 Years

    Patience can pay off handsomely when you're invested in companies with clearly defined competitive advantages.

  • Billionaire George Soros Makes a Huge Bet on Alphabet

    Concerns surrounding the growth of big tech do not apply to George Soros. The Federal Reserve's decision to aggressively raise interest rates to fight inflation, which is at a 40-year high, threatens to push the economy into a recession, many analysts say. This inflation, which is particularly impacting consumers, is a huge problem for the technology sector, because tech products and services are the first to suffer from spending cuts.

  • Is the stock market open on Thanksgiving or Black Friday? Here are the 2022 holiday hours

    What time does the stock market close the day before Thanksgiving? Is the stock market open on Black Friday?

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Is Bottoming: Here's My Strategy

    Many seniors are all too familiar with the name Teva Pharmaceutical when they look at their medications as they refill their pill containers each week. Teva is known primarily as a manufacturer of generic drugs. Trading volume in TEVA looks like it has increased since May.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Pours Money Into These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    With a history of decades-long investing success, billionaire Ken Griffin knows a thing or two about market behavior. Recently, the Citadel Investment Group Founder and CEO offered some of his thoughts on the state of the stock market and where the economy is heading. While Griffin believes inflation has already peaked, he thinks the Fed has yet to truly put the “genie back in the bottle.” He also thinks unemployment is about to rise and expects a recession will likely materialize “sometime in t

  • FTX Assets Missing, Stolen; This Fund Sees Bitcoin At $1 Million

    FTX lawyers say a substantial amount of assets are missing or stolen in latest bankruptcy proceedings; Cathie Wood still sees Bitcoin at $1 million

  • 2 Hypergrowth Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    The word "hypergrowth" does not describe the current technology bear market. Such a change may point to buying opportunities in tech stocks such as SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS). Amid the moratorium on student loan payments because of the pandemic, it had to pivot into other areas of finance.

  • Novavax Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2023?

    In the early days of the pandemic, investors bet Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) would be a coronavirus vaccine winner. When the biotech's vaccine candidate fell behind, though, investors lost faith. With its shares down almost 90% this year, you may be wondering if Novavax presents a great buying opportunity.

  • Google looks to shed 10,000 ‘poor performing’ workers: report

    Google has avoided the bloodletting of much of its Big Tech brethren, but a slumping ad market and macroeconomic conditions give it no other choice but to tighten its belt.

  • Is Amazon Stock Really a Cheap Buy? Here's What the Charts Say

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is one of the best-performing stocks of the past generation, but 2022 has mostly been a disaster for the tech giant. The stock is down 47% year to date, revenue growth has slowed to all-time lows, it's closed dozens of warehouses after overestimating demand, shuttered once-promising projects like Amazon Care, and just reported that it's laying off 10,000 corporate employees. While it's clear Amazon has struggled this year, those challenges seem well-reflected in Amazon's stock price.

  • 2 ‘Perfect 10’ Stocks to Be Thankful for This Thanksgiving

    This year has been tough for investors. The inflation numbers may have been down in October, but it was still 7.7% compounded on last October’s 6.2%, and that’s too high. Interest rates are rising fast in response, making capital more expensive, and the available cash is chasing goods constrained by tight supply chains and continued COVID lockdowns in China. Food and energy prices are high, and likely to rise, as Russia’s war in Ukraine puts a major clamp on global supplies of natural gas, wheat

  • Markets Cheer as Fed Signals Rate Hike Slowdown. Why That’s the Wrong Takeaway.

    Federal Reserve minutes from its November meeting reveal several officials see a higher peak interest rate than previously expected.

  • 3 Big Changes Could Be Coming for Cannabis Stocks Before 2024

    Given that the industry-tracking AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEMKT: MSOS) is down by more than 60% in the last 12 months, dramatically underperforming the broader market's slump of 14.5%, it's safe to say that marijuana stock investors are likely feeling a bit down on their luck lately. The biggest change coming to cannabis stocks in the next couple of years is the possible advance of marijuana legalization in the U.S. and in the E.U. While the jury is still out on whether the federal government will legalize adult-use cannabis anytime soon, enterprising state legislatures are already forging ahead. While there's no timeline for when recreational sales will begin, Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) is likely the best positioned to benefit since it's currently serving the country's medical cannabis market.

  • The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Could Be 35% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

    How far off is The Boeing Company ( NYSE:BA ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll...

  • Insiders of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) would have made a tidy sum after selling US$4.1m worth of stock at a high price

    Despite the fact that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) stock rose 5.1% last week, insiders who sold US$4.1m...

  • Buying Verizon Stock for Its Dividend? Read This First.

    Among the telecoms is Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ), the second-largest provider behind AT&T. The stock sports an attractive 6.89% dividend yield, which also places it in red-flag territory. Often, when a stock's dividend yield rises higher than 5%, it's seen as a warning sign that the company won't be able to pay its dividend obligations sustainably. Should Verizon shareholders be concerned?

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Thanksgiving and Black Friday Trading Hours.

    Instead of gearing up to trade Thursday, investors may be defrosting their Thanksgiving turkeys—and clipping coupons ahead of Black Friday.

  • ‘Chip War’ Author Says U.S. Is Underestimating Taiwan Risk

    Policy makers need to better understand the importance of Taiwan's role in the health of the global economy, says Chip War author Chris Miller.