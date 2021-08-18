U.S. markets closed

Global Computer-Aided Design Market 2021-2025 | COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global computer-aided design market size is expected to grow by USD 3.28 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Computer-Aided Design Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Download a Free Sample Report for More Insights

The growing availability of subscription-based CAD software is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the increasing availability of open-source and free versions of CAD software will challenge growth opportunities for market vendors.

Global Computer-Aided Design Market: End-user

By end-user, the market witnessed maximum demand for computer-aided design solutions from the automotive industry. The growth of the global automotive industry is one of the major factors driving the growth of the automotive segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Global Computer-Aided Design Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, the market observed maximum growth in APAC in 2020. 41% of the overall market growth is expected to originate from APAC during the forecast period. The growth of end-user industries will be crucial in driving the computer-aided design market in APAC.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:
Global Construction Management Software Market - Global construction management software market is segmented by end-user (builders and contractors, construction managers, and engineers and architects), deployment (cloud-based and on-premise), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Building Information Modeling Software Market - Global building information modeling software market is segmented by product (software and services) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Companies Covered

  • Autodesk Inc.

  • Bentley Systems Inc.

  • Dassault Systemes SE

  • FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

  • General Electric Co.

  • Hexagon AB

  • IMSI Design LLC

  • PTC Inc.

  • Siemens AG

  • Trimble Inc.

What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

  • Covers market data for 2020, 2021, till 2025

  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Computer-Aided Design Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist in computer-aided design market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the computer-aided design market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the computer-aided design market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of computer-aided design market, vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • AEC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Autodesk Inc.

  • Bentley Systems Inc.

  • Dassault Systemes SE

  • FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

  • General Electric Co.

  • Hexagon AB

  • IMSI Design LLC

  • PTC Inc.

  • Siemens AG

  • Trimble Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/computer-aided-design-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/top-drivers-for-computer-aided-designmarket

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-computer-aided-design-market-2021-2025--covid-19-analysis-drivers-restraints-opportunities-and-threats--technavio-301356556.html

SOURCE Technavio

