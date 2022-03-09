Global Computer-aided Diagnosis (CAD) in Breast Cancer Screening Markets Report 2022-2026: Opportunities in Partnerships with OEMs Providing Breast Screening Systems to Gain a Wider Customer Base

Company Logo

Dublin, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities for Global Computer-aided Diagnosis (CAD) in Breast Cancer Screening" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research services provides an overview of the global CAD in breast cancer screening market and a 5-year forecast from 2021 to 2026. The market will grow from $118.0 million in 2021 to $165.7 million in 2026, increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%.

The mammo-CAD and ultrasound-CAD segments will grow at the highest rates due to their use as a primary tool for breast cancer detection. These segments are followed by MRI-CAD, which is mainly used as an adjunct to both mammography and ultrasound in breast imaging.



Analysis of the competitive landscape indicates that the top companies accounted for a combined 95% of the total CAD in breast cancer screening market for 2021. Offering AI-enabled CAD solutions is a growth area observed in the market. Given the market dynamics, trends, and competitive nature, it is important for industry stakeholders to have an overall perspective of the technology segments and workflow.

This report offers insightful analysis of CAD in breast cancer screening in the form of a global forecast, regional and technological forecasts and analyses, benchmarking of top competitors, and key growth opportunities for industry participants.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Computer-aided Diagnosis (CAD) in Breast Cancer Screening Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Main Highlights

CAD in Breast Cancer Screening Scope of Analysis

Market Overview

Market Segmentation by Technology

Key Competitors by Region for CAD in Breast Cancer Screening

Key Growth Metrics for CAD in Breast Cancer Screening

Growth Drivers for CAD in Breast Cancer Screening

Growth Restraints for CAD in Breast Cancer Screening

Forecast Methodology and Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Global Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Mammo-CAD Revenue Forecast

Mammo-CAD - Revenue Forecast Analysis

Ultrasound-CAD Revenue Forecast

Ultrasound CAD - Revenue Forecast Analysis

PET/CT-CAD Revenue Forecast

PET/CT-CAD - Revenue Forecast Analysis

MRI-CAD Revenue Forecast

MRI-CAD - Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Pricing Trends Forecast by Product, CAD in Breast Cancer Screening

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Adoption Curve of CAD in Breast Cancer Screening by Product Type

Top Competitor - Hologic

Top Competitor - iCAD

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Business Model Overview - CAD in Breast Cancer Screening

Clinical End-user Perspective

Factors to Consider for Seamless Integration with Workflow - CAD in Breast Cancer Screening Market

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, North America

Key Growth Metrics for CAD in Breast Cancer Screening Market, North America

CAD in Breast Cancer Screening Market Dynamics, North America

Revenue Forecast, North America

Percent Revenue by Segment, North America

Revenue Forecast by Segment Analysis, North America

Competitive Environment, North America

Competitive Environment Analysis, North America

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Europe

Key Growth Metrics for CAD in Breast Cancer Screening Market, Europe

CAD in Breast Cancer Screening Market Dynamics, Europe

Revenue Forecast, Europe

Percent Revenue by Segment, Europe

Revenue Forecast by Segment Analysis, Europe

Competitive Environment, Europe

Competitive Environment Analysis, Europe

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, APAC

Key Growth Metrics for CAD in Breast Cancer Screening Market, APAC

CAD in Breast Cancer Screening Market Dynamics, APAC

Revenue Forecast, APAC

Percent Revenue by Segment, APAC

Revenue Forecast by Segment Analysis, APAC

Competitive Environment, APAC

Competitive Environment Analysis, APAC

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, ROW

Key Growth Metrics for CAD in Breast Cancer Screening Market, ROW

CAD in Breast Cancer Screening Market Dynamics, ROW

Revenue Forecast, ROW

Percent Revenue by Segment, ROW

Revenue Forecast by Segment Analysis, ROW

Competitive Environment, ROW

Competitive Environment Analysis, ROW

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity Summary

Growth Opportunity 1 - Opportunities with Breast Cancer Screening Using Mobile Mammography and Mobile Ultrasound

Growth Opportunity 2 - AI Coupled with DL to Support Better Clinical Outcomes in Breast Cancer Screening

Growth Opportunity 3 - Utilizing CAD Triage (CADt) to Reduce Human Error and Increase Efficiency in Breast Imaging

Growth Opportunity 4 - Partnerships with OEMs Providing Breast Screening Systems to Gain a Wider Customer Base

Growth Opportunity 5 - Increase in Use of CAD in APAC to Bolster Clinical Adoption in the Region

8. Next Steps

Companies Mentioned

iCAD

Hologic

