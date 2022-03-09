Global Computer-aided Diagnosis (CAD) in Breast Cancer Screening Markets Report 2022-2026: Opportunities in Partnerships with OEMs Providing Breast Screening Systems to Gain a Wider Customer Base
This research services provides an overview of the global CAD in breast cancer screening market and a 5-year forecast from 2021 to 2026. The market will grow from $118.0 million in 2021 to $165.7 million in 2026, increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%.
The mammo-CAD and ultrasound-CAD segments will grow at the highest rates due to their use as a primary tool for breast cancer detection. These segments are followed by MRI-CAD, which is mainly used as an adjunct to both mammography and ultrasound in breast imaging.
Analysis of the competitive landscape indicates that the top companies accounted for a combined 95% of the total CAD in breast cancer screening market for 2021. Offering AI-enabled CAD solutions is a growth area observed in the market. Given the market dynamics, trends, and competitive nature, it is important for industry stakeholders to have an overall perspective of the technology segments and workflow.
This report offers insightful analysis of CAD in breast cancer screening in the form of a global forecast, regional and technological forecasts and analyses, benchmarking of top competitors, and key growth opportunities for industry participants.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Computer-aided Diagnosis (CAD) in Breast Cancer Screening Market
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Main Highlights
CAD in Breast Cancer Screening Scope of Analysis
Market Overview
Market Segmentation by Technology
Key Competitors by Region for CAD in Breast Cancer Screening
Key Growth Metrics for CAD in Breast Cancer Screening
Growth Drivers for CAD in Breast Cancer Screening
Growth Restraints for CAD in Breast Cancer Screening
Forecast Methodology and Assumptions
Revenue Forecast
Global Revenue Forecast Analysis
Revenue Forecast by Segment
Mammo-CAD Revenue Forecast
Mammo-CAD - Revenue Forecast Analysis
Ultrasound-CAD Revenue Forecast
Ultrasound CAD - Revenue Forecast Analysis
PET/CT-CAD Revenue Forecast
PET/CT-CAD - Revenue Forecast Analysis
MRI-CAD Revenue Forecast
MRI-CAD - Revenue Forecast Analysis
Revenue Forecast by Region
Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
Pricing Trends Forecast by Product, CAD in Breast Cancer Screening
Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
Competitive Environment
Adoption Curve of CAD in Breast Cancer Screening by Product Type
Top Competitor - Hologic
Top Competitor - iCAD
Revenue Share
Revenue Share Analysis
Business Model Overview - CAD in Breast Cancer Screening
Clinical End-user Perspective
Factors to Consider for Seamless Integration with Workflow - CAD in Breast Cancer Screening Market
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, North America
Key Growth Metrics for CAD in Breast Cancer Screening Market, North America
CAD in Breast Cancer Screening Market Dynamics, North America
Revenue Forecast, North America
Percent Revenue by Segment, North America
Revenue Forecast by Segment Analysis, North America
Competitive Environment, North America
Competitive Environment Analysis, North America
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Europe
Key Growth Metrics for CAD in Breast Cancer Screening Market, Europe
CAD in Breast Cancer Screening Market Dynamics, Europe
Revenue Forecast, Europe
Percent Revenue by Segment, Europe
Revenue Forecast by Segment Analysis, Europe
Competitive Environment, Europe
Competitive Environment Analysis, Europe
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, APAC
Key Growth Metrics for CAD in Breast Cancer Screening Market, APAC
CAD in Breast Cancer Screening Market Dynamics, APAC
Revenue Forecast, APAC
Percent Revenue by Segment, APAC
Revenue Forecast by Segment Analysis, APAC
Competitive Environment, APAC
Competitive Environment Analysis, APAC
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, ROW
Key Growth Metrics for CAD in Breast Cancer Screening Market, ROW
CAD in Breast Cancer Screening Market Dynamics, ROW
Revenue Forecast, ROW
Percent Revenue by Segment, ROW
Revenue Forecast by Segment Analysis, ROW
Competitive Environment, ROW
Competitive Environment Analysis, ROW
7. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity Summary
Growth Opportunity 1 - Opportunities with Breast Cancer Screening Using Mobile Mammography and Mobile Ultrasound
Growth Opportunity 2 - AI Coupled with DL to Support Better Clinical Outcomes in Breast Cancer Screening
Growth Opportunity 3 - Utilizing CAD Triage (CADt) to Reduce Human Error and Increase Efficiency in Breast Imaging
Growth Opportunity 4 - Partnerships with OEMs Providing Breast Screening Systems to Gain a Wider Customer Base
Growth Opportunity 5 - Increase in Use of CAD in APAC to Bolster Clinical Adoption in the Region
8. Next Steps
