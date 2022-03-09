U.S. markets open in 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,252.25
    +83.50 (+2.00%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,202.00
    +600.00 (+1.84%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,601.00
    +334.00 (+2.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,996.10
    +35.80 (+1.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.61
    -6.09 (-4.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,998.60
    -44.70 (-2.19%)
     

  • Silver

    26.39
    -0.51 (-1.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1000
    +0.0091 (+0.84%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9010
    +0.0290 (+1.55%)
     

  • Vix

    32.47
    -3.98 (-10.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3142
    +0.0044 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8050
    +0.1410 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,937.88
    +3,044.69 (+7.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    934.83
    +73.33 (+8.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,082.39
    +118.28 (+1.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,717.53
    -73.42 (-0.30%)
     

Global Computer-aided Diagnosis (CAD) in Breast Cancer Screening Markets Report 2022-2026: Opportunities in Partnerships with OEMs Providing Breast Screening Systems to Gain a Wider Customer Base

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities for Global Computer-aided Diagnosis (CAD) in Breast Cancer Screening" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research services provides an overview of the global CAD in breast cancer screening market and a 5-year forecast from 2021 to 2026. The market will grow from $118.0 million in 2021 to $165.7 million in 2026, increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%.

The mammo-CAD and ultrasound-CAD segments will grow at the highest rates due to their use as a primary tool for breast cancer detection. These segments are followed by MRI-CAD, which is mainly used as an adjunct to both mammography and ultrasound in breast imaging.

Analysis of the competitive landscape indicates that the top companies accounted for a combined 95% of the total CAD in breast cancer screening market for 2021. Offering AI-enabled CAD solutions is a growth area observed in the market. Given the market dynamics, trends, and competitive nature, it is important for industry stakeholders to have an overall perspective of the technology segments and workflow.

This report offers insightful analysis of CAD in breast cancer screening in the form of a global forecast, regional and technological forecasts and analyses, benchmarking of top competitors, and key growth opportunities for industry participants.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Computer-aided Diagnosis (CAD) in Breast Cancer Screening Market

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Main Highlights

  • CAD in Breast Cancer Screening Scope of Analysis

  • Market Overview

  • Market Segmentation by Technology

  • Key Competitors by Region for CAD in Breast Cancer Screening

  • Key Growth Metrics for CAD in Breast Cancer Screening

  • Growth Drivers for CAD in Breast Cancer Screening

  • Growth Restraints for CAD in Breast Cancer Screening

  • Forecast Methodology and Assumptions

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Global Revenue Forecast Analysis

  • Revenue Forecast by Segment

  • Mammo-CAD Revenue Forecast

  • Mammo-CAD - Revenue Forecast Analysis

  • Ultrasound-CAD Revenue Forecast

  • Ultrasound CAD - Revenue Forecast Analysis

  • PET/CT-CAD Revenue Forecast

  • PET/CT-CAD - Revenue Forecast Analysis

  • MRI-CAD Revenue Forecast

  • MRI-CAD - Revenue Forecast Analysis

  • Revenue Forecast by Region

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

  • Pricing Trends Forecast by Product, CAD in Breast Cancer Screening

  • Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

  • Competitive Environment

  • Adoption Curve of CAD in Breast Cancer Screening by Product Type

  • Top Competitor - Hologic

  • Top Competitor - iCAD

  • Revenue Share

  • Revenue Share Analysis

  • Business Model Overview - CAD in Breast Cancer Screening

  • Clinical End-user Perspective

  • Factors to Consider for Seamless Integration with Workflow - CAD in Breast Cancer Screening Market

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, North America

  • Key Growth Metrics for CAD in Breast Cancer Screening Market, North America

  • CAD in Breast Cancer Screening Market Dynamics, North America

  • Revenue Forecast, North America

  • Percent Revenue by Segment, North America

  • Revenue Forecast by Segment Analysis, North America

  • Competitive Environment, North America

  • Competitive Environment Analysis, North America

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Europe

  • Key Growth Metrics for CAD in Breast Cancer Screening Market, Europe

  • CAD in Breast Cancer Screening Market Dynamics, Europe

  • Revenue Forecast, Europe

  • Percent Revenue by Segment, Europe

  • Revenue Forecast by Segment Analysis, Europe

  • Competitive Environment, Europe

  • Competitive Environment Analysis, Europe

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, APAC

  • Key Growth Metrics for CAD in Breast Cancer Screening Market, APAC

  • CAD in Breast Cancer Screening Market Dynamics, APAC

  • Revenue Forecast, APAC

  • Percent Revenue by Segment, APAC

  • Revenue Forecast by Segment Analysis, APAC

  • Competitive Environment, APAC

  • Competitive Environment Analysis, APAC

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, ROW

  • Key Growth Metrics for CAD in Breast Cancer Screening Market, ROW

  • CAD in Breast Cancer Screening Market Dynamics, ROW

  • Revenue Forecast, ROW

  • Percent Revenue by Segment, ROW

  • Revenue Forecast by Segment Analysis, ROW

  • Competitive Environment, ROW

  • Competitive Environment Analysis, ROW

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity Summary

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Opportunities with Breast Cancer Screening Using Mobile Mammography and Mobile Ultrasound

  • Growth Opportunity 2 - AI Coupled with DL to Support Better Clinical Outcomes in Breast Cancer Screening

  • Growth Opportunity 3 - Utilizing CAD Triage (CADt) to Reduce Human Error and Increase Efficiency in Breast Imaging

  • Growth Opportunity 4 - Partnerships with OEMs Providing Breast Screening Systems to Gain a Wider Customer Base

  • Growth Opportunity 5 - Increase in Use of CAD in APAC to Bolster Clinical Adoption in the Region

8. Next Steps

Companies Mentioned

  • iCAD

  • Hologic

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nwypa9

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Children's Place beats on profit but sales miss

    Children's Place Inc. reported fourth-quarter net income of $39.0 million, or $2.68 per share, up from $7.8 million, or 53 cents per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $3.02 beat the FactSet consensus of $2.85. Sales of $507.8 million were up from $472.9 million last year and missed the FactSet consensus for $532.8 million. Comparable sales were up 13.3%. "We are facing significant headwinds in 2022 including decade-high cotton pricing, record inflation, lapping unprecedented stimulus payments fr

  • MongoDB stock rallies after results, outlook beat Street view

    MongoDB Inc. shares rallied in the extended session Tuesday after the database company’s results and outlook topped Wall Street expectations.

  • Stitch Fix Cut Its Financial Guidance. The Stock Is Swooning.

    The online apparel retailer says revenue for the year will be flat to lower and that it is having trouble 'onboarding' customers for its newer Freestyle service.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    How do drops of 50%, 67%, and 76% sound? The recent stock market correction has produced many bargains.

  • These 19 Words From Vaxart Could Mean Trouble for Vaccine Rivals

    Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) surged early in the coronavirus vaccine race. Vaxart's candidate currently is in a phase 2 study. In fact, 19 words from Vaxart's chief scientific officer may mean big things for the biotech -- and trouble for vaccine rivals.

  • Yale professor is keeping tabs on companies still operating in Russia despite Ukraine invasion — and the list includes some household names

    A Yale professor and his research team are keeping tabs on companies that are still operating in Russia following its invasion of Ukraine -- and the list includes many household names.

  • BofA says ‘There is no clear off-ramp’ for Russia and ‘it’s like catching a falling knife,’ issues dire prediction for global economy

    Analysts lowered the GDP forecasts for the U.S. and Europe, and increased \ inflation expectations on Tuesday.

  • Russia Roils Plane-Backed Bonds by Keeping $10 Billion of Jets

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s decision to block foreign owners from seizing hundreds of planes worth about $10 billion is roiling a market where aircraft leases are bundled into bonds and sold to investors.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil TodayUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 5%

    Remember the movie ‘The Perfect Storm’? Three weather fronts collided off the coast of New England, and George Clooney’s poor fishing boat never stood a chance. Hopefully, today’s economies will do better against the headwinds that are rapidly spinning into a perfect political-economic storm. The storm got started as 2022 opened up. The bull run we had last year came to sudden halt, markets started turning down, and by the end of January the NASDAQ was in correction territory with the S&P not fa

  • Oatly stock jumps after revenue beats expectations

    Oatly Group AB shares jumped 8% in Wednesday premarket trading after it reported fourth-quarter revenue that beat expectations. The oat milk maker posted a net loss of $79.8 million, or 13 cents per share, after a loss of $37.0 million, or 8 cents per share, last year. Revenue of $185.9 million was up from $127.1 million the previous year. The FactSet consensus was for a loss of 10 cents per share and revenue of $178.0 million. Gross profit was 15.9% compared with 27.7% the previous year. "While

  • J.P. Morgan Sees Gains of Over 100% in These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    What can we make of the markets right now? On Friday, we saw the February jobs numbers – and they were far above the expectations. The economy added 678,000 jobs in the month, against a forecast of 400,000, and the official unemployment rate ticked down to 3.8%. It was the best jobs print of the ‘pandemic era.’ But it didn’t move the dial. The war in Ukraine did, and that movement wasn’t positive. All three of Wall Street’s major benchmarks are down as this week gets started, capping a weeks-lon

  • Planning to retire? Don’t get hit with a surprise tax bill for this common mistake

    Retirement Tip of the Week: If you’re planning on retiring halfway through the year, or your income changes while you’re retired with a pension, you may want to adjust your tax withholding now to avoid a hefty bill during next year’s tax season. There are a few events that may cause you to consider a tax withholding adjustment. Either you or your spouse begin claiming Social Security.

  • Is the Stock Market About to Collapse?

    For weeks now, I’ve highlighted the potential for a sharp breakdown in the stock market. We are getting confirmations now and a collapse may be imminent.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Sells Social Media and Defense, Buys Gambling

    Asset manager Cathie Wood on Monday bought and sold a number of household names as the stock market tumbled.

  • Best Vanguard Funds Morningstar: Funds Rated 5 Stars

    Discover the best Vanguard funds via the Morningstar rating system. Learn more about three funds that have five-star ratings from Morningstar here.

  • Dow futures jump 500 points on hopes for Russia-Ukraine talks, lower commodity prices

    U.S. stock futures rallied Wednesday more on hope than reality, as Russia continued to shell Ukraine ahead of a key diplomatic meeting.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Corp. Plunged 15.1% Today

    What happened  Shares of special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) dropped as much as 15.1% in trading on Tuesday as its acquisition target, Truth Social, faces challenges.

  • AT&T Is Sending a Bearish Technical Message Ahead of Its Investor Day

    AT&T is slated to host an analyst and investor day on Friday, so this looks like a good time to review the charts and indicators of the world's largest telecommunications company. Trading volume has been active since early December, but the On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has moved up and down with the price action. A declining OBV line tells us that sellers of T have been more aggressive since the middle of January.

  • CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Surged Today: Is It a Buy?

    The broader market started the week with a brutal sell-off, but the biotech gained ground Monday thanks in part to an interview given by CEO Sam Kulkarni at Cowen's 42nd annual Health Care Conference. Should investors pounce on this biotech stock? Speaking at Cowen's conference, Kulkarni provided updates on CTX001, a treatment for beta thalassemia and sickle cell disease; CTX110, a treatment for malignant tumors; and other aspects of the business.

  • If I Could Only Buy 1 Stock Right Now, This Would Be It

    Being able to stomach volatility, while at the same time thinking long term, is necessary to capture this company's huge upside.