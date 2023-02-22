U.S. markets closed

Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market Report 2022: Featuring Remmers, Pidilite Industries, Fosroc, Sika and Flexcrete Technologies Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Concrete Repair Mortars Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global concrete repair mortars market.

The global concrete repair mortars market is expected to grow from $2.56 billion in 2021 to $2.77 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.42%. The concrete repair mortars market is expected to grow to $3.58 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.64%.

Major players in the concrete repair mortars market are Adhesives Technology Corporation, The Euclid Chemical Company, Remmers Limited, Pidilite Industries Ltd, Fosroc Inc, Sika AG, Flexcrete Technologies Ltd, MAPEI SpA, Saint-Gobain Weber, Normet, Baumit, Ardex Group, Bostik, BASF SE, WR Meadows Inc, Aquafin, TCC Materials, Ronacrete Ltd, Dayton Superior Corporation, Henkel, and Sto Ltd.

The concrete repair mortars market consists of sales of concrete repair mortars by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a type of material used to repair portions of concrete in concrete structures that have cracked and delaminated from the substrate due to reinforcement corrosion. These mortars protect concrete buildings against chemical anchoring, cracking, and corrosion while retaining moisture.

The main types of concrete repair mortars include cementitious concrete repair mortars, epoxy concrete repair mortars, and epoxy resin-based concrete. The cementitious concrete repair mortars refer to a cement-based binding material used to stick building blocks like bricks, stones, and other similar building materials together.

It is composed of sand, a cement binder, water, and possibly other additives. It is used for constructing and repairing walls, fences and walkways. Both structural and non-structural concrete repair mortars are used by end-users ranging from the utility, roads and infrastructure, buildings, and others. The main applications of concrete repair mortars include hand application, pouring, levelling and surface coating.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the concrete repair mortars market in 2021, it is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the concrete repair mortars market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The rising demand for repair and maintenance of existing buildings and road infrastructures is contributing to the growth of the concrete repair mortars market. Due to the degradation of materials and structures caused by the combined effect of loads and external conditions, there is an increasing demand for building infrastructure repair and maintenance. Repairing and upgrading a structure is preferable to destroying and rebuilding as it is cost-effective and economical.

There will be a significant utilization of concrete repair mortars in response to the rising demand for repair and maintenance of existing buildings and road infrastructures as they are an essential part of the repair and maintenance of concrete structures.

For instance, according to the Construction Output Price Index (OPIs) dataset by the UK Office for National Statistics, in the UK, the increase in monthly construction output in March 2022 was led by increases in both repair and maintenance (3.0%) and new work (1.0%).

The largest contributors to the monthly rise at the sector level were private home repair and maintenance (5.8%) and private commercial new work (4.0%). Therefore, the rising demand for repair and maintenance of existing buildings and road infrastructures is expected to boost demand for concrete repair mortars during the forecast period.

Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the concrete repair mortars market. Key players are focusing on launching innovative concrete repair mortars, which are water-based, environmentally friendly, and utilize low hazard formulations with zero usage of VOCs (volatile organic compounds.

These solutions are focused on enabling high build and high strength structures as well as reduced carbon footprint. Innovative concrete repair mortars offer structural strength, reinstatement of structural integrity, long life protection, and extension. These products provide key players with a competitive edge and enhance their market position.

The countries covered in the concrete repair mortars market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Concrete Repair Mortars Market Characteristics

3. Concrete Repair Mortars Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Concrete Repair Mortars

5. Concrete Repair Mortars Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Concrete Repair Mortars Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Concrete Repair Mortars Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Concrete Repair Mortars Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Cementitious Concrete Repair Mortars

  • Epoxy Concrete Repair Mortars

  • Epoxy Resin-Based Concrete

6.2. Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market, Segmentation By Grade, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Structural

  • Non Structural

6.3. Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Hand Applied Concrete Repair Mortars

  • Machine Applied/Sprayed Concrete Repair Mortars

  • Poured/Flow Applied Concrete Repair Mortars

  • Levelling/Fairing Mortars for Concrete Repairs

  • Protective Surface Coatings for Concrete

6.4. Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market, Segmentation By End-Use, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Utility

  • Roads and Infrastructure

  • Buildings

  • Others

7. Concrete Repair Mortars Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

