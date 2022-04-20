U.S. markets close in 5 hours 16 minutes

The global concrete restoration market size is estimated to be USD 15.0 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 20.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.2%

The high growth of concrete restoration can be attributed to the growing number of construction repair projects globally due to the rising population, rapid urbanization, and increased economic growth in some regions.

New York, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Concrete Restoration Market by Material Type, Target Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2026"
Emerging markets like China, the UAE, and India are showing remarkable growth due to the aforementioned factors. This has been a decisive factor in the concrete restoration market growth, especially in regions like North America and Europe, where concrete restoration products’ usage is relatively high. By 2026, many new companies will emerge from China, having low-cost concrete restoration products and, thus, offer heavy competition to the existing market players.

The concrete restoration market in the quick setting cement mortar segment is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period.
quick setting cement accounted for the largest market share in 2020. It is a special cement formulation that develops a rapid compressive strength and significantly reduces the waiting on cement (WOC) time compared to traditional cement systems. It is used in underwater construction like river bridge construction. Part of bridge construction like a pier, foundation, pier cap, pile cap, and piles, all those constructions use quick setting cement mortar in concrete.

The concrete restoration market in the marine segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The marine application is projected to register the highest CAGR, in terms of value, during the forecast period.The concrete used in the marine industry is exposed to numerous harsh conditions, including physical and chemical attacks.

The projected growth shows that most target applications will grow at a high CAGR from 2021–2026, overcoming the adverse effects of global lockdowns and economic standstill caused by the COVID–19 pandemic.

Asia Pacific concrete restoration market is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth at a CAGR of 7.2% between 2021 and 2026. The increasing economic growth and rapid increase in population are expected to boost the concrete restoration market in this region significantly. In terms of value, Europe is the second-largest market for concrete restoration worldwide and is projected to witness a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in concrete restoration market, and information was gathered from secondary research to determine and verify the market size of several segments and subsegments.
• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 20%, Tier 2 – 40%, and Tier 3 – 40%
• By Designation: C Level – 25%, D Level – 26%, and Others – 49%
• By Region: North America – 20%, Asia Pacific – 25%, Europe – 15%, Middle East & Africa – 20% and the South America- 20%
The key companies profiled in this report are Sika (Switzerland), Mapei S.p.A (Italy), Master Builders Solutions (Germany), Fosroc (UAE), BASF SE (Germany), Pidilite Industries (India), RPM International (US), Fyfe (US), Saint-Gobain Weber S.A. (France), and The Euclid Chemical Company (UK).

Research Coverage:
This report provides detailed segmentation of the concrete restoration market based on material type, target application, and region.Based on material type, concrete restoration market is segmented into quick setting cement mortar, shotcrete, fiber concrete and others.

Based on target application, the concrete restoration market has been segmented into roads, highways & bridges, buildings & balconies, industrial structures, water & wastewater treatment, marine, dams & reservoirs, and others. Based on the region, the concrete restoration market has been segmented into the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report
From an insight perspective, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses — industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the market; high growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06269241/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


