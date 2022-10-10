U.S. markets open in 2 hours 54 minutes

Global condensing units market size to record a CAGR of 8% through 2028

·6 min read
Market Study Report

The research study on ‘Global Condensing Units Market’ examines both historical and recent updates to compile data that can be useful for future investment opportunities.

Pune, India, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketStudyReport recently added report on, global condensing units market is anticipated to register a healthy CAGR of 8% during 2022-2028.

The report carefully analyzes the industry categorization in terms of capacity model, type, functional type, compressor technology, refrigerant type, and end-user. Each segment is independently evaluated at the global, regional, and national levels along with a detailed review of the market’s geographic reach for the forecast period. By investigating the financial position, recent developments, and product offerings of significant participants, the study also highlights the intensity of the competition in this market.

Rising proliferation of supermarkets & retail chains as a result of increasing disposable income, changing lifestyles, and growing economic outlook of the people worldwide are collectively propelling the expansion of global condensing units market.

A summary of market segmentation:

By capacity model, the market is segmented into up to 20 HP, 20-40 HP, 40-60 HP, 60-80 HP, and more than 80 HP. Based on type, this marketplace is divided into water-cooled condensing units, evaporative condensing units, and air-cooled condensing units. Among these, the air-cooled segment is estimated to witness a significant growth rate during the forecast period, due to rising demand for supermarkets & retail chains, increasing disposable income.

On the basis of functional type, the market covers the analysis of refrigeration, air conditioning, and heat pumps. Of these, the air conditioning segment is predicted to dominate the market in terms of revenue in the coming years, owing to changing lifestyles and growing economic outlook worldwide.

By compressor technology, worldwide condensing units market is segmented into rotary vane AC compressor, centrifugal AC compressor, crew AC compressor, hermetic AC compressor, reciprocating AC compressor, and others. In terms of refrigerant type, this business sphere is segregated into fluorocarbons, inorganics, and hydrocarbons.

Further, the end-user segment is bifurcated into commercial, residential, industrial, and transportation. Of these, the commercial segment is poised to exhibit a considerable compound annual growth rate during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

Credible researchers assert that the market spans across regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific market is poised to register notable traction during the assessment timeframe, owing to the steady growth in economies like China, Thailand, India, and Malaysia.

Competitive Dashboard:

Global condensing units industry is characterized by the presence of a significant number of players including Danfoss A/S, Emerson Electric Co., Daikin Industries Ltd., Hussmann Corporation, Tecumseh Products Company, Voltas Limited, Rivacold SRL, Patton Ltd., MTA S.p.A., Howe Corporation, KeepRite Refrigeration, CCC Holdings Inc., and others.

Global Condensing Units Market, By Capacity Model (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2028)

  • Up to 20 HP

  • 20-40 HP

  • 40-60 HP

  • 60-80 HP

  • More than 80 HP

Global Condensing Units Market, By Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2028)

  • Air-Cooled Condensing Units

  • Water-Cooled Condensing Units

  • Evaporative Condensing Units

Global Condensing Units Market, By Functional Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2028)

  • Air Conditioning

  • Refrigeration

  • Heat Pumps

Global Condensing Units Market, By Compressor Technology (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2028)

  • Crew AC Compressor

  • Centrifugal AC Compressor

  • Reciprocating AC Compressor

  • Hermetic AC Compressor

  • Rotary Vane AC Compressor

  • Others

Global Condensing Units Market, By Refrigerant Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2028)

  • Fluorocarbons

  • Inorganics

  • Hydrocarbons

Global Condensing Units Market, By End-Use (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2028)

  • Residential

  • Transportation

  • Industrial

  • Commercial

Global Condensing Units Market, Regional Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2028)

  • Asia Pacific

  • Europe

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Global Condensing Units Market, Competitive Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2028)

  • Danfoss A/S

  • Emerson Electric Co.

  • Daikin Industries Ltd.

  • Hussmann Corporation

  • Tecumseh Products Company

  • Voltas Limited

  • Rivacold SRL

  • Patton Ltd.

  • FreezeIndia Manufacturing Pvt. Ltd.

  • MTA S.p.A.

  • Howe Corporation

  • KeepRite Refrigeration

  • Baltimore Aircoil Company

  • CCC Holdings Inc.

  • Prijai Heat Exchangers Pvt. Ltd.

  • Heatcraft Worldwide Refrigeration

  • SCM Frigo S.p.A.

  • Blue Star Ltd.

  • National Refrigeration & A/C Products Inc.

  • Howe Corporation

  • Johnsons Control Inc.

  • Bitzer K Hlmaschinenbau GmbH

  • Dorin S.p.A.             

Table of Contents:

1. Market Introduction

1.1. Scope of Study

1.2. Problem Statement

1.3. Market Segmentation

2. Assumptions and Acronyms

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global Market in 2022

3.2. Analyst Insights & Recommendations

3.3. Growth Opportunities and Key Strategies

3.4. Supply-side and Demand-side Trends

4. Research Methodology

5. Analysis of COVID-19 Impact and Road Ahead

6. Market Indicators and Background

6.1. Macro-Economic Factors

6.2. Forecasting Factors

Robust assessment of various factors including industrial performance, industry players' expenditures, economic conditions, among others

6.3. Supply Chain & Value Chain Analysis

6.4. Industry SWOT Analysis

6.5. PESTLE Analysis

6.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

7. Government Laws & Regulations

8. Global and Regional Market Dynamics

8.1. Drivers

8.2. Restraints

8.3. Trends

8.4. Opportunities

9. Global Condensing Units Market: Pricing Analysis

9.1. By Product Type

9.1.1. Segment Overview

9.2. Air-Cooled Condensing Units

9.3. Water-Cooled Condensing Units

9.4.  Evaporative Condensing Units

