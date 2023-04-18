The Global Condom Market is forecast to grow by $5117.84 million during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.68% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Condom Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the condom market and is forecast to grow by $5117.84 million during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.68% during the forecast period.

Our report on the condom market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high growth of e-commerce platforms, the increasing number of initiatives for promoting the adoption of condoms, and the increasing prevalence of STDs.



The condom market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Material

• Latex

• Non latex



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies product premiumization due to product innovation and portfolio extension as one of the prime reasons driving the condom market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing trend of customization and increasing popularity of female condoms will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the condom market covers the following areas:

• Condom market sizing

• Condom market forecast

• Condom market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading condom market vendors that include Adloran GmbH, B Holding Group LLC, Caution Wear Corp., Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Fuji Latex Co. Ltd., Global Protection Corp., Grove Collaborative Inc., HLL Lifecare Ltd., Humanwell Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., LELOi AB, Okamoto Industries Inc., Panacea Biotec Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Redcliffe Hygiene Pvt Ltd., StaySafe Condoms, Thai Nippon Rubber Industry Co. Ltd., Cupid Ltd., Karex Berhad, LifeStyles Healthcare Pte. Ltd., and Ansell Ltd. Also, the condom market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

