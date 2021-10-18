U.S. markets open in 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,441.00
    -21.50 (-0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,997.00
    -174.00 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,070.25
    -64.25 (-0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,250.50
    -14.50 (-0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.24
    +0.96 (+1.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,765.30
    -3.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.23
    -0.12 (-0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1604
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6200
    +0.0710 (+4.58%)
     

  • Vix

    17.79
    -0.85 (-4.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3730
    +0.0054 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2820
    +0.6050 (+0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,269.92
    -752.50 (-1.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,410.14
    +34.92 (+2.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,186.98
    -47.05 (-0.65%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,025.46
    +474.56 (+1.66%)
     

Global Conductive Polymer Market Anticipated to Garner a Revenue of $7,118.5 Million at a CAGR of 7.7% during the Forecast Period, 2020-2027 - Exclusive Report [202-Pages] by Research Dive

Research Dive
·4 min read

Global conductive polymer market is expected to witness a noteworthy growth during the forecast period, 2020-2027. Polypyrrole sub-segment is expected to be the most lucrative. Anti-static packaging and coating sub-segment is expected to be the most profitable. North America is expected to lead the market.

New York, USA, Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Research Dive, the global conductive polymer market is anticipated to generate a significant revenue of $7,118.5 million at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.

The inclusive report provides a brief overview of the current scenario of the market including significant aspects of the market such as growth factors, challenges, restraints and various opportunities during the forecast period. The report also provides all the market figures making it easier and helpful for the new participants to understand the market.

Access to Exclusive Report Sample Report Here! @ https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/403

Dynamics of the Market

Driver: Consumer electronics sector is growing rapidly, which is acting as one of the major driving factor of the global market of conductive polymer. Secured packaging of electric elements to save them from any probable damage by electromagnetic inference or static electricity is the main factor influencing the demand of conductive polymer.

Conductive polymer is also used in battery-powered automobiles for its high energy density. It is also used in the automotive industry for designing lightweight structures and other manufacturing purposes. These factors are expected to enhance the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Restraint: The main restraining factor of the industry is the easy availability of alternative materials with low thermal conductivity compared to conductive polymer.

Opportunity: Eco-friendly properties of conductive polymer are expected to create many opportunities for the market in upcoming years.

Key Segment of the Market

The report has divided the market into different segments based on type, application, and regional analysis.

Checkout How COVID-19 impacts the Conductive Polymer Market. Click Here to Schedule a Call to Speak our Expert Analyst for Triangulate with your own data @ https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/403

Type: Polypyrrole (PPY) Sub-Segment Expected to be the Most Lucrative

Polypyrrole (PPY) sub-segment is forecasted to generate a revenue of $934.0 million by the end of 2027. Exceptional shielding properties of PPY material have increased its application in consumer electronic industry. This is the main factor enhancing the growth of the market segment during the forecast period.

Application: Anti-Static Packaging and Coating Sub-Segment Expected to be the Most Profitable

Anti-static packaging and coating is predicted to dominate the market with a revenue of $3,319.5 million during the analysis period. The main attributor of this growth can be mentioned as the extensive application of anti-static packaging and coating materials in electronic equipment.

Regional Analysis: North America Expected to Lead the Market

North America regional market is forecasted to continue its dominance over the market share with a significant revenue generation. The high demand of conductive polymer in the manufacturing of solar panel in the regional countries is expected to be the main factor behind the growth of the market.

Request for Conductive Polymer Market Report Customization & Get 10% Discount on this Report@ https://www.researchdive.com/request-for-customization/403

Key Players and Strategies of the Market

The leading players of the global conductive polymer market include

  1. Celanese Corporation

  2. Heraeus Holding GmbH

  3. Sabic

  4. American Dyes Inc.

  5. ABTECH SCIENTIFIC INC.

  6. Agfa-Gevaert Group

  7. Merck KGaA

  8. Rieke Metals, LLC

  9. KEMET Corporation

  10. Solvay among many others.

These players are working on developing strategies such as product development, merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaborations to sustain the market growth.

For instance, in January 2020, KEMET, a leading manufacturer of electronic component, launched a new series of polypropylene film capacitors named “R41T and R76H series AEC-Q200” for the automotive industry. This inclusion is expected to strengthen the company’s product portfolio in the automobile sector.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on the Industry

The emergence of coronavirus pandemic has impacted the global conductive polymer market in a negative way. Due to the lockdown and restrictions on working outside, the end-use industries such as automotive sector and consumer electronics industry had to temporarily stop their operations. This factor has affected the market of conductive polymer in a drastic way during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, as the restrictions are being lifted on industrial operations, the market is expected to revive soon.

In Addition, the report having some numorus point about the leading Business Manufactures, Like, SWOT analysis, Product Portfolio, Finanical Status - Inquire to Get access for Detailed Top Companies Development Strategy Report

Top Trending Reports:

Fertilizer Market: https://www.researchdive.com/6194/fertilizer-market

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resins Market: https://www.researchdive.com/8403/ethylene-vinyl-acetate-resins-market

Methanol Market: https://www.researchdive.com/8500/methanol-market

CONTACT: Contact: Mr. Abhishek Paliwal Research Dive 30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005 (P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India) +1-(917)-444-1262 (US) Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454 E-mail: support@researchdive.com Website: https://www.researchdive.com Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521


Recommended Stories

  • Is Ocugen Stock Heading for a Crash?

    Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares took center stage earlier this year when the biotech joined the coronavirus vaccine race. The company partnered with India's Bharat Biotech to co-develop and co-commercialize Bharat's vaccine candidate -- Covaxin -- in the U.S. As a result, Ocugen shares soared as much as 763% in about six weeks. Now, some investors might be wondering if Ocugen will hang onto this positive momentum -- or whether the stock is heading for a crash.

  • 2 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today and Hold Forever

    When you take a look at Pfizer's (NYSE: PFE) revenue, blockbusters, and product pipeline, you wouldn't expect the stock to trade at a bargain. Pfizer is the leading seller of coronavirus vaccines. Pfizer also is working on a coronavirus pill treatment candidate and expects to report phase 2/3 data this quarter.

  • Market Might be Too Impatient With Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

    As the fears of the memory chip price declines start to materialize, the latest slump of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) completely erased the yearly gains. While short-term headwinds shouldn't be a reason to "panic-sell, "prospective buyers should carefully evaluate upsides vs. downsides in their investment time frame.

  • Zillow Tumbles After It Stops Buying New Homes

    (Bloomberg) -- Zillow Group Inc. shares fell as much as 6.8% in premarket trading Monday after the online real estate firm said it would stop buying new homes and work to clear a backlog of properties it already has.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverOut-of-Pra

  • Why Tencent Is a Better Buy Than Alibaba

    Alibaba has become the most fashionable way to play a China rebound. But its rival looks like a better buy.

  • Warren Buffett Loves These Stocks. Are They Right for You?

    Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors of our time. As a result of his long-term success, when he takes a position in a publicly traded stock, investors take notice. Read on to find out about a handful of stocks that Warren Buffett owns and determine for yourself whether they're also right for you to own.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    This week I see Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), AT&T (NYSE: T), and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) as vulnerable investments in the near term. It doesn't help that Netflix disappointed investors with its previous quarterly update three months ago.

  • 3 Tech Stocks Poised for a 2022 Rebound

    On the contrary, a growth stock rebound could be in store for 2022. Three Fool.com contributors think Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), and II-VI (NASDAQ: IIVI) are thus worth a serious look right now. Nicholas Rossolillo (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing): Though it may rank low on the list of most household names in technology, Taiwan Semi is a monster powering all sorts of high-end computing we use every day.

  • Why stocks are suddenly back in rally mode: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, October 19, 2021.

  • Zillow Pauses Homebuying as Tech-Powered Flipping Hits Snag

    (Bloomberg) -- Zillow Group Inc. is taking a break from buying U.S. homes after the online real estate giant’s pivot into tech-powered house-flipping hit a snag.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirZ

  • In a world of paltry 0.06% interest rates, these income stocks yield up to 10.2%

    Low-interest rates still got you down? Try this trio of dividend stocks on for size.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks You Can Buy Right Now for Less Than $100

    Despite their stock prices taking a breather, these companies' operations seem to be unstoppable.

  • Ballard Power Systems and Forsee Power to enter long-term strategic partnership to develop and commercialize integrated fuel cell and battery solutions for heavy-duty hydrogen mobility

    Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BDLP), a world leader in PEM fuel cells, and Forsee Power, a leader in smart battery systems for sustainable electromobility, announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for a strategic partnership to develop fully integrated fuel cell and battery solutions, optimized for performance, cost and installation for heavy-duty hydrogen mobility applications.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks Set to Shine in 2022

    The stock market has been strong in 2021, but not for all companies. However, a select few are set up for big things next year.

  • These 2 Nasdaq Biotechs Are Making Huge Premarket Moves Monday

    Stocks have bounced back sharply in the past week, and so it's reasonable for market participants to take a slight pause coming into Monday morning's open. As of 8:30 a.m. EDT, futures on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were down about a quarter percent, which was in line with the broader stock market. Valneva (NASDAQ: VALN) saw its shares move strongly higher in premarket trading Monday morning, while the news was bad for industry peer Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RVNC).

  • Zillow Won’t Sign New Contracts to Buy Homes Through Rest of 2021. The Stock Is Sliding.

    Zillow Group was sliding more than 6% in premarket trading Monday after saying it won’t sign any new contracts to buy homes through the end of the year. Zillow (ticker: Z) cited a “backlog in renovations and operational capacity constraints.” Zillow said pausing new acquisitions will allow it to work through its backlog.

  • Hedge Funds Are Piling Into Digital Turbine Inc (APPS)

    With the second-quarter round of 13F filings behind us it is time to take a look at the stocks in which some of the best money managers in the world preferred to invest or sell heading into the third quarter of 2021. One of these stocks was Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS). Is Digital Turbine Inc […]

  • Iranian supertanker departing from Venezuela to transport heavy oil

    HOUSTON/CARACAS (Reuters) -An Iran-flagged supertanker on Saturday was about to set sail from Venezuelan waters carrying 2 million barrels of heavy crude provided by state-run oil firm PDVSA, according to documents seen by Reuters and vessel tracking services. The shipment is part of a deal agreed by PDVSA and its counterpart National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) that exchanges Iranian condensate for Venezuela's Merey crude. The swaps aim to ease an acute shortage of diluents that has cut Venezuela's oil output and exports, Reuters reported last month https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/exclusive-under-us-sanctions-iran-venezuela-strike-oil-export-deal-sources-2021-09-25.

  • Tesla Shares Are Roaring Back

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. shares are staging a comeback as investors expect the Elon Musk-led electric carmaker to navigate the crippling semiconductor shortage better than rivals that have been severely disrupted.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverOut-of-Pract

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures drop as inflation concerns outweigh earnings optimism

    Investors' concerns over elevated inflation offset hopes that more companies will follow the lead of the big banks last week and post strong quarterly earnings results.