U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,500.21
    +19.06 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,583.57
    +87.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,897.30
    +8.48 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.80
    -7.14 (-0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.19
    +0.96 (+1.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.60
    +11.50 (+0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    24.71
    +0.25 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0887
    -0.0014 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6520
    +0.0430 (+1.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3074
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.9470
    +0.1470 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,553.56
    -348.59 (-0.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,017.54
    +8.88 (+0.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,551.81
    -35.89 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,888.57
    -461.73 (-1.69%)
     

Global Cone Crushers Market to 2030 - by End-User Industry, Mobility, Sales Type and Region

·8 min read

DUBLIN, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cone Crushers Market by End-User Industry, Mobility, and Sales Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The cone crushers market was valued at $1,725.1 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $2,972.5 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Cone crusher is mechanical device that reduces the size of rocks through a crushing process. It is one of several types of rock crushers that are used primarily in mining and construction. Rock crushing is a part of the processing of materials that are used in trenchless construction, such as concrete, drilling mud or gravel.

The cone crushers market is driven by factors such as increasing government expenditures for infrastructural development, such as improvement of roads and bridges is been expected to increase. Growth in demand for construction & infrastructure developments largely drives the cone crushers market. In addition, need for reduced construction time and cost-effective products is a demand of the time and cone crushers save a lot of manufacturing time as well as can reach remote areas or rough terrains.

Moreover, Owing to demand for fast paced manufacturing with accuracy, precast machinery are rapidly developing. Development in manufacturing technology of concrete, crushing and precast is one of the major driving factors for the cone crushers market. However, high initial investments to set up cone crushers is expensive and not affordable for all the customers, owing to which they opt for rental cone crushers.

In addition, use of alternative building materials has been rising globally with a view to build sustainable buildings. Thus hampering the demand for aggregates and in turn restrains the growth of the cone crushers market. On the contrary, rapid urbanization and industrialization in developing countries has given rise to construction activities. Growth demand for construction & infrastructure developments largely drives the cone crushers market.

The cone crushers market is segmented into end-user industry, mobility, sales type and region. By end-user industry, the market is segregated into mining, construction and recycling. The mobility covered in the study include stationary, portable-wheeled and portable-tracked mounted. On the basis of sales type, the market is divided into new equipment sales and aftermarket sales. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

Competition analysis

The major players profiled in the cone crushers market include Chengdu Dahongli Machinery Company Limited, CITIC Limited, Constmach, FLSmidth, Meka, Metso Outotec, Sandvik AB, Tenova S.p.A., The Weir Group PLC and Thyssenkrupp AG. Major companies in the market have adopted product launch as their key developmental strategy to offer better products and services to customers in the cone crushers market.

Key Benefits

  • The report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends, future estimations, and dynamics of the cone crushers market.

  • In-depth cone crushers market analysis is conducted by estimations for the key segments between 2021 and 2030.

  • Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework.

  • A comprehensive analysis of four major regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

  • The market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.

  • The key market players operating in the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help to understand the competitive outlook of the market industry.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key findings
3.2.1. Top investment pockets
3.2.2. Top impacting factors
3.2.3. Market player positioning
3.3. Key forces shaping cone crushers industry
3.4. Value chain analysis
3.5. Smiling Curve Value Chain Model
3.6. Market dynamics
3.6.1. Drivers
3.6.1.1. Increase in government expenditures for infrastructural development
3.6.1.2. Need for reduced construction time and cost-effective products
3.6.1.3. Development in manufacturing technology
3.6.2. Restraints
3.6.2.1. High initial investments
3.6.2.2. Use of alternative building materials
3.6.3. Opportunity
3.6.3.1. Rapid urbanization and industrialization of emerging countries
3.7. COVID-19 impact analysis

CHAPTER 4: CONE CRUSHERS MARKET, BY END-USER INDUSTRY
4.1. Market overview
4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by end-user industry
4.2. Mining
4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3. Market analysis, by country
4.2.4. Market size and forecast, for mining, by sales type
4.3. Construction
4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3. Market analysis, by country
4.4. Recycling
4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: CONE CRUSHERS MARKET, BY MOBILITY
5.1. Market overview
5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by mobility
5.2. Stationary
5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3. Market analysis, by country
5.3. Portable-wheeled
5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3. Market analysis, by country
5.4. Portable-Tracked mounted
5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.4.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: CONE CRUSHERS MARKET, BY SALES TYPE
6.1. Market overview
6.1.1. Market size and forecast, by sales type
6.2. New equipment sales
6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3. Market analysis, by country
6.3. Aftermarket sales
6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 7: CONE CRUSHERS MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES
8.1. Chengdu Dahongli Machinery Company Limited
8.1.1. Company overview
8.1.2. Company snapshot
8.1.3. Product portfolio
8.2. CITIC Limited
8.2.1. Company overview
8.2.2. Key executives
8.2.3. Company snapshot
8.2.4. Operating business segments
8.2.5. Product portfolio
8.2.6. Business performance
8.3. Constmach
8.3.1. Company overview
8.3.2. Company snapshot
8.3.3. Product portfolio
8.4. FLSmidth
8.4.1. Company overview
8.4.2. Key executives
8.4.3. Company snapshot
8.4.4. Operating business segments
8.4.5. Product portfolio
8.4.6. Business performance
8.5. Metso Outotec
8.5.1. Company overview
8.5.2. Key executives
8.5.3. Company snapshot
8.5.4. Operating business segments
8.5.5. Product portfolio
8.5.6. R&D Expenditure
8.5.7. Business performance
8.6. Meka
8.6.1. Company overview
8.6.2. Company snapshot
8.6.3. Product portfolio
8.7. Sandvik AB
8.7.1. Company overview
8.7.2. Key executives
8.7.3. Company snapshot
8.7.4. Operating business segments
8.7.5. Product portfolio
8.7.6. R&D Expenditure
8.7.7. Business performance
8.8. Tenova S.p.A.
8.8.1. Company overview
8.8.2. Key executives
8.8.3. Company snapshot
8.8.4. Product portfolio
8.9. The Weir Group PLC
8.9.1. Company overview
8.9.2. Key executives
8.9.3. Company snapshot
8.9.4. Operating business segments
8.9.5. Product portfolio
8.9.6. R&D Expenditure
8.9.7. Business performance
8.10. Thyssenkrupp AG
8.10.1. Company overview
8.10.2. Key executives
8.10.3. Company snapshot
8.10.4. Operating business segments
8.10.5. Product portfolio
8.10.6. R&D Expenditure
8.10.7. Business performance

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/800uxc?

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cone-crushers-market-to-2030---by-end-user-industry-mobility-sales-type-and-region-301520190.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Ford Stock Drove Into a Ditch on Thursday

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock fell hard in afternoon trading Thursday, down 4.3% as of 1:20 p.m. ET. You can blame Barclays Capital for that. The British banker downgraded Ford shares to equal weight this morning, you see, and slashed its price target on Ford by 26%, to just $17 per share, as StreetInsider.com reported.

  • Why Nio Stock Tumbled Thursday

    While many names in the EV sector were also dropping in the market session, Nio shares were leading the declines. Chinese media outlet 36Kr reported on Thursday that a high-ranking executive for Nio's autonomous driving unit was leaving the company. Zhang started with Nio in 2015 and most recently reported directly to Nio CEO William Li.

  • Why Pfizer Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were rising 2.5% as of 11:18 a.m. ET on Thursday while the major market indexes were declining. The gain came after the big drugmaker announced plans to buy privately held ReViral for up to $525 million. Investors appeared to view the acquisition of ReViral as a great fit for Pfizer.

  • 3 Surefire Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in April

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett speaks, Wall Street and investors pay close attention. Since taking the helm as CEO of Berkshire in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $760 billion in shareholder value. In terms of percentages, the aggregate value of Berkshire Hathaway's Class A shares (BRK.A) is up 4,184,213% since 1965.

  • Costco Climbs, but This Space Stock Is Really Blasting Off

    The Nasdaq Composite Index (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) initially moved higher, only to give up those gains and fall almost 1.5% before recovering somewhat. Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) posted solid advances that outpaced the rest of the Nasdaq-100 Index Thursday afternoon. Costco shares were up by more than 3.5% on Thursday afternoon.

  • Is AbbVie Still a Buy After Its 50% Run-Up?

    Pharmaceutical giant AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has been one of the market's hottest stocks, rising more than 50% over the past year. Why has AbbVie done so well and is it too late to benefit from buying shares? Fear not -- AbbVie's rise has been a long time coming, and it's something that could have the legs to continue.

  • Why HP Stock Is Soaring This Week

    The tech company just got a big vote of approval from one of history's most successful investors.

  • Rite Aid stock crashes 20% after Wall Street analyst suggests retailer could go out of business

    Things could get real ugly at Rite Aid, real soon warns one Wall Street analyst.

  • Looking for the Next Stock Split? 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    The recent wave of stock splits has some investors fired up. Similarly, splitting a stock leaves its market cap unchanged, but it makes individual shares more accessible, especially for investors who can't buy fractional shares through their brokerage account. With that in mind, MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) could be the next companies to split their stocks.

  • AMC Stock Goes on a Wild Round Trip to Nowhere

    The 45% share price surge the multiplex operator experienced on Monday of last week has essentially evaporated just seven trading days later.

  • Oppenheimer Sees Gains of Over 100% in These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks

    As the second quarter of 2022 gets into full swing, investors have to navigate through several contradictory currents. Inflation remains stubbornly high, and with the Russo-Ukraine war and renewed Chinese lockdowns, it will get no help on the supply chain front. But March’s jobs numbers were encouraging, indicating that employment has almost returned to its pre-pandemic levels. And the Federal Reserve has begun its policy switch, from easy money to an anti-inflationary tightening stance. Writing

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now and Hold for the Long Term

    Traditionally, considering an early purchase of an initial public offering (IPO) is an inherently high risk/high reward proposition. While it is wise to wait and see a few quarters' worth of earnings reports and data from a newly public company, the allure of an immediate run-up in price attracts many investors to recent IPOs. Founded with the goal of rethinking the traditional consumer credit scoring system, Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) brings machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) to the creditworthiness scene.

  • Alibaba Stock Deserves a Better Price Target, but It’s Still a ‘Sell,’ Says J.P. Morgan

    Tuesday was a bad news, good news kind of a day for investors in Chinese large-cap tech titan Alibaba Group (BABA). Bad news first: JPMorgan analyst Alex Yao reduced his bank's forecast for Alibaba's revenue in calendar years 2022 and 2023, shaving off 2% this year, and 5% next. Yao also cut his "non-GAAP EPS estimates" for Alibaba by 9% in 2022, and by a whopping 22% in 2023, reflecting "more cautious assumptions of cost optimization efforts and the de-leveraging of business scale." GAAP earnin

  • HP stock jumps after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathway buys $4.2 billion stake

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Berkshire Hathaway taking a $4.2 billion stake in HP.

  • 10 Oil Tanker Stocks That Pay Dividends

    In this article, we discuss the 10 oil tanker stocks that pay dividends. If you want to read about some more oil tanker stocks, go directly to 5 Oil Tanker Stocks That Pay Dividends. The surge in oil prices as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine has resulted in a lot of bullish […]

  • Better Buy: Goldman Sachs vs. Wells Fargo

    Look past the paint job and underneath the proverbial hood, and you see that nothing is quite what it seems to be on the surface.

  • Rite Aid stock tumbles after Deutsche Bank issues downgrade, alarming note

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Rite Aid shares after Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock.

  • Why Warren Buffett Doesn't Buy Real Estate And Most Other Investors Shouldn't Either

    Warren Buffett’s long-term outlook on investments proved successful once again when Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) shares reached $500,000 last month, and have stayed above that level since. If there’s one thing that’s made Buffett one of the most successful investors in history, it’s his commitment to his strategy. A countless number of new investment techniques and algorithms have come and gone over the years, but Buffett has maintained his fairly simple strategy of picking solid companies a

  • Tilray Stock: Increasing Profitability But Still Not a Buy

    Tilray’s (TLRY) domestic business is showing signs the struggle continues in an oversupplied Canadian cannabis market where prices have taken a tumble. However, the most positive aspect in the company’s recent quarterly report, according to Cantor analyst Pablo Zuanic, is the “continued strength in the international business.” In F3Q22, the company generated revenue of $151.87 million, amounting to a 22.6% year-over-year increase, although the figure fell short of the $156.2 million the analysts

  • Want Stability? These 3 Energy Stocks Are as Safe as They Come

    Earnings of oil and gas stocks tend to be unstable thanks to the volatility in oil prices. Companies operating in the midstream segment -- providing infrastructure such as pipelines and storage terminals -- are generally more insulated from the vagaries of commodity prices than oil and gas producers. Here are three such companies that have a solid track record of generating stable cash flows and look well placed to continue doing so in the years to come.