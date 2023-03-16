Global Configuration Management Market Report 2023: Increasing Need for Flexible and Scalable Systems with Emerging Digital Technologies Drives Growth

Company Logo

Global Configuration Management Market

Dublin, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Configuration Management Market (2023-2028) by Components, Module, System, Deployment, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Configuration Management Market is estimated to be USD 10.81 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 15.13 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.96%.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Need for Flexible and Scalable Systems with Emerging Digital Technologies

Potential Demand for Synchronizing and Simplifying It Resources

Growing Necessity for Automated Management Systems and Policies

Restraints

Complexities in Configuring Applications from Different Environments While Maintaining the Optimum Performance

Opportunities

Integration of DevOps with Configuration Management Tools

Rising Adoption of Cloud-Based Configuration Due to Low Deployment Cost and Maintenance Expenses

Challenges

Issues Pertinent to Data Security and Privacy Breaches

Market Segmentations



The Global Configuration Management Market is segmented based on Components, Module, System, Deployment, and Geography.

By Components, the market is classified into Solution and Services .

By Module, the market is classified into Configuration Management Database, Service Catalog, and Service Definition..

By System, the market is classified into Software and Applications, Servers, and Storage.

By Deployment, the market is classified into On-Cloud and On-Premises.

By End-Users, the market is classified into Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, IT & Telecom, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods, Manufacturing, Government and Public Sector, and Others.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Company Profiles



The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are, Broadcom Inc., CFEngine AS, CloudBees, Inc., GitLab Inc., Hashi Corp, HP Enterprise, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Configuration Management Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Configuration Management Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Configuration Management Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the market are also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 208 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $10.81 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $15.13 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

5 Market Analysis



6 Global Configuration Management Market, By Components



7 Global Configuration Management Market, By Module



8 Global Configuration Management Market, By System



9 Global Configuration Management Market, By Deployment



10 Global Configuration Management Market, By End-Users



11 Americas' Configuration Management Market



12 Europe's Configuration Management Market

13 Middle East and Africa's Configuration Management Market



14 APAC's Configuration Management Market



15 Competitive Landscape



16 Company Profiles



17 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6zyavi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

