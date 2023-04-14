ReportLinker

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

New York, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Conformal Coatings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06044512/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Conformal Coatings Market to Reach $17.6 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Conformal Coatings estimated at US$12.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17.6 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 4.3% over the period 2022-2030. Acrylic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.1% CAGR and reach US$8.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Epoxy segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR



The Conformal Coatings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.4% and 3.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 19 Featured)

- Chase Corporation

- Cytec Industries

- Dow Corning

- Dymax Corporation

- Electrolube

- Epoxies

- Glenro Inc

- H.B. Fuller

- Henkel

- Henron Manufcaturing

- Illinois Tool Work

- Kisco Conformal Coatings

- Master Bond Inc.

- MG Chemicals

- Shin-Etsu Chemicals

- Specialty Coatings System





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06044512/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Conformal Coatings - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2021 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Conformal Coatings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Conformal Coatings by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Conformal Coatings by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Acrylic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Acrylic by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Acrylic by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Epoxy

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Epoxy by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Epoxy by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Urethane by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Urethane by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Urethane by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Silicone by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Silicone by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Silicone by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Parylene by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Parylene by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Parylene by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumer Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Consumer Electronics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Medical by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Medical by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Aerospace & Defense by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 34: World Conformal Coatings Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Conformal Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Conformal Coatings by Product - Acrylic, Epoxy, Urethane,

Silicone and Parylene - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA Historic Review for Conformal Coatings by Product -

Acrylic, Epoxy, Urethane, Silicone and Parylene Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for Conformal Coatings by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic,

Epoxy, Urethane, Silicone and Parylene for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Conformal Coatings by Application - Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Medical, Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA Historic Review for Conformal Coatings by

Application - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Medical,

Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Conformal Coatings by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Automotive, Medical, Aerospace & Defense and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Conformal Coatings by Product - Acrylic, Epoxy, Urethane,

Silicone and Parylene - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Conformal Coatings by

Product - Acrylic, Epoxy, Urethane, Silicone and Parylene

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Conformal Coatings by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic,

Epoxy, Urethane, Silicone and Parylene for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Conformal Coatings by Application - Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Medical, Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Conformal Coatings by

Application - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Medical,

Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Conformal Coatings by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Automotive, Medical, Aerospace & Defense and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Conformal Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Conformal Coatings by Product - Acrylic, Epoxy, Urethane,

Silicone and Parylene - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Conformal Coatings by

Product - Acrylic, Epoxy, Urethane, Silicone and Parylene

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Conformal Coatings by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic,

Epoxy, Urethane, Silicone and Parylene for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Conformal Coatings by Application - Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Medical, Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Conformal Coatings by

Application - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Medical,

Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Conformal Coatings by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Automotive, Medical, Aerospace & Defense and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Conformal Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Conformal Coatings by Product - Acrylic, Epoxy, Urethane,

Silicone and Parylene - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: China Historic Review for Conformal Coatings by

Product - Acrylic, Epoxy, Urethane, Silicone and Parylene

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: China 16-Year Perspective for Conformal Coatings by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic,

Epoxy, Urethane, Silicone and Parylene for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Conformal Coatings by Application - Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Medical, Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: China Historic Review for Conformal Coatings by

Application - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Medical,

Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: China 16-Year Perspective for Conformal Coatings by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Automotive, Medical, Aerospace & Defense and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Conformal Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Conformal Coatings by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Conformal Coatings by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Conformal Coatings by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Conformal Coatings by Product - Acrylic, Epoxy, Urethane,

Silicone and Parylene - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Conformal Coatings by

Product - Acrylic, Epoxy, Urethane, Silicone and Parylene

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Conformal Coatings by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic,

Epoxy, Urethane, Silicone and Parylene for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Conformal Coatings by Application - Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Medical, Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Conformal Coatings by

Application - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Medical,

Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Conformal Coatings by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Automotive, Medical, Aerospace & Defense and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Conformal Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Conformal Coatings by Product - Acrylic, Epoxy, Urethane,

Silicone and Parylene - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: France Historic Review for Conformal Coatings by

Product - Acrylic, Epoxy, Urethane, Silicone and Parylene

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: France 16-Year Perspective for Conformal Coatings by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic,

Epoxy, Urethane, Silicone and Parylene for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 71: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Conformal Coatings by Application - Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Medical, Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: France Historic Review for Conformal Coatings by

Application - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Medical,

Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: France 16-Year Perspective for Conformal Coatings by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Automotive, Medical, Aerospace & Defense and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Conformal Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Conformal Coatings by Product - Acrylic, Epoxy, Urethane,

Silicone and Parylene - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Conformal Coatings by

Product - Acrylic, Epoxy, Urethane, Silicone and Parylene

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Conformal Coatings by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic,

Epoxy, Urethane, Silicone and Parylene for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 77: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Conformal Coatings by Application - Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Medical, Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Germany Historic Review for Conformal Coatings by

Application - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Medical,

Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Conformal Coatings by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Automotive, Medical, Aerospace & Defense and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Conformal Coatings by Product - Acrylic, Epoxy, Urethane,

Silicone and Parylene - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Conformal Coatings by

Product - Acrylic, Epoxy, Urethane, Silicone and Parylene

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Conformal Coatings by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic,

Epoxy, Urethane, Silicone and Parylene for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 83: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Conformal Coatings by Application - Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Medical, Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Italy Historic Review for Conformal Coatings by

Application - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Medical,

Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Conformal Coatings by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Automotive, Medical, Aerospace & Defense and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Conformal Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Conformal Coatings by Product - Acrylic, Epoxy, Urethane,

Silicone and Parylene - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: UK Historic Review for Conformal Coatings by Product -

Acrylic, Epoxy, Urethane, Silicone and Parylene Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: UK 16-Year Perspective for Conformal Coatings by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic,

Epoxy, Urethane, Silicone and Parylene for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 89: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Conformal Coatings by Application - Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Medical, Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: UK Historic Review for Conformal Coatings by

Application - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Medical,

Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: UK 16-Year Perspective for Conformal Coatings by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Automotive, Medical, Aerospace & Defense and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 92: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Conformal Coatings by Product - Acrylic, Epoxy, Urethane,

Silicone and Parylene - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Spain Historic Review for Conformal Coatings by

Product - Acrylic, Epoxy, Urethane, Silicone and Parylene

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Conformal Coatings by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic,

Epoxy, Urethane, Silicone and Parylene for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 95: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Conformal Coatings by Application - Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Medical, Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Spain Historic Review for Conformal Coatings by

Application - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Medical,

Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Conformal Coatings by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Automotive, Medical, Aerospace & Defense and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



RUSSIA

Table 98: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Conformal Coatings by Product - Acrylic, Epoxy, Urethane,

Silicone and Parylene - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Russia Historic Review for Conformal Coatings by

Product - Acrylic, Epoxy, Urethane, Silicone and Parylene

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Conformal Coatings by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic,

Epoxy, Urethane, Silicone and Parylene for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 101: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Conformal Coatings by Application - Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Medical, Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Russia Historic Review for Conformal Coatings by

Application - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Medical,

Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Conformal Coatings by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Automotive, Medical, Aerospace & Defense and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 104: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Conformal Coatings by Product - Acrylic, Epoxy,

Urethane, Silicone and Parylene - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 105: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Conformal

Coatings by Product - Acrylic, Epoxy, Urethane, Silicone and

Parylene Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Conformal

Coatings by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Acrylic, Epoxy, Urethane, Silicone and Parylene for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 107: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Conformal Coatings by Application - Consumer

Electronics, Automotive, Medical, Aerospace & Defense and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Conformal

Coatings by Application - Consumer Electronics, Automotive,

Medical, Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Conformal

Coatings by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Medical, Aerospace &

Defense and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Conformal Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Conformal Coatings by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Conformal Coatings

by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest

of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Conformal

Coatings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Conformal Coatings by Product - Acrylic, Epoxy, Urethane,

Silicone and Parylene - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Conformal Coatings

by Product - Acrylic, Epoxy, Urethane, Silicone and Parylene

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 115: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Conformal

Coatings by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Acrylic, Epoxy, Urethane, Silicone and Parylene for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 116: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Conformal Coatings by Application - Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Medical, Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 117: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Conformal Coatings

by Application - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Medical,

Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 118: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Conformal

Coatings by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Medical, Aerospace &

Defense and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



AUSTRALIA

Conformal Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)

Table 119: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Conformal Coatings by Product - Acrylic, Epoxy, Urethane,

Silicone and Parylene - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 120: Australia Historic Review for Conformal Coatings by

Product - Acrylic, Epoxy, Urethane, Silicone and Parylene

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 121: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Conformal Coatings

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic,

Epoxy, Urethane, Silicone and Parylene for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 122: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Conformal Coatings by Application - Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Medical, Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 123: Australia Historic Review for Conformal Coatings by

Application - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Medical,

Aerospace & Defense and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 124: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Conformal Coatings



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06044512/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



