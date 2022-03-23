Global Conformal Coatings Technology Growth Opportunities

ReportLinker

The printed circuit boards (PCBs) used in electronic components are prone to the adverse effects of external environments, which may lead to short circuits or overall system failure. Rising concerns among electrical manufacturers to protect the board and its components from moisture, chemicals, salt spray, and temperature fluctuations are driving the adoption of conformal coatings technology.

Electronics miniaturization has led to complex circuit design, which necessitates the demand for ultra-thin insulating conformal coatings to allow reductions in PCB conductor spacing. The need for coatings technology with complete cures in short periods is a priority in terms of supporting rapid production output with a low margin of defects.



At present, solvent-based polymer conformal coatings technology dominates the market; however, it is limited with respect to chemical and electrical performance in challenging operating conditions.Stringent emission norms are encouraging the elimination of solvents with high volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and the industry is shifting to UV/LED curing technology and the implementation of cost-effective automated systems.



Innovation in material technology, including composites, nano, and bio-based materials, and the integration of cutting-edge application systems and advanced curing systems will create new growth opportunities for industry participants. The conformal coatings application process is critical in terms of providing an adequate level of protection according to system design and material selection. Various technologies are available commercially, which can impact the depth of the coating applied, the level of coverage required, and the coating adhesion to the board and its components. Conformal coatings application technology is witnessing significant developments as the brushing, dipping, and manual spraying methods are labor-intensive and time-consuming processes. The probability of defects is higher with human intervention, which may result in production delays, and rework costs are also high. The development and the implementation of automated systems such as selective needle dispensing, ultrasonic coating, selective film coating, selective tri-mode coating, and precision jet coating will support rapid throughput to meet the rising demand. The integration of hybrid deposition processes that deliver improved film thickness and composition uniformity for complex designs will benefit industry participants.This study identifies and analyzes technology advancements focused on enhanced electrical component protection with new material development, improved application processes, and advanced curing techniques. Technology advancements focus on the PCBs used to connect electrical components across the automotive, military, aerospace, marine, telecommunications, industrial, healthcare, and consumer electronics sectors. The study provides insight into the key focus areas of the technology, the challenges, and the adoption strategies for better utility. The research service also covers the commercial landscape of technological advancements in conformal coatings. The analyst has identified key areas of technology development for conformal coatings, categorized into different domains such as 1) materials, including polymers, composites, specialty materials, and nano and bio-based materials; 2) Solventless and 100% solids formulations; 3) automated and selective coating techniques; and 4) UV, LED, and longwave infrared thermal curing. Electrical component manufacturers have increased R&D investments in advanced systems to meet the rising consumer demand for low-cost, compact, and durable devices. Owing to the intense competition, conformal coatings companies are forming alliances with research universities for new material development and assessment across different industries. Factors such as ease of processing, cost-effectiveness, compatibility with different materials, and extent of application are driving the technology landscape. Key Questions Answered:What are the emerging conformal coatings technologies?What R&D efforts are being taken in terms of material innovation for improved electrical component protection?What are the new trends in terms of materials, application processes, and curing techniques? At which stage of commercialization are they?What are the growth opportunities for technology developers in the conformal coatings technology market?

