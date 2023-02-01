Global Connected Agriculture Market to Reach $11.5 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Connected Agriculture Market to Reach $11.5 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Connected Agriculture estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 17.2% CAGR and reach US$5.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 15.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $947.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.7% CAGR
The Connected Agriculture market in the U.S. is estimated at US$947.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 21.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.9% and 13.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.8 Billion by the year 2030.
- Accenture PLC
- AT&T, Inc.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- IBM Corporation
- Link Labs, Inc.
- Microsoft Corporation
- Parametric Technology Corporation
- SAP SE
- Trimble Navigation Ltd.
- Vodafone Group PLC
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Connected Agriculture: Market Overview
COMPETITION
Global Connected Agriculture Market: Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Sales by Leading Players
Volume Sales by Leading Player
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Government Initiatives in Agriculture Industry Fuels Demand for
Connected Agriculture
Poor Connectivity: A Major Constraint in Growth of Connected
Agriculture
Huge Capital Investment acts as a Speed Breaker in Building
Connected Agriculture Infrastructure
Adoption of Sophisticated Farming Techniques: A Major Growth
Driver
Ever-Increasing Global Population Compels Shift towards
Connected Agriculture
High Deployment Costs: A Restraint
Agri-Mobile Driven Solutions Propels Demand for Connected
Agriculture
Demand for High Agricultural Productivity Supports Growth of
the Market
Internet of Things (IoT) Plays a Major Role in Connected
Agriculture
IoT Applications in Smart Agriculture
Global Agricultural IoT Device Market: Unit Shipments In Million
Global Agricultural Drone Market: Value Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2015 through 2021
IBM Enters into Partnership with Government of India to Develop
Crop Yield Prediction Model
Microsoft and CNH Industrial Enter into Partnership to Redefine
the World of Connected Agricultural Machines and Industrial
Vehicles
Connected Agriculture: An Overview
Information & Communications Technology in Agriculture: An Insider
Agricultural Drone: An Insight
European Union (EU) Agricultural IoT Market: Active Connections
in Million
