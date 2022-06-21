U.S. markets close in 1 hour 57 minutes

Global Connected Cars Outlook/Analysis Report 2022 with Case Studies from HERE Technologies, Mercedes-Benz, Panasonic, QNX Platform, Qualcomm, & TomTom

·6 min read

DUBLIN, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Connected Cars Outlook, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Global Connected Cars Outlook 2022 provides an overview of upcoming technologies, features, services, and global trends (such as connected services and human-machine interface [HMI] developments) in connected cars. 

This study aims to provide insights into the new decade's challenges and technological innovations that will reshape the automotive industry, particularly in the connected cars space.

The automotive industry is undergoing a massive transformation as automakers transition from hardware manufacturers to technology companies. Automakers align themselves with technology giants through partnerships for competitive advantage. The study highlights how technology firms are assisting automakers with connected cars strategies.

The study includes the latest features introduced by automakers, such as the digital cockpit, cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X), connected road safety services, augmented reality displays, intelligent speed assistance, and hybrid cloud navigation. The study summarizes the 2021 market scenario and presents global and regional predictions for 2022. Concepts, case studies of selected use cases, and notable companies of 2021 contributing to shaping the industry are also included in the study.

Observations from interviews with automakers, Tier 1 suppliers, technology providers, telecommunication providers, and related stakeholders are covered in the study, which also presents forecasts for the total connected cars market and embedded solutions segment.

With in-depth analysis and key findings, the study discusses 5G connectivity, electrical/electronic architecture, and V2X services as growth opportunities for automakers and emerging startups to penetrate the connected cars space. The study also offers comparative analyses of automakers across North America, Europe, and selected countries in Asia-Pacific in connected, HMI, app integrations, and telematics services to demonstrate the technological standards different brands are setting.

The study paints a detailed picture of the connected cars ecosystem with growth opportunities, strategic imperatives, and key takeaways. Key points for each technology, feature, and service are summarized to assist stakeholders in expanding the connected cars space in various regions and leveraging technological avenues for potential revenue generation.

Key Issues Addressed

  • What new platform-based services will automakers introduce?

  • Who are the key participants in the different areas of the connected cars ecosystem, such as connected services, HMI, connectivity, and navigation?

  • What are the growth opportunities for automakers and Tier 1 suppliers in the connected cars space?

  • What approaches are companies actively pursuing to enable in-vehicle connectivity?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Key Highlights

  • Key Connected Technology Trends

  • Key Challenges in 2022

  • The Connected Cars Ecosystem and Related Markets

  • Notable Mergers and Acquisitions in 2021

  • Key M&A Investment Areas

  • Startups to Watch

  • Connected Services Trends

  • COVID-19 Impact on Global Vehicle Connectivity Services

  • 2021 Scenarios - Forecast versus Actual

  • 2022 Predictions

2. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Connected Cars Market

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

3. Growth Environment and Scope

  • Research Scope

  • Market Segmentation

  • Top 12 Transformational Shifts

4. Macroeconomic Factors Affecting the Automotive Industry

  • Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2021

  • Top 5 Global Economic Predictions for 2022

  • Global GDP Growth

  • 2022 Scenario Analysis - Quarterly Global Growth

  • 2022 Scenario Analysis - Assumptions

  • 2022 Global GDP Growth Snapshot

  • Advanced Economies - Predictions for 2022

  • Emerging Economies - Predictions for 2022

  • Top 5 Global Predictions for 2022 - Macroeconomic Policies and Developments

  • 2022 Growth Opportunities - Top 3 Opportunities by Region

  • 2022 Regional Trends - Risk and Policy Direction

5. 2022 Key Trends

  • Connectivity Trends

  • Digital Cockpit Solutions

  • Case Study - QNX Platform for Digital Cockpits

  • Increasing Investments in Digital Cockpits

  • E/E Architecture - Platform-based Approach

  • Case Study - Qualcomm's Snapdragon Digital Chassis

  • Connected Road Safety Services

  • Case Study - Mercedes-Benz's Car-to-X Technology

  • Evolution of AR Technology for Digital Displays

  • Case Study - Panasonic's AR HUD

  • Intelligent Speed Assistance

  • Case Study - HERE Technologies's ISA Architecture

  • Automotive Biometrics Aiding Personalization

  • Automotive Biometrics Application Landscape

  • Evolution of HMI Displays

  • HMI User Interface

  • Online and Offline Hybrid Navigation

  • Case Study - TomTom's Hybrid Navigation

  • Key 5G Use Cases in Automotive - Growth Potential

  • 5G Trials, Rollouts, and Use Cases in 2021

  • C-V2X Connectivity Trends - 4G and 5G in V2X

  • V2X Deployments

6. 2022 Regional Predictions

  • 2022 Predictions - North America

  • 2022 Predictions - Europe

  • 2022 Predictions - APAC

  • 2022 Predictions - South America

7. Connected Cars - Market Forecast

  • Unit Shipment Forecast

  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

  • Unit Shipment Forecast for Cars with Embedded Telematics

  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Region for Cars with Embedded Telematics

8. OEM Competitive Benchmarking

  • Connected Services in North America - Premium Segment

  • Connected Services in North America - Mass-Market Segment

  • HMI in North America - Premium Segment

  • HMI in North America - Mass-Market Segment

  • App Integration in North America - Premium OEMs

  • App Integration in North America - Mass-Market OEMs

  • Telematics Services in North America - Premium OEMs

  • Telematics Services in North America - Mass-Market OEMs

  • HMI Features Comparative Analysis in North America - Premium OEMs

  • HMI Features Comparative Analysis in North America - Mass-Market OEMs

  • Connected Services in Europe - Premium Segment

  • Connected Services in Europe - Mass-Market Segment

  • HMI in Europe - Premium Segment

  • HMI in Europe - Mass-Market Segment

  • App Integration in Europe - Premium and Mass-Market OEMs

  • Telematics Services in Europe - Premium OEMs

  • Telematics Services in Europe - Mass-Market OEMs

  • HMI Features Comparative Analysis in Europe - Premium OEMs

  • HMI Features Comparative Analysis in Europe - Mass-Market OEMs

  • Connected Services in India - Premium Segment

  • Connected Services in India - Mass-Market Segment

  • HMI in India - Premium Segment

  • HMI in India - Mass-Market Segment

  • App Integration in India - Premium OEMs

  • App Integration in India - Mass-Market OEMs

  • Telematics Services in India - Premium OEMs

  • Telematics Services in India - Mass-Market OEMs

  • HMI Features Comparative Analysis in India - Premium OEMs

  • HMI Features Comparative Analysis in India - Mass-Market OEMs

  • Connected Services in Japan - Premium Segment

  • Connected Services in Japan - Mass-Market Segment

  • HMI in Japan - Premium Segment

  • HMI in Japan - Mass-Market Segment

  • App Integration in Japan - Premium OEMs

  • App Integration in Japan - Mass-Market OEMs

  • Telematics Services in Japan - Premium OEMs

  • Telematics Services in Japan - Mass-Market OEMs

  • HMI Features Comparative Analysis in Japan - Premium OEMs

  • HMI Features Comparative Analysis - Mass-Market OEMs

  • Emerging Companies to Watch

9. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Innovative V2X Services to Create New Revenue Streams

  • Growth Opportunity 2 - 5G Connectivity to Spearhead AR Technology in Connected Vehicles

  • Growth Opportunity 3 - Automotive Cybersecurity Growth

10. Conclusions

Companies Mentioned

  • HERE Technologies

  • Mercedes-Benz

  • Panasonic

  • QNX Platform

  • Qualcomm

  • TomTom

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4131nw

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-connected-cars-outlookanalysis-report-2022-with-case-studies-from-here-technologies-mercedes-benz-panasonic-qnx-platform-qualcomm--tomtom-301571958.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

