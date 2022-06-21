Global Connected Cars Outlook/Analysis Report 2022 with Case Studies from HERE Technologies, Mercedes-Benz, Panasonic, QNX Platform, Qualcomm, & TomTom
Global Connected Cars Outlook 2022 provides an overview of upcoming technologies, features, services, and global trends (such as connected services and human-machine interface [HMI] developments) in connected cars.
This study aims to provide insights into the new decade's challenges and technological innovations that will reshape the automotive industry, particularly in the connected cars space.
The automotive industry is undergoing a massive transformation as automakers transition from hardware manufacturers to technology companies. Automakers align themselves with technology giants through partnerships for competitive advantage. The study highlights how technology firms are assisting automakers with connected cars strategies.
The study includes the latest features introduced by automakers, such as the digital cockpit, cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X), connected road safety services, augmented reality displays, intelligent speed assistance, and hybrid cloud navigation. The study summarizes the 2021 market scenario and presents global and regional predictions for 2022. Concepts, case studies of selected use cases, and notable companies of 2021 contributing to shaping the industry are also included in the study.
Observations from interviews with automakers, Tier 1 suppliers, technology providers, telecommunication providers, and related stakeholders are covered in the study, which also presents forecasts for the total connected cars market and embedded solutions segment.
With in-depth analysis and key findings, the study discusses 5G connectivity, electrical/electronic architecture, and V2X services as growth opportunities for automakers and emerging startups to penetrate the connected cars space. The study also offers comparative analyses of automakers across North America, Europe, and selected countries in Asia-Pacific in connected, HMI, app integrations, and telematics services to demonstrate the technological standards different brands are setting.
The study paints a detailed picture of the connected cars ecosystem with growth opportunities, strategic imperatives, and key takeaways. Key points for each technology, feature, and service are summarized to assist stakeholders in expanding the connected cars space in various regions and leveraging technological avenues for potential revenue generation.
Key Issues Addressed
What new platform-based services will automakers introduce?
Who are the key participants in the different areas of the connected cars ecosystem, such as connected services, HMI, connectivity, and navigation?
What are the growth opportunities for automakers and Tier 1 suppliers in the connected cars space?
What approaches are companies actively pursuing to enable in-vehicle connectivity?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
Key Highlights
Key Connected Technology Trends
Key Challenges in 2022
The Connected Cars Ecosystem and Related Markets
Notable Mergers and Acquisitions in 2021
Key M&A Investment Areas
Startups to Watch
Connected Services Trends
COVID-19 Impact on Global Vehicle Connectivity Services
2021 Scenarios - Forecast versus Actual
2022 Predictions
2. Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Connected Cars Market
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
3. Growth Environment and Scope
Research Scope
Market Segmentation
Top 12 Transformational Shifts
4. Macroeconomic Factors Affecting the Automotive Industry
Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2021
Top 5 Global Economic Predictions for 2022
Global GDP Growth
2022 Scenario Analysis - Quarterly Global Growth
2022 Scenario Analysis - Assumptions
2022 Global GDP Growth Snapshot
Advanced Economies - Predictions for 2022
Emerging Economies - Predictions for 2022
Top 5 Global Predictions for 2022 - Macroeconomic Policies and Developments
2022 Growth Opportunities - Top 3 Opportunities by Region
2022 Regional Trends - Risk and Policy Direction
5. 2022 Key Trends
Connectivity Trends
Digital Cockpit Solutions
Case Study - QNX Platform for Digital Cockpits
Increasing Investments in Digital Cockpits
E/E Architecture - Platform-based Approach
Case Study - Qualcomm's Snapdragon Digital Chassis
Connected Road Safety Services
Case Study - Mercedes-Benz's Car-to-X Technology
Evolution of AR Technology for Digital Displays
Case Study - Panasonic's AR HUD
Intelligent Speed Assistance
Case Study - HERE Technologies's ISA Architecture
Automotive Biometrics Aiding Personalization
Automotive Biometrics Application Landscape
Evolution of HMI Displays
HMI User Interface
Online and Offline Hybrid Navigation
Case Study - TomTom's Hybrid Navigation
Key 5G Use Cases in Automotive - Growth Potential
5G Trials, Rollouts, and Use Cases in 2021
C-V2X Connectivity Trends - 4G and 5G in V2X
V2X Deployments
6. 2022 Regional Predictions
2022 Predictions - North America
2022 Predictions - Europe
2022 Predictions - APAC
2022 Predictions - South America
7. Connected Cars - Market Forecast
Unit Shipment Forecast
Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
Unit Shipment Forecast for Cars with Embedded Telematics
Unit Shipment Forecast by Region for Cars with Embedded Telematics
8. OEM Competitive Benchmarking
Connected Services in North America - Premium Segment
Connected Services in North America - Mass-Market Segment
HMI in North America - Premium Segment
HMI in North America - Mass-Market Segment
App Integration in North America - Premium OEMs
App Integration in North America - Mass-Market OEMs
Telematics Services in North America - Premium OEMs
Telematics Services in North America - Mass-Market OEMs
HMI Features Comparative Analysis in North America - Premium OEMs
HMI Features Comparative Analysis in North America - Mass-Market OEMs
Connected Services in Europe - Premium Segment
Connected Services in Europe - Mass-Market Segment
HMI in Europe - Premium Segment
HMI in Europe - Mass-Market Segment
App Integration in Europe - Premium and Mass-Market OEMs
Telematics Services in Europe - Premium OEMs
Telematics Services in Europe - Mass-Market OEMs
HMI Features Comparative Analysis in Europe - Premium OEMs
HMI Features Comparative Analysis in Europe - Mass-Market OEMs
Connected Services in India - Premium Segment
Connected Services in India - Mass-Market Segment
HMI in India - Premium Segment
HMI in India - Mass-Market Segment
App Integration in India - Premium OEMs
App Integration in India - Mass-Market OEMs
Telematics Services in India - Premium OEMs
Telematics Services in India - Mass-Market OEMs
HMI Features Comparative Analysis in India - Premium OEMs
HMI Features Comparative Analysis in India - Mass-Market OEMs
Connected Services in Japan - Premium Segment
Connected Services in Japan - Mass-Market Segment
HMI in Japan - Premium Segment
HMI in Japan - Mass-Market Segment
App Integration in Japan - Premium OEMs
App Integration in Japan - Mass-Market OEMs
Telematics Services in Japan - Premium OEMs
Telematics Services in Japan - Mass-Market OEMs
HMI Features Comparative Analysis in Japan - Premium OEMs
HMI Features Comparative Analysis - Mass-Market OEMs
Emerging Companies to Watch
9. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1 - Innovative V2X Services to Create New Revenue Streams
Growth Opportunity 2 - 5G Connectivity to Spearhead AR Technology in Connected Vehicles
Growth Opportunity 3 - Automotive Cybersecurity Growth
10. Conclusions
Companies Mentioned
HERE Technologies
Mercedes-Benz
Panasonic
QNX Platform
Qualcomm
TomTom
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4131nw
