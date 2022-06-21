Global Connected Cars Outlook/Analysis Report 2022 with Case Studies from HERE Technologies, Mercedes-Benz, Panasonic, QNX Platform, Qualcomm, & TomTom

DUBLIN, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Connected Cars Outlook, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Connected Cars Outlook 2022 provides an overview of upcoming technologies, features, services, and global trends (such as connected services and human-machine interface [HMI] developments) in connected cars.



This study aims to provide insights into the new decade's challenges and technological innovations that will reshape the automotive industry, particularly in the connected cars space.

The automotive industry is undergoing a massive transformation as automakers transition from hardware manufacturers to technology companies. Automakers align themselves with technology giants through partnerships for competitive advantage. The study highlights how technology firms are assisting automakers with connected cars strategies.



The study includes the latest features introduced by automakers, such as the digital cockpit, cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X), connected road safety services, augmented reality displays, intelligent speed assistance, and hybrid cloud navigation. The study summarizes the 2021 market scenario and presents global and regional predictions for 2022. Concepts, case studies of selected use cases, and notable companies of 2021 contributing to shaping the industry are also included in the study.



Observations from interviews with automakers, Tier 1 suppliers, technology providers, telecommunication providers, and related stakeholders are covered in the study, which also presents forecasts for the total connected cars market and embedded solutions segment.

With in-depth analysis and key findings, the study discusses 5G connectivity, electrical/electronic architecture, and V2X services as growth opportunities for automakers and emerging startups to penetrate the connected cars space. The study also offers comparative analyses of automakers across North America, Europe, and selected countries in Asia-Pacific in connected, HMI, app integrations, and telematics services to demonstrate the technological standards different brands are setting.



The study paints a detailed picture of the connected cars ecosystem with growth opportunities, strategic imperatives, and key takeaways. Key points for each technology, feature, and service are summarized to assist stakeholders in expanding the connected cars space in various regions and leveraging technological avenues for potential revenue generation.



Key Issues Addressed

What new platform-based services will automakers introduce?

Who are the key participants in the different areas of the connected cars ecosystem, such as connected services, HMI, connectivity, and navigation?

What are the growth opportunities for automakers and Tier 1 suppliers in the connected cars space?

What approaches are companies actively pursuing to enable in-vehicle connectivity?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Highlights

Key Connected Technology Trends

Key Challenges in 2022

The Connected Cars Ecosystem and Related Markets

Notable Mergers and Acquisitions in 2021

Key M&A Investment Areas

Startups to Watch

Connected Services Trends

COVID-19 Impact on Global Vehicle Connectivity Services

2021 Scenarios - Forecast versus Actual

2022 Predictions

2. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Connected Cars Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

3. Growth Environment and Scope

Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Top 12 Transformational Shifts

4. Macroeconomic Factors Affecting the Automotive Industry

Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2021

Top 5 Global Economic Predictions for 2022

Global GDP Growth

2022 Scenario Analysis - Quarterly Global Growth

2022 Scenario Analysis - Assumptions

2022 Global GDP Growth Snapshot

Advanced Economies - Predictions for 2022

Emerging Economies - Predictions for 2022

Top 5 Global Predictions for 2022 - Macroeconomic Policies and Developments

2022 Growth Opportunities - Top 3 Opportunities by Region

2022 Regional Trends - Risk and Policy Direction

5. 2022 Key Trends

Connectivity Trends

Digital Cockpit Solutions

Case Study - QNX Platform for Digital Cockpits

Increasing Investments in Digital Cockpits

E/E Architecture - Platform-based Approach

Case Study - Qualcomm's Snapdragon Digital Chassis

Connected Road Safety Services

Case Study - Mercedes-Benz's Car-to-X Technology

Evolution of AR Technology for Digital Displays

Case Study - Panasonic's AR HUD

Intelligent Speed Assistance

Case Study - HERE Technologies's ISA Architecture

Automotive Biometrics Aiding Personalization

Automotive Biometrics Application Landscape

Evolution of HMI Displays

HMI User Interface

Online and Offline Hybrid Navigation

Case Study - TomTom's Hybrid Navigation

Key 5G Use Cases in Automotive - Growth Potential

5G Trials, Rollouts, and Use Cases in 2021

C-V2X Connectivity Trends - 4G and 5G in V2X

V2X Deployments

6. 2022 Regional Predictions

2022 Predictions - North America

2022 Predictions - Europe

2022 Predictions - APAC

2022 Predictions - South America

7. Connected Cars - Market Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast for Cars with Embedded Telematics

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region for Cars with Embedded Telematics

8. OEM Competitive Benchmarking

Connected Services in North America - Premium Segment

Connected Services in North America - Mass-Market Segment

HMI in North America - Premium Segment

HMI in North America - Mass-Market Segment

App Integration in North America - Premium OEMs

App Integration in North America - Mass-Market OEMs

Telematics Services in North America - Premium OEMs

Telematics Services in North America - Mass-Market OEMs

HMI Features Comparative Analysis in North America - Premium OEMs

HMI Features Comparative Analysis in North America - Mass-Market OEMs

Connected Services in Europe - Premium Segment

Connected Services in Europe - Mass-Market Segment

HMI in Europe - Premium Segment

HMI in Europe - Mass-Market Segment

App Integration in Europe - Premium and Mass-Market OEMs

Telematics Services in Europe - Premium OEMs

Telematics Services in Europe - Mass-Market OEMs

HMI Features Comparative Analysis in Europe - Premium OEMs

HMI Features Comparative Analysis in Europe - Mass-Market OEMs

Connected Services in India - Premium Segment

Connected Services in India - Mass-Market Segment

HMI in India - Premium Segment

HMI in India - Mass-Market Segment

App Integration in India - Premium OEMs

App Integration in India - Mass-Market OEMs

Telematics Services in India - Premium OEMs

Telematics Services in India - Mass-Market OEMs

HMI Features Comparative Analysis in India - Premium OEMs

HMI Features Comparative Analysis in India - Mass-Market OEMs

Connected Services in Japan - Premium Segment

Connected Services in Japan - Mass-Market Segment

HMI in Japan - Premium Segment

HMI in Japan - Mass-Market Segment

App Integration in Japan - Premium OEMs

App Integration in Japan - Mass-Market OEMs

Telematics Services in Japan - Premium OEMs

Telematics Services in Japan - Mass-Market OEMs

HMI Features Comparative Analysis in Japan - Premium OEMs

HMI Features Comparative Analysis - Mass-Market OEMs

Emerging Companies to Watch

9. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Innovative V2X Services to Create New Revenue Streams

Growth Opportunity 2 - 5G Connectivity to Spearhead AR Technology in Connected Vehicles

Growth Opportunity 3 - Automotive Cybersecurity Growth

10. Conclusions

Companies Mentioned

HERE Technologies

Mercedes-Benz

Panasonic

QNX Platform

Qualcomm

TomTom

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4131nw

