Global Connected Fitness Market – Analysis By Type (Hardware, Software), Application, End Use, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)

ReportLinker
·3 min read

Executive Summary The Global Connected Fitness Market was valued at USD 1068. 10 Million in the year 2020. Increasing fitness consciousness among people across the globe, along with rapid digitalisation of numerous industries at a global level, is driving the market.

New York, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Connected Fitness Market – Analysis By Type (Hardware, Software), Application, End Use, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06154552/?utm_source=GNW
Smart fitness equipment provides better clarity on the performance of the users by tracking, monitoring, and analysing their workouts. This has driven the popularity of such devices and equipment among sports enthusiasts and athletes, thereby having a positive impact on connected fitness market growth.

Based on Type, Software Segment is expected to grow significantly as with people exercising without the guidance of a trainer or a coach, technology has emerged as the only respite. Following the suite of many other sectors, the fitness industry has also witnessed a massive digital transformation during the pandemic which is accelerating the market of software segment in connected fitness market worldwide.

Asia pacific region is anticipated to grow enormously on account of the growing working population in addition to rapid urbanisation in emerging nations of Asia Pacific region, backing the growth in the market. Countries such as India, China and Japan present lucrative market for Connected Fitness.

Furthermore, increasing busy lifestyle has been leading to the growing physical inactivity among is giving an acceleration to the connected fitness market. In addition, rising obesity concerns along with increased awareness among people to maintain health has been a key factor augmenting the market demand.

Scope of the Report
• The report presents the analysis of Connected Fitness market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.

• The report analyses the Connected Fitness Market by value (USD Million).

• The report analyses the Connected Fitness Market by Type (Hardware, Software).

• The report analyses the Connected Fitness Market by Application (Exercise & Weight Loss, Diet & Nutrition, Activity Tracking).

• The report analyses the Connected Fitness Market by End Use (Home, Health Clubs/ Gyms)

• The Global Connected Fitness Market has been analysed by countries (United States, Canada, Italy, U.K, Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Australia).

• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Type, by Application, by End Use.

• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Peloton, Planet Fitness, YETI Holdings, Garmin, Callaway, Under Armour, Nike, Cosco, Fitbit, Performax.

Key Target Audience

• Connected Fitness Industry Vendors

• Fitness Equipment Manufacturers

• Consulting and Advisory Firms

• Government and Policy Makers

• Regulatory Authorities
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06154552/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


