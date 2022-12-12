The Global Connected Gym Equipment Market is expected to grow by $16348.77 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 28.15% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

15% during the forecast period. Our report on the connected gym equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing smartphone penetration and growing demand for connected gym services, premium pricing of connected devices owing to value-added features, and technological advances in connected gym equipment.



The connected gym equipment market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Residential

• Commercial



By Product

• Cardiovascular training equipment

• Strength training equipment



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the compatibility with different mobile operating systems as one of the prime reasons driving the connected gym equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, the adoption of smart fitness wear in gym centers and collaborations between vendors and other tech companies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the connected gym equipment market covers the following areas:

• Connected gym equipment market sizing

• Connected gym equipment market forecast

• Connected gym equipment market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading connected gym equipment market vendors that include Blue Goji Corp., Clmbr, Cosco India Ltd., Draper Inc, EGYM Inc., FightCamp, Hydrow, iFIT Health and Fitness, Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd., Les Mills International Ltd., Life fitness, MYXfitness LLC, Nautilus Inc., Precor Inc., SoulCycle, TECHNOGYM SpA, Tonal Systems Inc., True Fitness Technology Inc., Paradigm Health and Wellness Inc., and Body Solid Inc. Also, the connected gym equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

