Global connected healthcare market size to value USD 87.47 billion by 2028

SKYLINE MARKET RESEARCH LLP
·8 min read
SKYLINE MARKET RESEARCH LLP
SKYLINE MARKET RESEARCH LLP

The ‘global connected healthcare market’ report offers stakeholders and investors a deep-dive analysis of this business domain by elaborating on the primary growth stimulants, limitations, and additional expansion avenues.

Pune, India, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, Global connected healthcare market size accounted for USD 17.91 billion in 2021 and is reckoned to witness a y-o-y growth rate of 25.01% during the study period, eventually reaching USD 87.47 billion by the year 2028. This rapid market growth is primarily driven by availability of customized healthcare solutions, increasing the usage of mobile phones and wearable devices, and expanding acceptance of digital platforms.


Additionally, the document highlights various market segmentations including by type, function, application scope, and end-user reach. It also offers critical information regarding the geographical scope and the competitive terrain, further allowing for high-quality decision-making as well as strong profits among investors.

It is worth noting that connected healthcare is a system that provides tailored healthcare solutions based on the needs of the consumer. It uses a digital data management system to give individualized healthcare services remotely. Partnerships among major key players are also projected to promote the global connected healthcare market's overall growth.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/5065355/

With the rise in new point-of-care models and the growing geriatric population, more people are using connected healthcare devices to monitor and share patient data in real time. Additionally, increasing internet penetration, particularly in developed and developing countries, as well as a more patient-centric approach is stimulating the overall industry outlook.

However, global connected healthcare market growth could be hampered by high initial investment costs and limited access to the technology.

Elaborating on the market segmentations

Worldwide connected healthcare marketplace is segmented into type, functional use, application spectrum, end-user, and regional terrain. By type segment, the market is divided into mHealth service, E-prescription, and mHealth devices.

In terms of function type, the market is segregated into telemedicine, remote patient monitoring, and clinical monitoring. The application segment is bifurcated into diagnosis & treatment, healthcare management, monitoring applications, wellness & prevention, and others.
Moving towards the end-user landscape, the marketplace is classified into home monitoring and hospitals & clinics.
Ask Discount of this research report at: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/check-for-discount/5065355/

Highlighting regional terrain
The regional landscape of the global connected healthcare industry includes Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the rest of the world.
Analysts cites that North America is expected to display promising results for global connected healthcare industry during the forecast duration owing to technological advancements in automotive sector. Whereas Europe market is anticipated to witness highest growth rate through the study timeframe due to increased number of vehicles and automotive components.
To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-connected-healthcare-market-size-research

Global Connected Healthcare Market by Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2028)

  • mHealth Service

  • mHealth Devices

  • E-prescription

Global Connected Healthcare Market by Function (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2028)

  • Remote Patient Monitoring

  • Clinical Monitoring

  • Telemedicine

  • Others

Global Connected Healthcare Market by Application Spectrum (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2028)

  • Diagnosis & Treatment

  • Monitoring Applications

  • Wellness & Prevention

  • Healthcare Management

  • Others

Global Connected Healthcare Market by End-User Reach (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2028)

  • Hospitals & Clinics

  • Home Monitoring

Global Connected Healthcare Market Geographical Landscape (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2028)

North America

  • The U.S.

  • Canada

Europe

  • UK

  • Germany

  • France

  • Spain

  • Italy

  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • Australia

  • South Korea

  • Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

Rest of the World
Global Connected Healthcare Market Competitive Landscape (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2028)

  • GE Healthcare

  • Accenture Plc

  • SAP SE

  • Boston Scientific Corporation

  • IBM Corporation

  • Oracle Corporation

  • Microsoft Corporation

  • Airstrip Technology

  • Medtronic plc

Table of Content:
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2020-2028 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Connected Healthcare Market, by Region, 2020-2028 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Connected Healthcare Market, by Type, 2020-2028 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Connected Healthcare Market, by Function, 2020-2028 (USD Billion)
1.2.4. Connected Healthcare Market, by Application, 2020-2028 (USD Billion)
1.2.5. Connected Healthcare Market, by End-User, 2020-2028 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Connected Healthcare Market Definition and Scope
2.1.             Objective of the Study
2.2.             Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1.         Scope of the Study
2.2.2.         Industry Evolution
2.3.             Years Considered for the Study
2.4.             Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Connected Healthcare Market Dynamics   
3.1.             Connected Healthcare Market Impact Analysis (2020-2028)
3.1.1.         Market Drivers
3.1.1.1.      Rising customised healthcare
3.1.1.2.      Increasing utility of mobile phones and wearable devices
3.1.1.3.      Rising adoption of digital platforms
3.1.2.         Market Challenges
3.1.2.1.      High initial investment cost
3.1.2.2.      Limited technologies available to drive the Market
3.1.3.         Market Opportunities
3.1.3.1.      Partnership among major key players
Chapter 4. Global Connected Healthcare Market: Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2019-2028)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
4.5. Top investment opportunity
4.6.  Top winning strategies
Chapter 5. Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact
5.1.1. Assessment of the overall impact of COVID-19 on the industry
5.1.2. Pre COVID-19 and post COVID-19 Market scenario
Chapter 6. Global Connected Healthcare Market, by Type       
6.1.             Market Snapshot
6.2.             Global Connected Healthcare Market by Type, Performance - Potential Analysis
6.3.             Global Connected Healthcare Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2019-2028 (USD Billion)
6.4.             Connected Healthcare Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1           mHealth Service
6.4.2           mHealth Devices
6.4.3           E-prescription
Chapter 7. Global Connected Healthcare Market, by Function       
7.1. Market Snapshot
7.2. Global Connected Healthcare Market by Function, Performance - Potential Analysis
7.3. Global Connected Healthcare Market Estimates & Forecasts by Function 2019-2028 (USD Billion)
7.4. Connected Healthcare Market, Sub Segment Analysis
7.4.1 Remote Patient Monitoring
7.4.2 Clinical Monitoring
7.4.3 Telemedicine
7.4.4 Others
Chapter 8. Global Connected Healthcare Market, by Application       
8.1. Market Snapshot
8.2. Global Connected Healthcare Market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis
8.3. Global Connected Healthcare Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2019-2028 (USD Billion)
8.4. Connected Healthcare Market, Sub Segment Analysis
8.4.1 Diagnosis & Treatment
8.4.2 Monitoring Applications
8.4.3 Wellness & Prevention
8.4.4 Healthcare Management
8.4.5           Others
Chapter 9. Global Connected Healthcare Market, by End User       
9.1. Market Snapshot
9.2. Global Connected Healthcare Market by End User, Performance - Potential Analysis
9.3. Global Connected Healthcare Market Estimates & Forecasts by End Users 2019-2028 (USD Billion)
9.4. Connected Healthcare Market, Sub Segment Analysis
9.4.1 Hospitals & Clinics
9.4.2 Home Monitoring
Chapter 10. Global Connected Healthcare Market, Regional Analysis

Related Report:

Smart Home Healthcare Market Size, Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 - 2025

Global Smart home healthcare market will exceed USD 30 billion by 2025; as per a new research report. Growing preferences of consumers on health monitoring and fitness is driving the demand for smart home healthcare market. Heart related diseases and obesity are increasing worldwide, the demand for wearable devices to monitor their health status and fitness level is growing. Smartwatches and fitness band are combined with numerous sensors to screen various health related issues such as blood pressure and heart rate among others. These wearables provide accurate health information allowing customers to monitor their health issues without any intervention. Such advantages accelerates smart home healthcare industry growth. Moreover, wide range of wearable systems are available for elderly people that monitor vital signs of patients. These systems include wireless technology and software sensors to collect, transfer physiological data to a remote healthcare center. Such technologically advanced devices are expected to upsurge the business growth over analysis timeframe.

About US:

Market Study Report is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.

CONTACT: Contact Us:   Corporate Sales, Market Study Report Phone: 1-302-273-0910 Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150 Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com News:  https://www.littlesaigoncollective.com/


