Global Connected Light Commercial Vehicles Outlook, 2022

The global connected light commercial vehicles outlook focuses on the global micro and macro trends surrounding the LCV telematics market with geographical deep-dive market analyses and market sizing, along with many other parameters.

A key aspect of this research is its comprehensive analysis of market metrics which gives insights into LCVs and vans, fleet sizes, telematics penetration, OEM shares, and telematics contribution by segment, region, and industry. The LCV telematics market in 2021 was highlighted with key industry events including a number of strategic partnerships, mergers and acquisitions by TSPs, OEMs, Tier I suppliers and other key technology participants. The global LCV telematics market is growing at a faster pace, led by global Mega Trends, such as the eCommerce boom, last-mile delivery, and electric van proliferation in the commercial vehicle industry. The research also provides elaborate analysis of successful strategies that will help address challenges related to LCVs and to leverage growth potential to convert them into revenue streams.

