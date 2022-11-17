U.S. markets close in 3 hours 14 minutes

The Global Connected Logistics Market is expected to grow by $47.08 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 22.08% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Connected Logistics Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the connected logistics market and it is poised to grow by $47. 08 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 22.

New York, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Connected Logistics Market 2022-2026" -
08% during the forecast period. Our report on the connected logistics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by effective management of temperature-sensitive products, increasing need to enhance connectivity and reduce energy consumption, and increasing need to enhance visibility and control in supply chain systems.
The connected logistics market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.

The connected logistics market is segmented as below:
By Type
• Software services
• IT services
• Hardware services

By Geographical Landscape
• North America
• Europe
• APAC
• South America
• Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the increasing adoption of IoT in SCM systems as one of the prime reasons driving the connected logistics market growth during the next few years. Also, the use of cloud computing and supply chain analytics and innovations in mobile technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the connected logistics market covers the following areas:
• Connected logistics market sizing
• Connected logistics market forecast
• Connected logistics market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading connected logistics market vendors that include Accenture Plc, Amazon.com Inc., AT and T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., HCL Technologies Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., ORBCOMM Inc., PTC Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SAP SE, Siemens AG, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Thales Group, and ALE International. Also, the connected logistics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04405205/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


