U.S. markets close in 1 hour 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,855.82
    -45.53 (-1.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,706.51
    -255.31 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,381.90
    -170.46 (-1.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,782.88
    -42.36 (-2.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.07
    -0.03 (-0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,683.30
    +6.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    19.45
    +0.19 (+0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0005
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4460
    -0.0130 (-0.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1409
    -0.0058 (-0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.9200
    -0.5370 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,553.66
    -293.96 (-1.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    455.60
    -7.85 (-1.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,236.68
    -45.39 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,567.65
    -308.26 (-1.11%)
     

Global Connected Logistics Market to Reach $67.96 Billion by 2027

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Connected Logistics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global connected logistics market reached a value of US$ 25.55 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 67.96 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.71% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Connected logistics allow organizations to plan orders and shipments in advance and help them prevent delayed deliveries by providing shipment monitoring with real-time tracing and tracking.

It also offers geofencing, route optimization, fleet management, vehicle analytics, and security from theft, loss, or damage of shipments. Besides this, it helps forecast for predictable departure and arrival of shipments, improve operational efficiency, and enhance productivity by integrating multiple connected devices on a single interface. As a result, connected logistics find extensive applications in businesses across different industry verticals, such as automotive, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and food and beverage (F&B).

Connected Logistics Market Trends:

The thriving information technology (IT) sector represents one of the key factors positively influencing the market. Moreover, conventional logistics cycles do not have transparency and clarity as the logistics workflow relies on historical information for ongoing transportation and delivery processes.

As a result, there are differences between the estimates about fuel prices, route choices, and other aspects. However, connected logistics integrates radio frequency identification (RFID) chips and the internet of things (IoT) devices in carriage trucks, shipments, and individual product units. The data generated from these devices enables organizations to know the exact location and condition of the loads.

Additionally, they can interpret the transportation and shipping prices in the market before they select their freight forwarders for overseas shipping, which increases the overall visibility and transparency in logistics. Apart from this, factors, including storage space, the correct placement of stock, and the number of laborers required can be predetermined using connected logistics. This, coupled with the rising adoption of cloud-based solutions and the increasing digitalization in businesses across the globe, is stimulating the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation

Breakup by Component:

  • Hardware

  • Solutions

  • Services

Breakup by Software:

  • Asset Management

  • Warehouse IoT

  • Security

  • Data Management

  • Network Management

  • Streaming Analytics

Breakup by Technology:

  • Bluetooth

  • Cellular

  • Wi-Fi

  • ZigBee

  • NFC

  • Satellite

Breakup by Devices:

  • Gateways

  • RFID Tags

  • Sensor Nodes

Breakup by Transportation Mode:

  • Roadways

  • Railways

  • Airways

  • Seaways

Breakup by End Use Industry:

  • Automotive

  • Manufacturing

  • Oil and Gas

  • IT and Telecom

  • Healthcare

  • IT and Telecommunication

  • Retail

  • Food and Beverage

  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global Connected Logistics Market

6 Market Breakup by Component

7 Market Breakup by Software

8 Market Breakup by Technology

9 Market Breakup by Devices

10 Market Breakup by Transportation Mode

11 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

12 Market Breakup by Region

13 SWOT Analysis

14 Value Chain Analysis

15 Porters Five Forces Analysis

16 Price Analysis

17 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

  • AT&T Inc.

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • Eurotech S.p.A.

  • HCL Technologies Limited

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Infosys Limited

  • Intel Corporation

  • International Business Machines Corporation

  • Microsoft Corporation

  • Oracle Corporation

  • SAP SE

  • Zebra Technologies Corporation.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ie1vwt

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-connected-logistics-market-to-reach-67-96-billion-by-2027--301626252.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • AT&T CEO slams T-Mobile for its senior discounts marketing campaign

    AT&T CEO John Stankey has a message to rival T-Mobile: Cut the nonsense when advertising to seniors.

  • IBM Gets a Quant Upgrade, But What do the Charts THINK?

    Long-time Real Money subscribers have come to learn I like to combine investment approaches. No one investment approach (fundamental, technical, quantitative) is perfect and better results can come from blending or combining different methods. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has also moved sideways suggesting a balance between buyers and sellers.

  • As FedEx stock crashes after brutal profit warning, analyst points to a lurking Amazon

    FedEx has blown three tires before the peak holiday shipping season, and chatter on the Street is that mighty Amazon may have played a role.

  • Ethereum Miners Are Quickly Dying Less Than 24 Hours After the Merge

    Now-redundant, Ethereum miners are flocking to other proof-of-work (PoW) tokens after the network switched to the proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism.

  • Why FedEx’s profit warning is such bad news for the U.S. economy

    As bad the news was for FedEx, it may be worse news for the U.S. economy --- and an early sign of a recession.

  • ‘No more companies’: Kanye West's Yeezy is cutting ties with Gap days after rapper says he’s leaving Corporate America—and opening up his own stores

    'He has gotten nowhere,' said West's lawyer about his attempts to work through partnership issues

  • Elon Musk is now the only person richer than India's Gautam Adani

    Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is now the world’s second richest person. The only person richer than him now is Tesla chief Elon Musk.

  • Barrick Gold Is Performing Well Despite a Tough Climate

    Though the mining industry has been hit hard in recent years, this gold producer is going strong and continues to grow

  • FedEx Miss Is Worst Deutsche Bank Analysts Have Seen in 20 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street analysts didn’t mince words in discussing FedEx Corp.’s forecast for the current quarter -- which missed by a landslide -- and its withdrawal of full-year guidance. It’s really bad.Most Read from BloombergGermany Tightens Control Over Industry With Russian Oil GrabAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayPutin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Showing TensionPatagonia Billionaire Who Gave Up Company Skirts $700 Million Tax HitRay Dalio Does th

  • How Cisco's ex-CEO and former engineer chief decided to take on their old company

    Nile Global CEO Pankaj Patel talks about why he and former Cisco colleague John Chambers think they have what networking customers want today.

  • Chemical Maker Huntsman Cuts Their Q3 Outlook

    Huntsman Corp is a manufacturer and marketer of chemical products for consumers and industrial customers - assorted polyurethanes, performance products, and adhesives. The trading volume has been active since February and the On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been in a downward trend since February telling us that sellers of this company have been more aggressive than buyers. The OBV line is stalled and beginning to weaken.

  • 60% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 3 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is one of the best investors of all time. Since 1965, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), the masterfully crafted conglomerate he helped build, has returned over 20% annually, creating fortunes for its shareowners along the way. Berkshire's public stock portfolio is thus closely watched by investors seeking to build lasting wealth in the stock market.

  • These ETFs are capitalizing on the luxury goods boom

    From couture fashion, to high-end automobiles, it seems luxury buyers can’t get enough. Here's how you can invest in the luxury goods boom.

  • Germany Takes Control of Oil Refineries Owned by Russia’s Rosneft

    Berlin, racing to safeguard its energy supplies before its planned ban on Russian oil imports kicks in later this year, said it would place Rosneft’s German subsidiaries under trusteeship.

  • FedEx Delivers Stark Warning—Is It the Economy Or the Company?

    FedEx to close offices and cut flights on weak outlook, Southwest and Delta note uptick in business travel, Adobe buys Figma for $20 billion in its largest deal, and other news to start your day.

  • GE Falls After CFO Warns Supply-Chain Woes Weighing on Profit

    (Bloomberg) -- General Electric Co. shares fell more than 5% in early trading Friday after the manufacturer’s finance chief warned supply-chain challenges are weighing on the company’s third-quarter performance. Most Read from BloombergGermany Tightens Control Over Industry With Russian Oil GrabAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayPutin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Showing TensionPatagonia Billionaire Who Gave Up Company Skirts $700 Million Tax HitRay Dalio Doe

  • How working past 65 can affect your Medicare, Social Security, HSA and taxes

    More Americans are working into their golden years. Here's how Medicare, Social Security, taxes and other factors come into play.

  • Volkswagen Set for Multimillion-Euro Windfall on Gas Trade

    (Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG is set to receive hundreds of millions of euros in trading profits as it offloads a massive natural-gas hedge, selling large amounts of fuel it previously purchased back into the German market.Most Read from BloombergGermany Tightens Control Over Industry With Russian Oil GrabAdobe Near Deal for Online Design Startup Figma, Sources SayPutin Acknowledges Xi’s ‘Concerns’ on Ukraine, Showing TensionPatagonia Billionaire Who Gave Up Company Skirts $700 Million Tax HitRay

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought Lots of Stocks -- Here's the One I'm Most Bullish On

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought a bunch of stocks during the second quarter. Notable names included Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), and Chevron (NYSE: CVX). Buffett seems to be most bullish on Apple and Occidental Petroleum.

  • NCR to split into two companies because of 'state of financial markets'

    After rumors that Atlanta’s NCR Corp. (NYSE: NCR) would be acquired, the financial technology company announced plans to split into two independent, public companies. “It has become increasingly clear to the Board that, given the state of current financing markets, we cannot deliver a whole company transaction that reflects an appropriate and acceptable value for NCR to our shareholders,” said NCR Board of Directors Executive Chairman Frank Martire in a statement. NCR was previously in “exclusive talks” to be sold to private equity firm Veritas Capital, The Wall Street Journal reported in July.