Global Connected Logistics Market to Reach $67.96 Billion by 2027
DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Connected Logistics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global connected logistics market reached a value of US$ 25.55 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 67.96 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.71% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Connected logistics allow organizations to plan orders and shipments in advance and help them prevent delayed deliveries by providing shipment monitoring with real-time tracing and tracking.
It also offers geofencing, route optimization, fleet management, vehicle analytics, and security from theft, loss, or damage of shipments. Besides this, it helps forecast for predictable departure and arrival of shipments, improve operational efficiency, and enhance productivity by integrating multiple connected devices on a single interface. As a result, connected logistics find extensive applications in businesses across different industry verticals, such as automotive, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and food and beverage (F&B).
Connected Logistics Market Trends:
The thriving information technology (IT) sector represents one of the key factors positively influencing the market. Moreover, conventional logistics cycles do not have transparency and clarity as the logistics workflow relies on historical information for ongoing transportation and delivery processes.
As a result, there are differences between the estimates about fuel prices, route choices, and other aspects. However, connected logistics integrates radio frequency identification (RFID) chips and the internet of things (IoT) devices in carriage trucks, shipments, and individual product units. The data generated from these devices enables organizations to know the exact location and condition of the loads.
Additionally, they can interpret the transportation and shipping prices in the market before they select their freight forwarders for overseas shipping, which increases the overall visibility and transparency in logistics. Apart from this, factors, including storage space, the correct placement of stock, and the number of laborers required can be predetermined using connected logistics. This, coupled with the rising adoption of cloud-based solutions and the increasing digitalization in businesses across the globe, is stimulating the market growth.
Key Market Segmentation
Breakup by Component:
Hardware
Solutions
Services
Breakup by Software:
Asset Management
Warehouse IoT
Security
Data Management
Network Management
Streaming Analytics
Breakup by Technology:
Bluetooth
Cellular
Wi-Fi
ZigBee
NFC
Satellite
Breakup by Devices:
Gateways
RFID Tags
Sensor Nodes
Breakup by Transportation Mode:
Roadways
Railways
Airways
Seaways
Breakup by End Use Industry:
Automotive
Manufacturing
Oil and Gas
IT and Telecom
Healthcare
IT and Telecommunication
Retail
Food and Beverage
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Others
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Others
Middle East and Africa
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
5 Global Connected Logistics Market
6 Market Breakup by Component
7 Market Breakup by Software
8 Market Breakup by Technology
9 Market Breakup by Devices
10 Market Breakup by Transportation Mode
11 Market Breakup by End Use Industry
12 Market Breakup by Region
13 SWOT Analysis
14 Value Chain Analysis
15 Porters Five Forces Analysis
16 Price Analysis
17 Competitive Landscape
Companies Mentioned
AT&T Inc.
Cisco Systems Inc.
Eurotech S.p.A.
HCL Technologies Limited
Honeywell International Inc.
Infosys Limited
Intel Corporation
International Business Machines Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
Oracle Corporation
SAP SE
Zebra Technologies Corporation.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ie1vwt
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-connected-logistics-market-to-reach-67-96-billion-by-2027--301626252.html
SOURCE Research and Markets