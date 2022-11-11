U.S. markets close in 1 hour 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,996.77
    +40.40 (+1.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,754.85
    +39.48 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,339.32
    +225.17 (+2.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,892.47
    +24.55 (+1.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.97
    +2.50 (+2.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,769.90
    +16.20 (+0.92%)
     

  • Silver

    21.70
    -0.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0357
    +0.0161 (+1.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8130
    -0.0160 (-0.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1847
    +0.0145 (+1.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.5710
    -3.1490 (-2.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,757.12
    -616.81 (-3.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    395.49
    -4.64 (-1.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,318.04
    -57.30 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,263.57
    +817.47 (+2.98%)
     

Global Connected Off-highway Equipment Market Report 2022 with Case Studies for CNH Industrial, Liebherr, Trimble, and Tenna

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Connected Off-highway Equipment Growth Opportunities" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


Over the past 5 years, more off-highway (agricultural, construction, and mining) equipment rental companies, shared platform providers, and service relationship management companies have been providing customers with solutions that address labor shortages, inventory management needs, and high operational and maintenance costs, creating significant demand for telematics services.

While OEMs and dealerships are partnering with digital solution providers and suppliers for inventory optimization, stand-alone platform providers are enhancing their purchasing processes for various customer segments through equipment and parts auctioning and peer-to-peer sharing and renting.

They are partnering with technology suppliers and even with competitors to provide a smart, all-in-one experience to the end user. End customers are implementing prognostics, operator monitoring, and other fleet management solutions to better manage costs.

Regional and global standards and regulations related to data exchange and security will influence how equipment, users, and other industry stakeholders communicate with each other.

Demand for customized applications/features targeting fleet management, geofencing, prognostics, and staff forecasting will increase along with service and maintenance applications such as inventory management and optimization. Offering site and equipment management under a single platform will prove important in the short term for off-highway equipment providers.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Connected Off-highway Equipment Industry

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Environment

  • Scope of Analysis

  • Main Findings

  • Market Segmentation

  • Top Competitors

  • Growth Metrics

  • Forecast Considerations

  • Revenue Percentage by Region

  • Revenue Forecast by Region

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Installed Base Percentage by Region

  • Installed Base

  • Installed Base Forecast by Region

  • Installed Base Forecast by Segment

  • Market Share

  • Forecast Analysis

  • Connected Off-highway Equipment Ecosystem

  • Competitive Environment

3 Drivers and Restraints

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Restraints

4 Connectivity Feature Overview

  • OEM Solution Definitions and Segmentation

  • OHW Equipment Connectivity Roadmap

  • OEM Solution Feature Overview

  • TSP Feature Overview

  • OEM Case Study: CNH Industrial

  • OEM Case Study: Liebherr

  • TSP Case Study: Trimble

  • TSP Case Study: Tenna

5 Trends in Connected Off-highway Equipment Services

  • Connected OHW Equipment Operation Schematic

  • Connected OHW Equipment Data Standards and Regulations

  • Strategic Partnerships Offering Integrated Services

  • Impact of the Semiconductor Shortage on the Market

6 Growth Opportunity Analysis: United States

  • Growth Metrics

  • Connected OHW Equipment Features in Demand

  • Connected Off-highway Equipment Value Chain

  • Right to Repair: Status in the United States

  • Implications of Right to Repair Legislation

  • Digitization in Agriculture

  • Digitization in Construction and Mining

  • Installed Base Forecast

  • Installed Base Forecast by Segment

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Market Share

7 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Europe

  • Growth Metrics

  • Connected OHW Equipment Features in Demand

  • Connected Off-highway Equipment

  • Trends Affecting the Connected OHW Market in EU5 countries

  • Right to Repair: Status in Europe

  • Installed Base Forecast

  • Installed Base Forecast by Segment

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Market Share

8 Growth Opportunity Analysis: India

  • Growth Metrics

  • Connected OHW Equipment Features in Demand

  • Connected Off-highway Equipment

  • Snapshot: Features that OEMs Offer

  • Snapshot: Features that TSPs Offer

  • Installed Base Forecast

  • Installed Base Forecast by Segment

  • Revenue Forecast

9 Growth Opportunity Analysis: China

  • Growth Metrics

  • Connected OHW Equipment

  • Connected Off-highway Equipment

  • National Trends Driving Telematics Adoption

  • Installed Base Forecast

  • Installed Base Forecast by

  • Revenue Forecast

10 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Rest of the World

  • Growth Metrics

  • Connected OHW Equipment Features in Demand

  • Installed Base Forecast

  • Installed Base Forecast by Segment

  • Revenue Forecast

11 Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Product-based or Bundled Cross-selling of Services

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Expansion into Additional Applications

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Sustainable Practices and Equipment Electrification

12 Next Steps

Companies Mentioned

  • CNH Industrial

  • Liebherr

  • Trimble

  • Tenna

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q5mowj

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-connected-off-highway-equipment-market-report-2022-with-case-studies-for-cnh-industrial-liebherr-trimble-and-tenna-301675685.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • GSK Plc Gets a Belated Fundamental Downgrade

    Pharmaceutical firm GSK Plc was downgraded Friday by a sell-side firm who took their fundamental opinion to "sell" from "neutral." Bottom line strategy: We could say that the horses have left the barn and this fundamental downgrade comes late, but the charts are still bearish and we could see further declines in GSK in the weeks and months ahead.

  • Tesla bulls cut price target on EV developers, automaker cancels solar projects across U.S.

    Autos correspondent Pras Subramanian breaks down Wedbush analyst Dan Ives' decision to cut his price target on Tesla, as the EV developer reportedly cancels solar projects across the United States.

  • Elon Musk braces for $56 billion battle with heavy metal drummer

    Elon Musk has taken on Detroit's automakers, short-sellers and securities regulators. Next week, the Tesla chief executive is set to square off in court against an unlikely foe - a thrash metal drummer who hopes to strip Musk of his $56 billion pay. The trial will pit the world's richest person against one of the electric carmaker's smallest investors, Richard Tornetta, who held just nine shares when he sued in 2018.

  • Musk tells Twitter employees to show up at the office or 'resignation accepted'

    Twitter owner Elon Musk on Thursday reportedly reiterated his expectations about going into the office to the social media platform's staff during a meeting.

  • Elon Musk Made Unusual Request in Falling Out With Top Tesla Lieutenant

    As Tesla’s stock rose rapidly, Elon Musk focused on whether compensation for employees matched their contributions, and he asked a top deputy to forfeit some of his unvested equity.

  • Polestar reports higher Q3 revenue, narrows its losses

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss the rise in stock for Polestar following third-quarter earnings.

  • U.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for second week in a row - Baker Hughes

    U.S. energy firms this week added oil and natural gas rigs for a second week in a row as relatively high oil prices encourage firms to drill more. The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, rose 9 to 779 in the week to Nov. 11, its highest since March 2020, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said in its closely followed report on Friday.. U.S. oil rigs rose 9 to 622 this week, their highest since March 2020, while gas rigs held steady at 155.

  • Ford, GM in Talks With Posco Chemical on Battery Metal Hubs

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., and Stellantis NV are in talks with South Korea’s Posco Chemical Co. about potentially investing in plants producing electric-vehicle battery materials in North America, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergMusk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible as Senior Executives ExitMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkChina Eases Quarantine, Ends Flight Bans in Covid Zero ShiftFTX Latest: EU License Under Thre

  • Trump Lawyers Sanctioned for Filing ‘Frivolous’ Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton

    A federal judge in Florida has imposed monetary sanctions on a team of former President Donald Trump’s lawyers, castigating them for filing a “frivolous” lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and other Democrats earlier this year. In a scathing 19-page decision, U.S. District Judge Donald Middlebrooks said a group of lawyers for Mr. Trump, led by Alina Habba and Peter Ticktin, showed a “cavalier attitude towards facts” throughout the brief history of the case. The judge, who dismissed the case in September, ordered the Trump lawyers to pay a combined $50,000 monetary penalty to the court and to reimburse a public-relations executive, Charles Dolan, for approximately $16,200 he spent defending himself in the litigation.

  • China Has Links to Dozens of Canadian Miners Tied to Critical Minerals

    (Bloomberg) -- China has built up stakes in more than two dozen Canadian mining companies, including some of the industry’s biggest names. Canada’s latest crackdown on foreign investments in critical minerals is about to put a chill on such activity.Most Read from BloombergMusk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible as Senior Executives ExitMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkChina Eases Quarantine, Ends Flight Bans in Covid Zero ShiftBankman-Fried’s Assets Plummet From $16 Billion to

  • Is MicroStrategy Safe Amid the Crypto Carnage? Let's Check the Charts

    Enterprise business intelligence application software vendor MicroStrategy Inc. is connected to the world of bitcoin and crypto currency as the firm has been a buyer of bitcoin according to media reports and regulatory filings.

  • China's Covid Saga Sends Oil Prices Spiking Again

    Oil markets are responding once again to news out of China, with oil prices up by over 3% as Covid restrictions are eased

  • Why Unity Software Was Soaring Today

    Shares of Unity Software (NYSE: U) were up 27% as of 12:24 p.m. ET on Thursday after the company delivered better-than-expected earnings results for the third quarter. The stock has fallen sharply this year after an internal performance problem caused revenue growth to slow with one of its advertising products and the stock is down about 80% year to date. Revenue growth accelerated over the second quarter's 9%, despite a 7% year-over-year decline in the "operate solutions" segment, where Unity offers advertising tools to help game companies monetize their games.

  • These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Energy Stocks Have Crushed the Market in 2022 — And They Can Go Even Higher

    The energy sector has been riding high this year, with the S&P 500 Energy index up a whopping 65%. So the question for investors is, does the sector have more room to run? According to Wall Street pros, the answer to that is ‘yes.’ Selling an absolutely necessary product, energy companies are widely seen as hedges against inflation, frequently offering a combination of corporate profits and shareholder dividends. In the US, the price of crude oil has risen 15% so far this year, and the governmen

  • How much money do you need to retire? A good rule of thumb is to save enough to cover 80% of your pre-retirement income

    You need 80% of your pre-retirement income per year in retirement to continue living a similar lifestyle.

  • Copper Is Down on Falling Demand. But a Shortage Looms.

    That’s a big problem. Copper mines take 15 years to begin producing the metal necessary for renewable energy initiatives.

  • Harley-Davidson names new logistics firm for its Pennsylvania plant

    Harley-Davidson Inc. named a new third-party logistics provider for its York, Pennsylvania, plant, allaying local fears of possible job losses from the change.

  • Increases to CEO Compensation Might Be Put On Hold For Now at Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC)

    The underwhelming share price performance of Western Digital Corporation ( NASDAQ:WDC ) in the past three years would...

  • Microsoft's $1B project adds to Catawba County data center wins

    Microsoft joins Apple as tech giants investing heavily in Catawba County data center operations. County leaders have pursued data centers for over a decade to spur investment there.

  • Himax Registers 31.7% Sequential Revenue Decline In Q3

    Himax Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: HIMX) reported a third-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 49.2% year-on-year to $213.6 million. Net revenues declined 31.7% Q/Q. Revenue from large display drivers declined by 39.8% Q/Q to $41.3 million. TV, monitor, and notebook IC revenues were down double-digit Q/Q. Small and medium-sized display drivers' revenue was $141.4 million, down 29.9% Q/Q. Due to China city lockdowns, automotive IC sales in Q3 decreased by double-digit Q/Q. Smartphone and tablet driver,