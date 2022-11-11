Global Connected Off-highway Equipment Market Report 2022 with Case Studies for CNH Industrial, Liebherr, Trimble, and Tenna
DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Connected Off-highway Equipment Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Over the past 5 years, more off-highway (agricultural, construction, and mining) equipment rental companies, shared platform providers, and service relationship management companies have been providing customers with solutions that address labor shortages, inventory management needs, and high operational and maintenance costs, creating significant demand for telematics services.
While OEMs and dealerships are partnering with digital solution providers and suppliers for inventory optimization, stand-alone platform providers are enhancing their purchasing processes for various customer segments through equipment and parts auctioning and peer-to-peer sharing and renting.
They are partnering with technology suppliers and even with competitors to provide a smart, all-in-one experience to the end user. End customers are implementing prognostics, operator monitoring, and other fleet management solutions to better manage costs.
Regional and global standards and regulations related to data exchange and security will influence how equipment, users, and other industry stakeholders communicate with each other.
Demand for customized applications/features targeting fleet management, geofencing, prognostics, and staff forecasting will increase along with service and maintenance applications such as inventory management and optimization. Offering site and equipment management under a single platform will prove important in the short term for off-highway equipment providers.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Connected Off-highway Equipment Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2 Growth Environment
Scope of Analysis
Main Findings
Market Segmentation
Top Competitors
Growth Metrics
Forecast Considerations
Revenue Percentage by Region
Revenue Forecast by Region
Revenue Forecast
Installed Base Percentage by Region
Installed Base
Installed Base Forecast by Region
Installed Base Forecast by Segment
Market Share
Forecast Analysis
Connected Off-highway Equipment Ecosystem
Competitive Environment
3 Drivers and Restraints
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
4 Connectivity Feature Overview
OEM Solution Definitions and Segmentation
OHW Equipment Connectivity Roadmap
OEM Solution Feature Overview
TSP Feature Overview
OEM Case Study: CNH Industrial
OEM Case Study: Liebherr
TSP Case Study: Trimble
TSP Case Study: Tenna
5 Trends in Connected Off-highway Equipment Services
Connected OHW Equipment Operation Schematic
Connected OHW Equipment Data Standards and Regulations
Strategic Partnerships Offering Integrated Services
Impact of the Semiconductor Shortage on the Market
6 Growth Opportunity Analysis: United States
Growth Metrics
Connected OHW Equipment Features in Demand
Connected Off-highway Equipment Value Chain
Right to Repair: Status in the United States
Implications of Right to Repair Legislation
Digitization in Agriculture
Digitization in Construction and Mining
Installed Base Forecast
Installed Base Forecast by Segment
Revenue Forecast
Market Share
7 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Europe
Growth Metrics
Connected OHW Equipment Features in Demand
Connected Off-highway Equipment
Trends Affecting the Connected OHW Market in EU5 countries
Right to Repair: Status in Europe
Installed Base Forecast
Installed Base Forecast by Segment
Revenue Forecast
Market Share
8 Growth Opportunity Analysis: India
Growth Metrics
Connected OHW Equipment Features in Demand
Connected Off-highway Equipment
Snapshot: Features that OEMs Offer
Snapshot: Features that TSPs Offer
Installed Base Forecast
Installed Base Forecast by Segment
Revenue Forecast
9 Growth Opportunity Analysis: China
Growth Metrics
Connected OHW Equipment
Connected Off-highway Equipment
National Trends Driving Telematics Adoption
Installed Base Forecast
Installed Base Forecast by
Revenue Forecast
10 Growth Opportunity Analysis: Rest of the World
Growth Metrics
Connected OHW Equipment Features in Demand
Installed Base Forecast
Installed Base Forecast by Segment
Revenue Forecast
11 Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Product-based or Bundled Cross-selling of Services
Growth Opportunity 2: Expansion into Additional Applications
Growth Opportunity 3: Sustainable Practices and Equipment Electrification
12 Next Steps
Companies Mentioned
CNH Industrial
Liebherr
Trimble
Tenna
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q5mowj
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-connected-off-highway-equipment-market-report-2022-with-case-studies-for-cnh-industrial-liebherr-trimble-and-tenna-301675685.html
SOURCE Research and Markets