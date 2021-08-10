U.S. markets open in 4 hours 45 minutes

Global Constipation Treatment Market Trajectory & Analytics 2020-2027: U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR

Research and Markets
·3 min read

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Constipation Treatment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Constipation Treatment estimated at US$15.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Laxatives, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.4% CAGR and reach US$9.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Chloride Channel Activators segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The Constipation Treatment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.

Peripherally Acting Mu-Opioid Receptor Antagonists Segment to Record 5.7% CAGR

In the global Peripherally Acting Mu-Opioid Receptor Antagonists segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.9% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors Featured:

  • Abbott

  • AbbVie`s Inc.

  • Albireo Pharma, Inc.

  • AstraZeneca

  • Bausch Health Companies Inc.

  • Bayer AG

  • Cosmo Pharma

  • Daewoong

  • Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

  • Janssen Pharmaceutical

  • Mallinckrodt Plc

  • Prestige Brands

  • Renexxion

  • Sanofi

  • Shionogi

  • Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited


Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/udy700

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


