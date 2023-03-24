Global Constrained Layer Damping Market to 2030: Featuring Sika, Trelleborg, Henkel, Flexcon, Pyrotek and Vibratec Among Others

Company Logo

Dublin, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Constrained Layer Damping Market, By Viscoelastic Material, By Product Type, By End-use Industry, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Constrained Layer Damping (CLD) is a system used for the suppression of vibrations in automotive and marine applications. The rampant growth of the automotive and construction sectors coupled with the rising demand for lightweight vehicles in order to increase the fuel efficiency of vehicles are increasing the demand for damping systems.

Increasing demand for premium interiors in emerging economies such as India, China, and ASEAN countries is augmenting growth of the CLD market.

Moreover, several consumers are increasingly inclined towards integrating premium grade interiors in non-premium cars, to enhance the aesthetic appeal of the interiors and improve comfort.

Due to this, several automobile companies are increasingly adopting constrained layer damping systems to offer aesthetically appealing products of lower quality, made from plastic from companies such as GM & Daimler Chrysler underdevelopments which include dash panels, roof panels, floor panels, floor pans & trunk floors.



Market Dynamics



North America is projected to hold the second dominant position in global constrained layer damping market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific over the forecast period.

The growth of this market is driven by increasing demand for lightweight acoustic materials to improve vehicle performance, rampant growth in automotive sales, and growing consumer preference for premium materials in automotive interiors. Increasing demand for economical and long-lasting vehicles due to rising fuel prices in North America. According to Energy Information Administration (EIA) the gas prices is expected to average $1.19 per litre over the year (2018) which is highest since 2014.

Story continues

Thus, manufacturers are increasingly focusing on reducing the overall weight of vehicles by incorporating CLDs, this in turn, is boosting growth of the constrained layer damping market. High cost benefits associated with rapid adoption of such materials for both suppliers and buyers is expected to positively impact the economic growth of the CLD market during the forecast period.



Key Features of the Study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global constrained layer damping market and provides market size (US$ Mn) and Cumulative Annual Growth Rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022 - 2030), considering 2021 as the base year.

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market.

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategy adopted by the leading players.

It profiles leading players in the global constrained layer damping market on the basis of the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launch, technology upgrade, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global constrained layer damping market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision making through the various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global constrained layer damping market

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Constrained Layer Damping Market, By Viscoelastic Material:

Butyl

Polyurethane

Vinyl

Others

Global Constrained Layer Damping Market, By Product Type:

Steel

Aluminum

Non-metallic

Others

Global Constrained Layer Damping Market, By End-use Industry:

Automotive

Construction

Marine

Aerospace

Appliances

Others

Global Constrained Layer Damping Market, By Geography:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

Italy

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

Australia

South Kore

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

GCC

Israel

Rest of Middle East

Africa

North Africa

Central Africa

South Africa

Company Profiles

Sika Ag

Trelleborg Ab

Henkel Ltd.

Flexcon Company

Pyrotek Inc.

Vibratec

Autoneum

Rousch

Avery Dennison Corporation

American Acoustical Products

Polymer Technology Inc. Soundown Corporation

Heathcote Industrial Plastics

Vibracoustic Gmbh

Megasorber Pty Ltd

3M

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/irstp8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



