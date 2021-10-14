U.S. markets open in 5 hours 7 minutes

Global Constrained Peptide Drugs Market: Focus on Peptide Type, Product, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2031

ReportLinker
·3 min read

Global Constrained Peptide Drugs Market to Reach $10,367. 2 Million by 2031. Market Report Coverage - Constrained Peptide Drugs Market Segmentation.

New York, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Constrained Peptide Drugs Market: Focus on Peptide Type, Product, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06176306/?utm_source=GNW

• Product: BT1718, BT5528, Zilucoplan (RA101495), Rusfertide (PTG-300), PN-943
• Peptide Type: Cyclic Peptides, Disulfide-Rich Peptides (DRPs)
• Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific

Regional Segmentation

• North America – U.S. and Canada
• Europe – U.K., Germany, France, Italy, and Spain
• Asia-Pacific – Japan

Market Growth Drivers

• Enhanced Binding Affinity and Cellular Uptake
• Development of Synthetic Constraining Methods
• Limitations with Conventional Peptides
• Increasing Government and Private Funding

Market Challenges

• Increased Competition from Biologics
• Risk of Immunogenic Effects and Unsatisfactory ADME Properties

Market Opportunities

• Role of Constrained Peptides in Drug Discovery
• Various Application in CNS Disease Studies and Anti-Cancer Therapy

Key Companies Profiled

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, Bicycle Therapeutics, PLC, Polyphor Limited, Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding, Union Chimique Belge S.A. (UCB), Pepscan Therapeutics B.V., Pepticom Ltd., PeptiDream, Inc., CPC Scientific Inc., Creative Peptides, Bio-Synthesis Inc

Key Questions Answered in this Report:
• What are constrained peptides?
• How are constrained peptide drugs developed?
• What are the potential indications targeted using constrained peptide drugs?
• What are emerging constrained peptide drugs?
• How does the pipeline for the global constrained peptide drugs market look like?
• What is the market size and future potential of constrained peptide drugs?
• What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global constrained peptide drugs market?
• What is the mechanism of action of constrained peptides?
• What changes in dose administration are being tried the most in pipeline products?
• How does the clinical trial landscape look for the global constrained peptide drugs market?
• What will be the impact of COVID-19 on this market?
• What is the forecast revenue of the global constrained peptide drugs market (by peptide type)?
• Which region is expected to contribute to the highest revenue of the global constrained peptide drugs market during the forecast period?

Market Overview

The global constrained peptide drugs market is anticipated to be valued at $60.1 million in 2023 and is expected to reach $10,367.2 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 90.37% during the forecast period 2023-2031. The market growth in revenue is largely fueled by the promise of a novel breakthrough constrained peptide pipeline, which is no longer restricted to receptor targets. Advancements in chemical technologies, the therapeutics success of commercialized synthetic peptides in recent years, and the affordable pricing being realized by these biomolecules in a wide range of diseases are some additional factors attributing to the projected growth in the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The global constrained peptide drugs market comprises several companies established in the past decade.The increase in need of unmet clinical need, cost-effective treatment, innovative route of administration, and numerous biological intervention opportunities can be considered as the key factors driving the global constrained peptide drugs market.

Analysis of the key strategies incorporated by the players of the global constrained peptide drugs market suggest pipeline constrained peptides as priority product in the portfolio.The companies are tapping the opportunity to incessantly evolve constrained peptides as best-in-class treatments for a wide therapeutic spectrum.

In the past four years, key market players in the global constrained peptide drugs market have witnessed nine regulatory and legal activities, nine synergistic activities, 28 clinical developments, two mergers and acquisitions, and 28 funding activities.

Countries Covered
• North America
• U.S.
• Canada
• Europe
• Germany
• Italy
• France
• Spain
• U.K.
• Asia-Pacific
• Japan
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06176306/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


