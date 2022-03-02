The Global Construction Adhesives Market Size to Reach $14.70 Billion by 2027. Emerging Opportunities in the APAC Region - Arizton

SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING

The global construction adhesives market size was valued at $10.64 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $14.70 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.54% during the forecast period

Chicago, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s recent research report,"Construction Adhesives Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027”, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.54% during 2022−2027. In APAC, China is the major consumer of construction adhesives, followed by Japan, India, South Korea, and Indonesia. Major factors driving the growth of construction adhesives include the increasing demand for residential and commercial buildings and government incentives to boost the country’s economy and the building sector.



Construction adhesives Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size (Revenue) $14.70 Billion (2027) Market Size (Volume) 10,794.20 Kiloton (2027) CAGR (Revenue) 5.54% (2022-2027) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2027 Largest Market North America Market Segments Type, Technology, and Application Geographical Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered 5 Regions and 17 Countries

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Construction adhesives give superior bonding strength and flexibility to any kind of substrate. They are widely used in flooring and drywall lamination due to their ability to provide adhesion even when high environmental pressure is applied.

The residential is the major industry for construction adhesives. It accounted for 58% of the market share in 2021, the highest among all applications.

APAC is the leading market for construction adhesives. It held 42% market share in 2021. The market is expected to grow at a 5.7% CAGR from 2021-2027. The growth in the region is associated with the increasing demand from residential and infrastructural development.

Since the raw materials required are highly dependent on crude oil, the price of crude oil will directly impact the price of construction adhesives. Although the raw materials are readily available in the open market, the cost and accessibility are dependent on the demand and supply conditions.

Companies are now concentrating on delivering environment-friendly construction adhesives with low or no VOC content. The industry is likely to explore mergers and acquisitions strategies to expand into new markets or collaborate for new product development.



Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by type, technology, application, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 20 Other prominent vendors are profiled in the report

Construction Adhesives Market – Segmentation

Acrylic adhesives have gained popularity in recent years, replacing epoxy adhesives in a variety of applications to provide durable bonding in even the most demanding manufacturing conditions. Although acrylic polymers are employed in laminating adhesives and construction, pressure-sensitive adhesives available as water-based emulsions are the most often used acrylic adhesives today. They are thermoplastics that can be crosslinked to meet the demands of the application. The global acrylic construction adhesives market is expected to reach USD 6,286.05 million by 2027.

APAC is leading the market, followed by North America and Europe. Increasing awareness of the benefits of green adhesives is likely to create more opportunities in the water-based adhesives market. Moreover, Water-based construction adhesives are witnessing growth due to government regulations and usage in large volumes in the building and construction industry.

Segmentation by Geography

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

UK

APAC

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

South Africa



Construction adhesives Market – Dynamics

The demand for residential buildings has increased exponentially due to the need for better standards of living and focus on investments in developing countries. With tremendous development potential for single-family dwelling construction and multifamily housing units, the global residential building construction industry is expected to increase. China, India, Indonesia, and the US account for around 58% of the total growth in the construction industry. Residential buildings will result in short-term growth compared to the industrial sector, which is expected to drive growth in the long term. Furthermore, the APAC region is expected to be the fastest growing market for construction adhesives. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are the major developing countries in APAC. Rising disposable income, strong economic growth, and growing construction activities have primarily supported market growth in the region.

Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Market Growth:

Growing Investment in Infrastructure Development

Increasing Modular Construction

Increasing Demand from Residential Sector

Growing Demand for Low VOC Adhesive

Growing Demand from APAC Region

Increasing Demand for Sustainable Buildings

Construction adhesives Market – competitor landscape

Companies are now concentrating on delivering environment-friendly construction adhesives with low or no VOC content. Therefore, creating buzz for the environment-friendly products in the market. The global construction adhesives market is characterized by low market concentration and high competition among the major players. The present scenario is driving vendors to alter and refine their unique value propositions to achieve a strong market presence. Furthermore, companies with better technical and financial resources can develop innovative products with required accessories, which can pose a threat to competitors' products. 3M, Arkema, Avery Dennison, H.B. Fuller, and Henkel are some of the key players in the construction adhesives market. Manufacturers must invest in R&D initiatives to develop water-based construction adhesives from natural polymers and focus on minimizing the extraction cost of natural polymers or developing synthetic polymers from bio-based chemicals. Also, vendors must explore online distribution channels such as third-party marketplaces and proprietary transactional websites, as most of the sales will happen through online channels due to consumer preference and user-friendliness provided by platforms.

Key Vendors

Henkel

3M

Arkema

Sika

B. Fuller



Other Prominent Vendors

BASF

DOW

Dap Products

Franklin International

ITW Performance Polymers

Avery Dennison

Mapei

Ardex

Laticrete International

Terraco

Weber

Fosroc

Wacker Chemie

Delo

Parker Lord

Custom Building Products

Flextile

PPG Industries

Alfa Adhesives

Gorilla Glue Company

