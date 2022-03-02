U.S. markets close in 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,395.10
    +88.84 (+2.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,939.12
    +644.17 (+1.93%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,779.03
    +246.57 (+1.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,058.36
    +49.85 (+2.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.19
    +8.78 (+8.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,931.50
    -12.30 (-0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    25.41
    -0.14 (-0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1126
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    +0.1580 (+9.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3383
    +0.0057 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5540
    +0.6640 (+0.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,736.00
    -151.97 (-0.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    982.65
    -14.89 (-1.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,429.56
    +99.36 (+1.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.03
    -451.69 (-1.68%)
     

The Global Construction Adhesives Market Size to Reach $14.70 Billion by 2027. Emerging Opportunities in the APAC Region - Arizton

SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING
·6 min read
SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING
SIRIUS MANAGEMENT CONSULTING

The global construction adhesives market size was valued at $10.64 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $14.70 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.54% during the forecast period

Chicago, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s recent research report,"Construction Adhesives Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027”, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.54% during 2022−2027. In APAC, China is the major consumer of construction adhesives, followed by Japan, India, South Korea, and Indonesia. Major factors driving the growth of construction adhesives include the increasing demand for residential and commercial buildings and government incentives to boost the country’s economy and the building sector.

Construction adhesives Market Report Scope

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size (Revenue)

$14.70 Billion (2027)

Market Size (Volume)

10,794.20 Kiloton (2027)

CAGR (Revenue)

5.54% (2022-2027)

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2027

Largest Market

North America

Market Segments

Type, Technology, and Application

Geographical Analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Countries Covered

5 Regions and 17 Countries

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

  • Construction adhesives give superior bonding strength and flexibility to any kind of substrate. They are widely used in flooring and drywall lamination due to their ability to provide adhesion even when high environmental pressure is applied.

  • The residential is the major industry for construction adhesives. It accounted for 58% of the market share in 2021, the highest among all applications.

  • APAC is the leading market for construction adhesives. It held 42% market share in 2021. The market is expected to grow at a 5.7% CAGR from 2021-2027. The growth in the region is associated with the increasing demand from residential and infrastructural development.

  • Since the raw materials required are highly dependent on crude oil, the price of crude oil will directly impact the price of construction adhesives. Although the raw materials are readily available in the open market, the cost and accessibility are dependent on the demand and supply conditions.

  • Companies are now concentrating on delivering environment-friendly construction adhesives with low or no VOC content. The industry is likely to explore mergers and acquisitions strategies to expand into new markets or collaborate for new product development.

Key Offerings:

  • Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027

  • Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

  • Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by type, technology, application, and geography

  • Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 20 Other prominent vendors are profiled in the report

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3245

Construction Adhesives Market – Segmentation

Acrylic adhesives have gained popularity in recent years, replacing epoxy adhesives in a variety of applications to provide durable bonding in even the most demanding manufacturing conditions. Although acrylic polymers are employed in laminating adhesives and construction, pressure-sensitive adhesives available as water-based emulsions are the most often used acrylic adhesives today. They are thermoplastics that can be crosslinked to meet the demands of the application. The global acrylic construction adhesives market is expected to reach USD 6,286.05 million by 2027.
APAC is leading the market, followed by North America and Europe. Increasing awareness of the benefits of green adhesives is likely to create more opportunities in the water-based adhesives market. Moreover, Water-based construction adhesives are witnessing growth due to government regulations and usage in large volumes in the building and construction industry.

Segmentation by Procedure

  • Disinfection

  • Sterilization

  • Others

Segmentation by Product

  • Consumables

  • Instruments

Segmentation by End User

  • Hospitals & Clinics

  • Infection Control Service Providers

  • Ambulatory Surgical Care Centers

  • Others

Segmentation by Geography

  • North America

  • US

  • Canada

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • UK

  • APAC

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Argentina

  • Middle East & Africa

  • Turkey

  • Saudi Arabia

  • South Africa

Construction adhesives Market – Dynamics

The demand for residential buildings has increased exponentially due to the need for better standards of living and focus on investments in developing countries. With tremendous development potential for single-family dwelling construction and multifamily housing units, the global residential building construction industry is expected to increase. China, India, Indonesia, and the US account for around 58% of the total growth in the construction industry. Residential buildings will result in short-term growth compared to the industrial sector, which is expected to drive growth in the long term. Furthermore, the APAC region is expected to be the fastest growing market for construction adhesives. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are the major developing countries in APAC. Rising disposable income, strong economic growth, and growing construction activities have primarily supported market growth in the region.

Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Market Growth:

  • Growing Investment in Infrastructure Development

  • Increasing Modular Construction

  • Increasing Demand from Residential Sector

  • Growing Demand for Low VOC Adhesive

  • Growing Demand from APAC Region

  • Increasing Demand for Sustainable Buildings

Construction adhesives Market – competitor landscape

Companies are now concentrating on delivering environment-friendly construction adhesives with low or no VOC content. Therefore, creating buzz for the environment-friendly products in the market. The global construction adhesives market is characterized by low market concentration and high competition among the major players. The present scenario is driving vendors to alter and refine their unique value propositions to achieve a strong market presence. Furthermore, companies with better technical and financial resources can develop innovative products with required accessories, which can pose a threat to competitors' products. 3M, Arkema, Avery Dennison, H.B. Fuller, and Henkel are some of the key players in the construction adhesives market. Manufacturers must invest in R&D initiatives to develop water-based construction adhesives from natural polymers and focus on minimizing the extraction cost of natural polymers or developing synthetic polymers from bio-based chemicals. Also, vendors must explore online distribution channels such as third-party marketplaces and proprietary transactional websites, as most of the sales will happen through online channels due to consumer preference and user-friendliness provided by platforms.

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3245

Key Vendors

  • Henkel

  • 3M

  • Arkema

  • Sika

  • B. Fuller

Other Prominent Vendors

  • BASF

  • DOW

  • Dap Products

  • Franklin International

  • ITW Performance Polymers

  • Avery Dennison

  • Mapei

  • Ardex

  • Laticrete International

  • Terraco

  • Weber

  • Fosroc

  • Wacker Chemie

  • Delo

  • Parker Lord

  • Custom Building Products

  • Flextile

  • PPG Industries

  • Alfa Adhesives

  • Gorilla Glue Company

Explore our chemicals & materials profile to know more about the industry.

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Click Here to Contact Us

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

CONTACT: Arizton Advisory and Intelligence Call: +1-312-235-2040 +1 302 469 0707


Recommended Stories

  • Ford just shocked the system: analyst

    Wall Street begins to weigh in on a major transformation just unveiled at Ford.

  • Why Lockheed Martin Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of defense contracting pure play Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) -- which got quite a lift on Tuesday after Germany announced plans to triple its 2022 defense budget, and Wolfe Research upgraded LockMart stock in response -- is giving back its gains on Wednesday. As of 10 a.m. ET, Lockheed Martin stock is down 4.4%. Why is Lockheed Martin stock -- a defense stock, let's not forget, in a time of conflict in Europe -- down?

  • Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors? Are You Entitled to Some Money

    Pretty much everything in life costs money, including financial services. One mutual fund firm — Vanguard, already famous for its relatively low fees — is changing its expense ratios with the aim of returning a total of $1 billion in … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors? Are You Entitled to Some Money appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) had jumped 2.4% at 11:15 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The most obvious catalyst was a hack of the company's data and, in response, Nvidia's own hack of the offending party. As multiple news agencies have reported, Nvidia -- America's largest semiconductor stock by market capitalization -- was hacked last week by parties unknown.

  • Here’s exactly how much money is in the average savings account in America (and psst: it’s a lot more than you might guess)

    While there’s no magic number as to the amount of money someone should have in savings, experts agree that at least having an emergency fund — anywhere from 3-to-9 months of expenses — in savings is imperative. But accounts with higher APYs do exist.

  • Why Pfizer Stock Is Catching Fire Today

    What happened Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were up by 4% as of 12:08 p.m. ET Wednesday. The drugmaker's stock is rising today in response to two separate catalysts. First up, President Joe Biden's Test to Treat initiative, announced during his State of the Union address on Tuesday, ought to be a boon for Pfizer's oral COVID-19 pill Paxlovid.

  • Why Are Karyopharm Shares Trading Lower Today

    Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KPTI) stock plunged after an update on its supplemental New Drug Application submission based on the Phase 3 SIENDO study data of selinexor as front-line maintenance therapy following chemotherapy in advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer. The cmpany received feedback that the current SIENDO study topline results would not support an sNDA approval. Karyopharm and the FDA participants had differing views on the study significance and overall clinical benefit

  • Why the stock market refuses to plunge on Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Believe it or not, markets remain focused on another key issue besides the war between Russia and Ukraine.

  • 2 Numbers That Should Make Novavax Shareholders Smile

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) missed Wall Street's revenue estimate in the fourth quarter of 2021. As proof, the vaccine maker's shares rose on Tuesday after Novavax's Q4 update following the market close on Monday. Here are two numbers that should especially make Novavax shareholders smile.

  • Why Agenus Stock Is Crushing It Today

    Shares of clinical-stage immunotherapy company Agenus (NASDAQ: AGEN) were up by a healthy 18% as of 1:09 p.m. ET on Wednesday. What appears to really be moving the stock, though, is a price target upgrade by financial firm H.C. Wainwright. In response to the impressive clinical progress of Agenus' anti-cancer checkpoint inhibitor platform, Wainwright raised its 12-month price target on the biotech's shares to $14 ahead of the opening bell this morning.

  • Rivian Is Falling, But 1 Surprise Winner Is Helping Lift the Nasdaq

    2022 has gotten off to a volatile start on Wall Street, and even the high-flying Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) hasn't been immune from the ups and downs of the stock market. After seeing some losses earlier in the week, though, the Nasdaq got a much-needed boost on Wednesday. One notable decliner was Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), which made a controversial move that risks the loyalty of its early adopters.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    There are plenty of fundamentally sound, low cost stocks out there for retail investors to consider. The key to success is to find stocks that are at or near the bottom of their cycle. Equity investment advisors will always tell you that ‘timing the market’ is impossible, and they’re right – but timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low re

  • Ford announces it is splitting its EV and legacy auto units

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss news that Ford will separate its electric vehicle and internal combustion engine businesses.

  • Russian Stocks Are Nearly Worthless as Ukraine Sanctions Bite

    Some Russian companies have recently been valued at more than $100 billion. Sberbank, the country's biggest bank. traded for a penny in London.

  • Burger King Makes Two Huge Menu Changes (You Won't Like Them)

    McDonald's franchisees, for example, pushed back against the chain's legendary dollar menu to the point that corporate had to revamp it into the current $1, $2, $3 menu. If a restaurant owner was already upset at the price being charged for low-end hamburgers and chicken nuggets or various other value offerings, they're likely to be very angry as those items cost them more in the first place. Now, Restaurant Brands International's Burger King's largest franchise owner has decided to do something about its rising costs and customers are not going to like it.

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) are falling today despite gains for the broader market. The company's stock was down roughly 4.8% as of 12:40 p.m. ET Wednesday in conjunction with the announcement of a new partnership with Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE: J). Palantir stock has been volatile in recent months and has seen particularly turbulent trading following its fourth-quarter report in mid-February, so it's difficult to say how much of today's movement is connected to the news of the Jacobs partnership or other catalysts at play.

  • Why Rivian Stock Plunged Again Today

    An analyst price target cut combined with the need to raise prices on its trucks is hitting the stock today.

  • Why Ericsson Was Plunging Today

    The 5G equipment maker was accused of violating a past corruption settlement agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice.

  • Ericsson’s Stock Falls After DOJ Says Agreement Breached Again

    Shares in Ericsson drop more than 14% after DOJ says company breached its U.S. deferred prosecution agreement for a second time.

  • Nordstrom stock jumps on Q4 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss why Nordstrom stock is soaring after the company reported earnings.