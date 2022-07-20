Global Construction Aggregates Market Is Expected to Reach $621.1 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research

Increase in urbanization & industrialization, growth of the construction industry, and innovations in technologies for production of aggregates drive the growth of the global construction aggregates market. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to have a negative impact on the growth of the global construction aggregates market, as construction projects were either delayed or cancelled due to implementation of global lockdown.

Portland, OR, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global construction aggregates market generated $375.3 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $621.1 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.0% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Increase in urbanization & industrialization, growth of the construction industry, and innovations in technologies for production of aggregates drive the growth of the global construction aggregates market. Moreover, growth in the tourism industry coupled with increased investments in development of recreational projects is expected to generate potential opportunities for the market during the forecast period.



Download Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8352



COVID-19 scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to have a negative impact on the growth of the global construction aggregates market, as construction projects were either delayed or cancelled due to implementation of the global lockdown.

The demand for construction aggregates decreased significantly during the pandemic, due to unavailability of raw materials, shortage of labor, and supply chain disruptions.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global construction aggregates market based type, transportation mode, application, and region.

Story continues

Based on type, the sand & gravel segment held the highest market share in 2021, holding more than half of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the crushed stone segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031.



Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Construction Aggregates Market Request Here

Based on transportation mode, the truck segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding around 93% of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the train segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2031. However, the LAMEA region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.



Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/8352

Top Players:

Leading players of the global construction aggregates market analyzed in the research include Adelaide Brighton Ltd., Cemex SAB de CV, CRH plc, Heidelberg Cement AG, Holcim, Martin Marietta Materials Inc., Rogers Group Inc., SIKA Group, Vicat SA, and Vulcan Materials Company.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access



Similar Reports:





Lime Stone Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029



Stone Veneer Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030



Smart Airport Construction Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029



Construction stone market - Global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2022-20 29

Automated Construction Equipment Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030



About Allied Market Research:



Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.



Contact us:



David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285,

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn



