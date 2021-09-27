U.S. markets open in 2 hours 41 minutes

Global Construction Elastomers Market (2021 to 2026) - Increasing Demand from Construction Industry is Driving Growth

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Elastomers Market by Type (Thermoset and Thermoplastic), Chemistry (Styrene block copolymers, TPU, SBR, EPDM, Natural Rubber, IIR, ACM), Application (Residential, Non-residential, and Civil Engineering), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global construction elastomers market size was USD 5.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 6.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.8% between 2021 and 2026.

Elastomers are natural or synthetic polymers having elastic properties. These materials are made of polymers, which are joined by chemical bonds, acquiring a final slightly crosslinked structure. Elastomers that are used for construction applications are known as construction elastomers. Construction elastomers provide advantages of both plastics and rubber, and hence the new form created by their combination is adaptable in many applications. The high impact and tear strength of construction elastomers have increased their demand in the building & construction industries. Thermoplastic type of construction elastomers are recyclable, environment-friendly, and safe to use in the indoor residential applications.

Residential: the fastest-growing application of construction elastomers market.

Residential is the largest application in the construction elastomers market. Construction elastomers are used in insulations, roofing sheets & window profiles gaskets, door handle seal, and adhesives in residential construction applications. This segment account for about 50% market share in terms of value in 2020. The sector was impacted a slow growth due to global economic slowdown. However, the segment is expected to recover in the forecast period. Moreover, focus towards sustainable and earthquake proof constructions will provide new opportunities for construction elastomers manufacturer.

APAC is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for construction elastomers.

APAC accounted for the largest share in terms of volume and value of the construction elastomers market in 2020, followed by North America and Europe. The use of construction elastomers is expected to witness the highest growth in the APAC region during the forecast period. The market in this region is driven by the recovery of the construction sector in China, India, and Southeast Asian countries. Global elastomers manufacturers are investing in APAC countries in establish their production plants to enhance their market presence in the region. Indian & China are the significant markets for construction and the largest consumers of construction elastomers in the world. The focus towards the development of earthquake proof construction to reduce natural damage will further enhance the demand of construction elastomers during the forecast period.

Construction elastomers market slow down its growth in 2020.

The construction elastomers market in 2020 experienced slow growth in terms of volume, compared to 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The construction industry is a significant consumer of construction elastomers. The effect of COVID-19 on the construction industry led to declining sales and the layoff of employees. The projects was halted due to disruption in the supply chain. With the declining production, the demand for construction elastomers also decreased.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Emerging Economies to Witness a Relatively Higher Demand for Construction Elastomers
4.2 APAC: Construction Elastomers Market, by Application and Country
4.3 Construction Elastomers Market, by Type
4.4 Construction Elastomers Market, by Application
4.5 Construction Elastomers Market, by Country

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand from Construction Industry
5.2.1.2 Growth of Construction Industry Globally
5.2.1.3 Increasing Demand from Emerging Economies
5.2.1.4 Advancement in Thermoplastic (Tpe) Processing Industry
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Higher Cost of Construction Elastomers Than That of Conventional Materials
5.2.2.2 Economic Slowdown and Impact of COVID-19 on Manufacturing Sector
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Emerging Market for Biobased Elastomers
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Price Volatility
5.2.4.2 Intra-Elastomer Segment Replacement
5.3 Value Chain Analysis
5.3.1 Producers
5.3.2 Suppliers & Distributors
5.3.3 End-Use Industry
5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.5 Range Scenarios of Construction Elastomers Market
5.6 Forecasting Factors and COVID-19 Impact Analysis
5.6.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Supply Chain
5.7 Ecosystem/Market Mapping
5.8 Trends and Disruptions Impacting Customers
5.9 Regulatory Landscape
5.10 Average Price Analysis
5.11 Technology Analysis
5.12 Impact of COVID-19 on Construction Elastomers Market
5.13 Case Study
5.14 Trade Analysis
5.15 Patent Analysis

6 Construction Elastomers Market, by Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Thermoset Elastomer
6.2.1 Natural Rubber
6.2.2 Synthetic Rubber
6.3 Thermoplastic Elastomer

7 Elastomer Market, by Chemistry
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Styrene Block Copolymers (Sbcs)
7.3 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (Tpu)
7.4 Styrene-Butadiene (Sbr)
7.5 Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (Epdm)
7.6 Natural Rubber
7.7 Silicone (Q)
7.8 Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (Tvps)
7.9 Acrylic Elastomer (Acm)
7.10 Butyl Elastomer (Iir)
7.11 Others
7.11.1 Butadiene (Br) (Polybutadiene) Elastomer
7.11.2 Polychloroprene (Cr) (Neoprene) Elastomer
7.11.3 Nitrile Elastomer (Nbr)

8 Elastomer Market, by Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Residential
8.3 Non-Residential
8.3.1 Commercial
8.3.2 Industrial
8.4 Civil Engineering
8.4.1 Roadways
8.4.2 Railways
8.4.3 Airports
8.4.4 Other

9 Construction Elastomers Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Ranking Analysis of Key Market Players, 2021
10.3 Company Product Footprint
10.4 Market Share Analysis
10.5 Company Evaluation Matrix Definition and Technology
10.5.1 Star
10.5.2 Pervasive
10.5.3 Product Footprint
10.5.4 Emerging Leader
10.6 Startups and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (Smes) Evaluation Matrix
10.6.1 Responsive Companies
10.6.2 Dynamic Companies
10.6.3 Starting Blocks
10.7 Market Evaluation Framework
10.8 Competitive Scenario
10.9 Revenue Analysis of Top Players

11 Company Profiles
11.1 Key Players
11.1.1 Basf Se
11.1.2 Dow
11.1.3 Arkema
11.1.4 Covestro Ag
11.1.5 Huntsman Corporation
11.1.6 Kraton Corporation
11.1.7 Exxon Mobil Corporation
11.1.8 Mitsubishi Chemical Company
11.1.9 Lubrizol Corporation
11.1.10 Dupont De Nemours Inc.
11.1.11 China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation
11.1.12 Teknor Apex Company
11.1.13 Lanxess Ag
11.1.14 Sibur
11.1.15 Evonik Industries Ag
11.1.16 Nizhnekamskneftekhim Pjsc
11.1.17 Zeon Corporation
11.1.18 Kuraray Co., Ltd.
11.1.19 Lyondellbasell
11.1.20 Elastron
11.2 Other Market Players
11.2.1 Coim Group
11.2.2 Vcm Polyurethanes
11.2.3 Sundow Polymers
11.2.4 Miracll Chemicals
11.2.5 Great Eastern Resins Industrial Co. Ltd.(Greco)
11.2.6 Townsend Chemicals
11.2.7 Suzhou New Mstar Technologies
11.2.8 Songwon
11.2.9 Tosoh Corporation

12 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6gj1h9

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


