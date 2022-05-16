U.S. markets open in 4 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,005.00
    -14.75 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,066.00
    -54.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,312.75
    -70.00 (-0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,782.90
    -6.60 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.13
    -1.36 (-1.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.80
    -11.40 (-0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    21.09
    +0.09 (+0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0434
    +0.0017 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.54
    -2.23 (-7.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2227
    -0.0035 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3560
    +0.1710 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,784.80
    +178.00 (+0.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    668.00
    -13.10 (-1.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,430.81
    +12.66 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,547.05
    +119.40 (+0.45%)
     

Global Construction Equipment Market Report 2022-2026 Featuring Caterpillar, Komatsu, Volvo, CNH Industrial, Hitachi, Deere & Co, & Liebherr Group

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Construction Equipment Market - 2022-2026 - Market Backdrop & Landscape, OEMs' Strategies & Plans, Key Trends, Strategic Insights, Growth Opportunities and Market Outlook & Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report analyzes and provides critical insights into key industry, market & technology trends likely to shape the future of the Global Construction Equipment Market over near to medium term followed by outlining of emerging, potential growth opportunities.

The Global Construction Equipment market has been booming since late 2020 with robust demand for construction equipment across North America & Europe (despite the slump in China) with continued infrastructure investments, strong residential construction in the U.S., strong demand from the commodities segment and robust fleet utilization across operators back to pre-COVID levels while facing continued challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic and war in Ukraine marked by supply chain disruptions & bottlenecks, limited freight capacity & semi-conductor chip shortages which continue to impede the pace of overall recovery momentum.

Residential construction segment in North America continues to be robust given strong housing starts while ongoing fiscal stimulus measures, in form of investments in infrastructure development, across most key global markets continue to drive industry confidence & fresh investments.

The industry also continues to make steady progress towards transitioning to sustainable technologies with the rapid development & commercialization of battery electric, hybrid, hydrogen powered fuel cells & other alternate fuel powered equipment which are likely to receive a further push from the volatility in global crude oil prices providing significant growth opportunity in terms of fleet replacements & recapitalizations.

The introduction of remote & fully autonomous construction equipment, development & roll-out of niche services based on cutting edge technologies & innovative business models, like autonomous mobility as a service for mining sites & construction workplaces, are set to transform the construction equipment market landscape going forward.

Further, the latest $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act in the U.S. and the launch of EU's major Infrastructure Investment, under its Global Gateway Strategy in late 2021, aimed at mobilizing & investing EUR 300 billion through 2027 towards development of global infrastructure apart from huge planned investments towards infrastructure in the world's fastest growing economy, India, over near term are likely to provide a massive boost to the construction industry over medium term.

That's despite projections for the slowdown of global economic recovery over near term owing to uncertainty over the likely direction of the pandemic and rising inflation levels necessitating monetary policy tightening by the central banks.

Overall, the CE industry is likely to continue riding the ongoing market rally in 2022 with most key markets projected to register steady growth, with the exception of China, which continues to be in the correction mode following real estate woes and a zero-tolerance policy towards COVID-19.

Report Excerpts:

  • Analysis of CAT's overall strategy focus pivoted around profitable growth, expansion of product offerings, scaling up of services business and active pursuit of technological innovations

  • Decryption of Komatsu's medium term strategy focusing on digitalization with the development of a scaled & integrated solutions business for construction workplaces and value creation through technological innovations with laser focus on sustainability & autonomy

  • CNH's aggressive push on the development of alternate fuel based powertrains under its 'Clean Energy Leader' strategy. Further, the approval of latest business restructuring focusing on the spin-off of on-highway businesses is likely to enable CNH to invest significantly towards next generation technologies going forward

  • Hitachi goes solo in North & South America from March 2022 with plans to establish its own sales & distribution network from scratch with significant investments following the recent dissolution of its long-standing production & distribution JV with Deere & Co

  • Massive investments in infrastructure across most key global markets likely to provide a major boost to construction industry over medium term

  • The emerging energy transition towards sustainability is likely to create a demand supercycle for the mining & metals industry over medium term

  • Construction activity projected to maintain its overall growth momentum across most key markets in 2022, with the exception of China, with strong drivers, indicators & fundamentals

  • Supply Chain disruptions, continued semi-conductor chip shortages, pandemic's likely direction & inflationary pressures across key markets could become potential speed humps on the industry's recovery momentum over near term

Relevance & Usefulness: The report will be useful for:

  • Strategic Planning & Decision-Making process

  • Identification of & Insights into Potential Growth Opportunities & Avenues

  • Market Evolution & Demand Growth Projections

  • Assessing potential impact of emerging Market Trends & Developments

  • Contingency planning for current Strategies & Programs

  • Identifying & highlighting areas for making potential Strategic Changes, Adjustments & Realignment

  • Analysis of Key Industry Trends, Issues & Challenges, Risk Factors & Market Outlook for 2022

Key Topics Covered:

Section 1: Global Construction Equipment Market - Introduction & Market Overview

Section 2: Market Landscape - Top Players - Business & SWOT Analysis
1. Caterpillar Inc.
2. Komatsu Ltd.
3. Volvo AB
4. CNH Industrial N.V.
5. Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.
6. Deere & Co.
7. Liebherr Group

Section 3: Global Construction Equipment Industry - SWOT Analysis
3.1 Strengths to Leverage
3.2 Weaknesses to Overcome
3.3 Opportunities to Capitalize Upon
3.4 Threats to Negate & Overcome

Section 4: Key Industry Trends

Section 5: Key Market Trends

Section 6: Key Technology Trends

Section 7: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors

Section 8: Potential Growth Opportunities

Section 9: Business, Growth and Other Strategies for Key Industry OEMs
1. Caterpillar Inc.
2. Komatsu Ltd.
3. Volvo AB
4. CNH Industrial N.V.
5. Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.
6. Deere & Co.
7. Liebherr Group

Scope of Analysis Covers:

  • Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans

  • Market Specific Strategies & Plans

  • R&D Strategies & Plans

  • Growth Strategies & Plans

  • Business and Corporate Strategies & Plans

  • Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans

  • Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans

  • Financial Strategies & Plans

  • Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs

  • Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives

Section 10: Global Construction Equipment Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

  • Driving Forces

  • Restraining Forces

Section 11: Global Construction Equipment Market - Outlook for 2022

Section 12: Global Construction Equipment Market - Strategic Market Outlook & Demand Growth Projections - 2022-2026

  • Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario

  • Demand Outlook

  • Growth Drivers

  • Demand Forecast & Growth Projections for Construction Equipment - Near to Medium Term

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dcxnx1

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Morgan Stanley Says These 3 Stocks Could Surge Over 60% From Current Levels

    Investors are facing a confusing environment, with long- and short-term signals sending different messages. Inflation remains stubbornly high, above an 8% annualized rate, and the Federal Reserve has made it clear that additional interest rate hikes are in the offing. Stocks are well off their highs, and despite last Friday's gains, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq posted their sixth consecutive weekly loss. But there are positives, too. The 1Q22 earnings season gave an upbeat vibe, as more than three

  • The Stock Market Nearly Entered a Bear Market. What History Says Happens Next.

    A Friday rally saves the S&P 500 from a technical bear market, but leaves questions hanging: How long will this last, and will it end in recession?

  • Ethereum co-founder says every ‘average smallholder’ impacted by Terra’s stablecoin crash should be made whole, cites FDIC’s $250,000 as ‘precedent’

    "The obvious precedent is FDIC insurance (up to $250,000 per person)," Vitalik Buterin tweeted, adding that he “strongly supports” helping the “average UST smallholder."

  • Stocks, Futures Waver After Big China Data Miss: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Europe wavered and US equity futures slipped as traders weighed China’s latest measures to support its economy after poor data fueled concerns about the global outlook.Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of Recession$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow EscapeHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s ImmunityWhereabouts of Terra’s Bitcoin Reserve

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: Market Rally Underway, But Wait For This Signal

    A rally attempt is underway. Get ready, get set, but don't go just yet. Chevron, Broadcom, Tesla and Twitter are among stocks to watch.

  • Coinbase Expects More Pain Ahead

    Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), the cryptocurrency exchange platform, had a bumpy ride over the last 12 months. Once worth more than $80 billion in market capitalization, the fintech has lost more than 80% of its value. Coinbase has been a beneficiary of the pandemic.

  • George Soros Backs Bet on Rivian as Ford Delivers Bad News

    Rivian got scared but the electric vehicle maker made up for it well. The young manufacturer of electric SUVs and pickups has just cleared some of the many doubts hanging over its short-term future. The Irvine, Calif.-based company confirmed its production target of 25,000 vehicles in 2022, despite supply chain disruptions, chip shortages and soaring raw material prices.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Extremely Safe Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    Meanwhile, things are even worse for the growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC). Following its all-time high in November 2021, the Nasdaq has tumbled 27%. The Nasdaq's tumble officially places it in a bear market.

  • FBI Arrests NY Crypto Platform CEO for Alleged Fraud

    Ponzi schemes continue to infest the cryptocurrency sector, adding to the industry's growing challenges.

  • Here's What We Like About Shell's (LON:SHEL) Upcoming Dividend

    It looks like Shell plc ( LON:SHEL ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is...

  • Stock Market Plunge: 2 Tech Stocks That Look Like Bargains Now

    The tech-laden Nasdaq Composite index has tumbled around 25% this year, and many of its components have been hit even harder. It might feel like a lousy time to buy stocks, but sinking stock markets are great places to look for bargain opportunities. Shares of Paypal (NASDAQ: PYPL) and PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) are down 44% and 61%, respectively, since the beginning of 2022.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in a Market Crash

    Warren Buffett has guided Berkshire Hathaway to market-crushing returns through good times and bad, and the Oracle of Omaha's investment conglomerate has now posted a total return of roughly 3.5% year to date. With a tip of the hat to Buffett's impressive market-beating mojo, a panel of Motley Fool investors has identified a trio of great stocks in the Berkshire portfolio that have what it takes to deliver fantastic performance. Read on to see why they identified Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Kroger (NYSE: KR), and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) as stocks that can help you crush the market over the long term.

  • Euro Is Sliding Toward Dollar Parity for First Time in 20 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of Recession$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow EscapeHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s ImmunityWhereabouts of Terra’s Bitcoin Reserve a Mystery After TransfersThe euro is on the verge of U.S. dollar parity for the first time in two decades.Europe’s common currency has already slumped to a five-year low near $1

  • If You Own This Stock, It's Time to Sell

    AMC Entertainment Group (NYSE: AMC) has had a wild ride in the last few years. Then it was part of the epic meme-stock frenzy of 2021 when retail investors grouped to buy and hold downtrodden businesses. Fortunately, with the help of retail investors, AMC has survived the worst of the pandemic.

  • It Might Not Be Time to Buy the Dip. This Expert Sees Stocks Falling Even Lower.

    Veteran market technician Andrew Addison says there is no evidence that more stocks are reversing their downtrends as the broad indexes fall.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: Shanghai Lockdowns To Ease

    Here are May's best Chinese stocks to buy and watch as China gets ready to ease Covid lockdowns. Regulatory relief hopes also are rising.

  • The Next Big Risk for Tech Stocks Is Already Brewing

    The new round of belt tightening threatens to cascade into a bigger problem—a slowdown in enterprise technology spending. Along with a rapidly fading global economy, it could drive another leg down in the industry’s earnings outlook. Robinhood (ticker: HOOD) started it off in late April by announcing it was laying off 9% of its workforce to improve operational efficiency.

  • Walmart Anticipates a Store Manager Shortage Despite $200,000-a-Year Pay

    Many managers leading the company’s roughly 4,700 U.S. stores have been in their roles for at least a decade, and Walmart executives say they need to find a new generation to replace them.

  • Bitcoin Falls With US Futures as China Data Hurt Risk Sentiment

    (Bloomberg) -- A selloff in cryptocurrencies accelerated Monday, with Bitcoin dropping back below $30,000 after weak Chinese economic data dented appetite for riskier assets.Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of Recession$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow EscapeHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s ImmunityWhereabouts of Terra’s Bitcoin Reserve a Mystery After Tr

  • Got $5,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    The Nasdaq Composite, a closely watched index comprised of leading tech growth stocks, is down about 24.6% so far in 2022. Several household names have seen their share prices fall even more than that. Strong companies with massive growth prospects are already down more than 50% from their all-time high.