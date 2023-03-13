Global Construction Glass Market Poised to Exceed US$ 190.3 Billion Valuation by 2030: Astute Analytica Report Reveals Top 10 Players Control Over 65% of Revenue Share: Astute Analytica

AstuteAnalytica India Pvt. Ltd.

[188+ Pages Research Study] According to Astute Analytica Research, the Global Construction Glass Market Size & share was valued at USD 110.9 Billion in 2022 and is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 6.98%, to reach USD 190.3 Billion By 2030.

New Delhi, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Construction Glass Market had a value of US$ 110.9 billion in 2022, and it is anticipated to grow significantly, with a projected valuation of US$ 190.3 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.98% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030. The growth in the construction glass market is primarily attributed to the rising demand for sustainable and energy-efficient buildings. As a result, there has been a significant increase in the adoption of advanced glazing solutions, including insulated glass units, low-e coatings, and smart glass technologies, which contribute to reducing energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.

One of the key trends in the market is the growing popularity of decorative and specialty glass products. These are often used in high-end residential and commercial buildings to enhance the aesthetics and functionality of the building. Additionally, the increasing use of glass in building facades and exteriors is another trend that is driving the growth of the market.

However, the market faces several challenges, including the high cost of advanced glass technologies, a shortage of skilled labor, and the environmental impact of glass manufacturing. Despite these challenges, the construction glass market offers significant opportunities for growth, particularly in developing countries where there is a growing need for energy-efficient and sustainable building solutions. The demand for construction glass is expected to continue to grow as governments around the world implement stricter building codes and energy efficiency regulations. Additionally, the increasing use of glass in the automotive and electronics industries is expected to further drive demand for construction glass products.

Global Flat Glass Production was Pegged at 90 million metric tons in 2020, Which Increased to 106 Million Metric Tons in 2022

Global production of flat glass has been steadily increasing over the years, driven by the growth in the construction and automotive industries. According to a report by Astute Analytica, global production of flat glass reached approximately 90 million metric tons in 2020. Here are some key facts about flat glass production by region:

China: China is the world's largest producer of flat glass, accounting for more than half of the global production in the global construction glass market. In 2022, China produced around 63 million metric tons of flat glass, up from 52 million metric tons in 2020. The country's flat glass industry is dominated by a few large players, such as Fuyao Group, AGC Glass, and China Glass Holdings.

India: India is the world's second-largest producer of flat glass, with a production of around 5 million metric tons in 2022. The country's flat glass industry is growing rapidly, driven by the growth in the construction industry. Major players in India's flat glass industry include Asahi India Glass, Saint-Gobain India, and Gujarat Guardian Glass.

United States: The United States is the world's third-largest producer of flat glass, with a production of around 3 million metric tons in 2022. The country's flat glass industry is dominated by a few large players, such as Guardian Glass, PPG Industries, and AGC Glass North America.

Europe: Europe is the world's fourth-largest producer of flat glass, with a production of around 2.7 million metric tons in 2022. The region's flat glass industry is highly consolidated, with a few large players, such as Saint-Gobain, AGC Glass Europe, and Guardian Glass Europe, dominating the market.

Energy Efficient Glass to Generate Revenue of Over $33.3 Billion by 2030 in Construction Glass Market Thanks to Growing Emphasis on Sustainability and Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emission

The growing demand for sustainable and environmentally-friendly buildings has resulted from the increasing concern about climate change and reducing carbon footprint. In response, governments, businesses, and individuals are adopting more sustainable practices, including using energy efficient materials like glass in building construction. According to the International Energy Agency, buildings account for approximately 40% of global energy consumption and 30% of greenhouse gas emissions. Therefore, it is vital to incorporate energy efficient materials in buildings to reduce their environmental impact.

To address this, the Department of Energy's Building Technologies Office has launched the Advanced Windows Initiative to develop new window technologies that can significantly reduce energy consumption in buildings. Energy efficient glass plays a crucial role in green buildings by reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions in the construction glass market. It regulates indoor temperatures, reducing the need for artificial heating and cooling, which can account for a significant portion of a building's energy consumption. A study by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory found that the use of high-performance glazing in commercial buildings could reduce energy use by up to 30%.

The demand for energy efficient glass in the construction glass market is also driven by rising energy costs. As energy prices continue to increase, businesses and homeowners seek ways to reduce their energy bills, and energy efficient glass is an effective way to achieve this. Additionally, government regulations are also promoting the adoption of energy efficient glass. Governments have set energy performance standards for buildings, which have led to the widespread adoption of energy efficient glass in regions such as the European Union. To reduce carbon emissions, the European Union has set energy performance standards for buildings, which require all new buildings to be nearly zero-energy buildings by 2021 and all buildings to be NZEBs by 2050. This has led to a significant increase in the adoption of energy efficient glass in the region.

Top 10 Players Captures more than 65% Revenue Share of Global Construction Glass Market

AGNORA, Asahi Glass Co., Ltd, Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd, PPG Industries, Inc., China Glass Holdings Limited, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A, Guardian Industries Corp., Gulf Glass Industries., Fuso Glass India Pvt. Ltd., and Central Glass Co., Ltd are leading players in the market. They are collectively holding more than 65% revenue share of the global market.

In the competitive landscape analysis of the glass industry, it's evident that a small number of players dominate the global construction glass market for several reasons. This can be attributed to a range of factors. However, as per study, the market is capital-intensive, requiring substantial investment in research and development, production facilities, and distribution networks. The leading players have invested heavily in these areas, enabling them to provide a broad range of high-quality products at competitive prices.

Apart from this, the market has high barriers to entry, which limit the number of new players. These barriers include the need for large-scale production facilities, established distribution channels, and a strong brand reputation. The leading players have used their existing infrastructure and brand recognition to maintain their dominant market position.

It was also found that economies of scale play a significant role in the construction glass market. Larger players can produce and distribute products at lower costs per unit than smaller players, giving them a considerable cost advantage over their competitors.

Lastly, the leading players have developed long-term relationships with key customers, such as large construction companies and architects. These relationships provide a stable source of revenue, enabling the leading players to invest in research and development to develop innovative products and technologies that meet the evolving needs of their customers.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

AGNORA

Asahi Glass Co. Ltd.

Bendheim Glass

Central Glass Co., Ltd.

China Glass Holdings Limited

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

Fuso Glass India Pvt. Ltd.

Guardian Industries Corp.

Gulf Glass Industries.

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

PPG Industries, Inc.

Schott AG

Other Prominent Players

