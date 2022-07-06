Global Construction Growth Momentum Facing Severe Headwinds Amid Geopolitical Risks | Globaldata Plc

GlobalData UK Ltd

The global construction output is expected to grow by 4.0% in 2022

LONDON, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Construction Market Size, Trends and Growth Forecasts by Key Regions and Countries, 2022-2026 report offered by GlobalData Plc provides an overview of the outlook for the global construction industry to 2026. It offers an analysis of the outlook for the construction industry in major global regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia, South-East Asia, North-East Asia, Australasia, the Middle East and North Africa, and Sub-Saharan Africa.



GlobalData’s base case scenario for the Russia-Ukraine conflict is that following negotiation and some flexibility from Russia on the interpretation of its aims, Russia defines its invasion as a ‘victory’, allowing for de-escalation by 2023. Russia would continue to apply military leverage against Ukraine while negotiations are ongoing, and sanctions remain on Russia until at least 2023, holding back Russia’s recovery from the 2022 decline. Following the lifting of sanctions, ‘self-sanctioning’ begins to ease and the Russian economy re-opens. Under this scenario, GlobalData sees global construction output growing by 4.0% in 2022 before averaging 3.8% in 2023-2026. However, there are various scenarios that would result in a worse outcome, for example, one in which Ukraine’s government rejects any demands, and Ukrainian resistance and Russian counter-insurgency results in prolonged instability and potentially drawing the involvement of other countries.

Market Dynamics in the Global Construction Industry

Having made good progress in recovering from the severe downturn recorded in 2020 amid the widespread disruption caused by restrictions imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19, the global construction industry is again facing severe headwinds. There is a high degree of uncertainty over the short-term outlook following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the war will exacerbate existing supply chain disruptions and put even greater upward pressure on energy prices, which will further drive up prices for key construction materials.

Investment in the residential sector has recovered quickly, and the sector continues to be buoyed by government support measures and housebuilding programs aimed to narrow housing supply deficits in many markets. Investment in the infrastructure and energy and utilities sectors has been a major driver of the recovery in overall construction output. These sectors expanded in 2020 despite COVID-19 disruptions, which reflected the efforts by governments and public institutions to accelerate investment to stimulate activity. Industrial construction has also been recovering from the COVID-19-induced downturn in 2020.

Regional Outlook of the Construction Industry

US and Canada

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe and Central Asia

South-East Asia

North-East Asia

South Asia

Middle East & North Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa

Australasia

In addition to North America and North-East Asia, which both posted growth in 2020, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia, and Australasia are expected to generate construction output values in 2021 that will surpass the 2019 levels in real (constant prices) terms. The other regions, except Latin America, will have fully rebounded by 2022, with Latin America expected to record output above 2019 levels in 2023.

Construction Market Report Scope

An overview of the outlook for the global construction industry to 2026.

Analysis of the outlook for the construction industry in major global regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South and South-East Asia, North-East Asia, Australasia, the Middle East and North Africa, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

A comprehensive benchmarking of 91 leading construction markets according to construction market value and growth

Analysis of the latest data on construction output trends in key markets.

Global Construction Market Overview

Key Regions US and Canada, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Central Asia, South-East Asia, North-East Asia, South Asia, Middle East & North Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa, and Australasia

FAQs

Which are the key regions in the global construction industry?

The US and Canada, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Central Asia, South-East Asia, North-East Asia, South Asia, Middle East & North Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa, and Australasia are the key regions in the global construction industry.

12. GlobalData Construction

About us

