U.S. markets close in 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,514.84
    +28.38 (+0.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,410.85
    +152.24 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,116.86
    +95.05 (+0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,276.18
    +8.34 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.77
    +0.33 (+0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,769.70
    +4.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    23.69
    +0.43 (+1.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1639
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    +0.0510 (+3.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3795
    +0.0068 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3090
    -0.0030 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,874.76
    +2,578.12 (+4.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,477.16
    +13.80 (+0.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,217.53
    +13.70 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,215.52
    +190.06 (+0.65%)
     

Global Construction Market Outlook Report 2021-2025 with an Assessment of the impact of COVID-19

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Construction Outlook to 2025 (Q3 2021 Update)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global construction industry is rebounding at a rapid pace following the sharp decline in 2020, when construction activity slumped amid restrictions imposed globally to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The global construction industry is set to grow by 6.3%, an upward revision from 5.7% in the previous forecast update (Q2 2021). The positive revision reflects the faster-than-expected recovery in output in some key markets in the first half of the year, with works on construction sites being ramped up to try to accelerate progress following delays last year, and a surge in residential construction projects (in some markets to record highs), which has been offsetting weaknesses in the commercial and industrial sectors

This report provides a detailed analysis of the prospects for the global construction industry up to 2025, including an assessment of the impact of COVID-19.

Scope

  • An overview of the outlook for the global construction industry to 2025, with specific focus on assessing the impact of COVID-19

  • Analysis of the outlook for the construction industry in major global regions

  • A comprehensive benchmarking of 91 leading construction markets according to construction market value and growth

  • Analysis of the latest data on construction output trends in key markets.

Reasons to Buy

  • Evaluate regional construction trends from insight on output values and forecast data to 2025, and understand the immediate risks and challenges presented by the spread of COVID-19. Identify the fastest growers to enable assessment and targeting of commercial opportunities in the markets best suited to strategic focus.

  • Identify the drivers in the global construction market and consider growth in emerging and developed economies. Formulate plans on where and how to engage with the market while minimizing any negative impact on revenues.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Global Outlook

2. Regional Outlook: US and Canada
2.1 Overview
2.2 Key Updates

3. Regional Outlook: Latin America
3.1 Overview
3.2 Key Updates

4. Regional Outlook: Western Europe
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Updates

5. Regional Outlook: Eastern Europe and Central Asia
5.1 Overview
5.2 Key Updates

6. Regional Outlook: South-East Asia
6.1 Overview
6.2 Key Updates

7. Regional Outlook: South Asia
7.1 Overview
7.2 Key Updates

8. Regional Outlook: Australasia
8.1 Overview
8.2 Key Updates

9. Regional Outlook: North-East Asia
9.1 Overview
9.2 Key Updates

10. Regional Outlook: Middle East and North Africa
10.1 Overview
10.2 Key Updates

11. Regional Outlook: Sub-Saharan Africa
11.1 Overview
11.2 Key Updates

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vmsrvn

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-construction-market-outlook-report-2021-2025-with-an-assessment-of-the-impact-of-covid-19-301403675.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Peabody Energy Crashed 16% a Day After Skyrocketing

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) crashed 16% by noon EDT on Tuesday, tanking on a day the coal stock received an analyst upgrade and one day after skyrocketing. This morning, B. Riley raised its price target on Peabody Energy by $1 to $23 a share, stating it saw the company's preliminary results as a "positive step forward." Peabody Energy reported its preliminary numbers for the third quarter yesterday, announcing its coal sales had topped $900 million to levels not seen in nearly seven quarters.

  • Virgin Galactic's Problems Are Growing

    When Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) went public via SPAC merger in 2019, the company projected that 66 passengers would fly aboard the company's spacecraft in 2020 and another 646 in 2021. Investors recently got word that yet another delay is hitting Virgin Galactic, and at best we will see a small number of revenue-generating flights in 2022, assuming no more delays.

  • What to expect from Tesla's Q3 earnings

    Ross Gerber, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management CEO joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss what to expect from Tesla's Q3 earnings.

  • New Bitcoin futures ETF could trigger rally to $168K: Analyst

    Sean Farrell, Fundstrat Head of Digital Asset Strategy, discusses the potential effects of the first Bitcoin-linked ETF on the NYSE from ProShares.

  • Prediction: These Will Be 5 of the Biggest Stocks by 2040

    Although the benchmark S&P 500 tends to head higher over long periods of time, the stocks primarily responsible for pushing the widely followed index to new heights change regularly. As an example, nine of the 10 largest stocks by market cap in 2004 are no longer in the top 10 as of today. In fact, insurer AIG now sits around No. 250 in the market cap rankings.

  • Why Shares of Silvergate Capital Are Falling Today

    Shares of the crypto bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) had fallen roughly 10% as of 11:25 a.m. EDT after the company reported earnings results for the third quarter of the year. The bank has built a payments platform called the Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN), which allows two parties on the network to clear transactions instantaneously. This is particularly attractive for institutional traders and cryptocurrency exchanges because cryptocurrencies trade nonstop.

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for monstrous free cash flow — why you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Why Ulta and Atea Rained on the Nasdaq's Parade Tuesday

    The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has been one of the most resilient stock market indexes for investors over the past 18 months. After taking a hit with the rest of the market at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nasdaq has bounced the most of any major benchmark. The good news for the index continued today, with the Nasdaq rising more than half a percent as of 11:45 a.m. EDT on a solid day across Wall Street.

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) fell 2.7% through 10:35 a.m. EDT trading Tuesday after the cruise company announced, after close of trading yesterday, that it has closed on a "previously announced incremental first-priority senior secured term loan facility in an aggregate principal amount of $2.3 billion." Investors are presumably reacting to the reminder that Carnival Corporation carries a lot of debt -- nearly $25 billion more than it has cash on hand -- and now seems to be taking on $2.3 billion more. As Carnival explained yesterday, the entire proceeds of its new loan will be used to redeem a batch of "11.500% First-Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2023."

  • Dutch Bros. Coffee sees big traffic boost vs. Starbucks & Dunkin' Donuts: RPT

    Ethan Chernofsky, Placer.ai CMO, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Dutch Bros. Coffee’s foot traffic and competitors in the coffee industry.

  • Netflix Q3 earnings expectations

    Yahoo Finance’s Emily McCormick previews Netflix’s Q3 earnings, the company’s first earnings release since the success of ‘Squid Game’.

  • Hedge Funds Are Dumping Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)

    Before we spend countless hours researching a company, we like to analyze what insiders, hedge funds and billionaire investors think of the stock first. This is a necessary first step in our investment process because our research has shown that the elite investors’ consensus returns have been exceptional. In the following paragraphs, we find out […]

  • Here's Why Lemonade Stock Is Falling Today

    Instead, the main force driving Lemonade's stock lower is an analyst's note. Specifically, an analyst from Barclays (NYSE: BCS) lowered the price target on Lemonade from $80 to $68. Third, analysts don't seem to have any consistency when rating Lemonade's business.

  • Morgan Stanley: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 80% (Or More)

    After slipping through September, markets have been trending up again in October. One possible reason: better-than-expected results from the Q3 earnings reports so far. With results in from 41 companies listed on the S&P 500, aggregate earnings are up more than 40% year-over-year. These solid results come even as revenues are down 13% yoy. Of the companies that have reported so far, 85% beat the anticipated EPS, while 70% beat on revenues. With these results, it should come as no surprise to see

  • 3 Cathie Wood Investments That Could Deliver Superior Returns

    In the investment world, Cathie Wood has garnered increasing attention for her successes in recent years. Holdings such as Nano Dimension (NASDAQ: NNDM), Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), and Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) have the potential to boost those returns further. Nano Dimension stands out in the 3D printing world for its unique capabilities -- its printers can make circuit boards.

  • Why Dutch Bros Stock Was Piping Hot on Tuesday

    Shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) charged sharply higher Tuesday, surging as much as 14.6%. The catalyst that sent the coffee chain stock higher were reports that Dutch Bros may be outperforming its biggest competitors. Data intelligence platform Placer.ai analyzed customer visits to Dutch Bros and compared it to traffic at both Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) and privately held Dunkin' Brands.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy in 2021 According to Guy Spier’s Aquamarine Capital

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy in 2021 according to Guy Spier’s Aquamarine Capital based on Q2 holdings of the fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Spier’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy in 2021 According to Guy […]

  • 1 Big Disappointment From Citigroup's Q3 Earnings Report

    Citigroup repurchased about $3 billion of its own stock in Q3, which was less than investors had anticipated.

  • Goldman Sachs Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss top 10 stocks in Goldman Sachs portfolio . If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the firm’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to Goldman Sachs Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Stocks. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is one of the world’s leading investment banking and […]

  • ‘Gone too far’: Meet the Dutch chips giant that Silicon Valley loves and Biden fears

    ASML makes advanced semiconductor equipment. Washington is dead set on keeping it from doing business with China.