Global Construction Market Report 2022 to 2026: Comprehensive Benchmarking of 91 Leading Construction Markets

Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Market Size, Trends and Growth Forecasts by Key Regions and Countries, 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a detailed analysis of the prospects for the global construction industry up to 2026.



The publisher has sharply revised down the outlook for growth in the global construction industry. Although a slowdown in construction output growth had been expected this year, the severity of the decline across major markets around the world has been much steeper than previously anticipated, and policy responses to the surge in inflation have been more aggressive than predicted.

The global economic outlook has also turned markedly gloomy, with several shocks hitting major markets that were already in a relatively fragile state emerging from the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Inflation has soared amid surging energy costs and supply chain disruptions that have been exacerbated by the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Attempting to calm inflationary pressures, central banks around the work have been tightening monetary policy by raising interest rates, which is set to constrain investment growth.



Scope

An overview of the outlook for the global construction industry to 2026.

Analysis of the outlook for the construction industry in major global regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia, South-East Asia, North-East Asia, Australasia, the Middle East and North Africa, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

A comprehensive benchmarking of 91 leading construction markets according to construction market value and growth

Analysis of the latest data on construction output trends in key markets.

Reasons to Buy

Evaluate regional construction trends from insight on output values and forecast data to 2026. Identify the fastest growers to enable assessment and targeting of commercial opportunities in the markets best suited to strategic focus.

Identify the drivers in the global construction market and consider growth in emerging and developed economies. Formulate plans on where and how to engage with the market while minimizing any negative impact on revenues.

Story continues

Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Outlook



2. Regional Outlook: US and Canada

2.1 Overview

2.2 Key Updates



3. Regional Outlook: Latin America

3.1 Overview

3.2 Key Updates



4. Regional Outlook: Western Europe

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Updates



5. Regional Outlook: Eastern Europe and Central Asia

5.1 Overview

5.2 Key Updates



6. Regional Outlook: South-East Asia

6.1 Overview

6.2 Key Updates



7. Regional Outlook: South Asia

7.1 Overview

7.2 Key Updates



8. Regional Outlook: Australasia

8.1 Overview

8.2 Key Updates



9. Regional Outlook: North-East Asia

9.1 Overview

9.2 Key Updates



10. Regional Outlook: Middle East and North Africa

10.1 Overview

10.2 Key Updates



11. Regional Outlook: Sub-Saharan Africa

11.1 Overview

11.2 Key Updates



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/le8mqf



Source: GlobalData

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



