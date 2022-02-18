U.S. markets open in 3 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,395.50
    +21.00 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,350.00
    +119.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,262.75
    +98.00 (+0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,038.70
    +13.20 (+0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.45
    -2.31 (-2.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,891.60
    -10.40 (-0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    23.77
    -0.10 (-0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1364
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.47
    +2.18 (+8.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3612
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1810
    +0.2520 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,832.89
    -2,241.32 (-5.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    944.32
    -58.85 (-5.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,556.20
    +18.83 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,122.07
    -110.80 (-0.41%)
     

Global Construction Market Size, Trends Analysis and Forecast 2021-2025

ReportLinker
·2 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Summary The analyst has revised down the estimate of growth in the global construction industry in 2021, to 4. 8% from the previous estimate of 6. 3%. The revision mainly reflects the impact of the unexpected downturn in construction output in China in Q3 2021, but also the impact of renewed restrictions on activity in many markets around the world to try to contain new waves of COVID-19 infections.

New York, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Construction Market Size, Trends Analysis and Forecast 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06231358/?utm_source=GNW
Excluding China, the global construction industry is expected to have posted growth of 5.2% in 2021, down an estimate of 5.9% previously. In addition to North America and North-East Asia, which both posted positive growth in 2020, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Australasia are expected to generate construction output values in 2021 that will surpass the 2019 levels in real (constant prices) terms. The other regions, except Latin America, will have fully rebounded by 2022, with Latin America expected to record output above 2019 levels in 2023.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the prospects for the global construction industry up to 2025, including an assessment of the impact of COVID-19.

Scope
- An overview of the outlook for the global construction industry to 2025, with specific focus on assessing the impact of COVID-19
- Analysis of the outlook for the construction industry in major global regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South and South-East Asia, North-East Asia, Australasia, the Middle East and North Africa, and Sub-Saharan Africa.
- A comprehensive benchmarking of 91 leading construction markets according to construction market value and growth
- Analysis of the latest data on construction output trends in key markets.

Reasons to Buy
- Evaluate regional construction trends from insight on output values and forecast data to 2025, and understand the immediate risks and challenges presented by the spread of COVID-19. Identify the fastest growers to enable assessment and targeting of commercial opportunities in the markets best suited to strategic focus.
- Identify the drivers in the global construction market and consider growth in emerging and developed economies. Formulate plans on where and how to engage with the market while minimizing any negative impact on revenues.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06231358/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


