Global Construction Outlook to 2025 (Q3 2021 Update)

Summary The global construction industry is rebounding at a rapid pace following the sharp decline in 2020, when construction activity slumped amid restrictions imposed globally to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The analyst now expects the global construction industry to grow by 6.3%, an upward revision from 5.7% in the previous forecast update (Q2 2021). The positive revision reflects the faster-than-expected recovery in output in some key markets in the first half of the year, with works on construction sites being ramped up to try to accelerate progress following delays last year, and a surge in residential construction projects (in some markets to record highs), which has been offsetting weaknesses in the commercial and industrial sectors



This report provides a detailed analysis of the prospects for the global construction industry up to 2025, including an assessment of the impact of COVID-19.



- An overview of the outlook for the global construction industry to 2025, with specific focus on assessing the impact of COVID-19

- Analysis of the outlook for the construction industry in major global regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South and South-East Asia, North-East Asia, Australasia, the Middle East and North Africa, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

- A comprehensive benchmarking of 91 leading construction markets according to construction market value and growth

- Analysis of the latest data on construction output trends in key markets.



- Evaluate regional construction trends from insight on output values and forecast data to 2025, and understand the immediate risks and challenges presented by the spread of COVID-19. Identify the fastest growers to enable assessment and targeting of commercial opportunities in the markets best suited to strategic focus.

- Identify the drivers in the global construction market and consider growth in emerging and developed economies. Formulate plans on where and how to engage with the market while minimizing any negative impact on revenues.

