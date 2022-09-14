U.S. markets open in 5 hours 20 minutes

Global Construction Plastics Growth Opportunities

·3 min read
This study presents an assessment of the global construction plastics market in 2021 and its future growth prospects. It discusses the different tiers of the value chain and estimates volume and revenue for construction plastics.

New York, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Construction Plastics Growth Opportunities"


The study is primarily segmented into the five end-use segments where the following end products are considered:1.Pipes, tanks, and ducts (covers potable water pipes, sewage pipes, hot- and cold-water pipes, gas pipes, pipe fittings and joints, and water tanks and rainwater harvesting systems)2.

Windows and doors (covers window frames, window glazing, interior housing doors, door frames, door knobs and handles, and door hinges)3.Wall coverings, claddings, and partitions (covers wall coverings, wall claddings, wall partitions, and fittings and fillings for glass walls)4.

Flooring and decking (covers flooring panels, outdoor decking, and soft flooring)5. Roofing and ceiling panels (covers membrane, flat roofs; tile, fixed roofs; ceiling panels; roof glazing; roof lights; and patio roofs)The study is segmented into four primary regions:
• The Americas (covers the United States, Canada, and Latin America, including Mexico)
• Europe (covers all European Economic Area and European Free Trade Association states including the United Kingdom, Commonwealth of Independent States including Ukraine, and Israel)
• Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (covers Africa, all Middle Eastern countries including Turkey, and all South Asian countries including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal)
• Asia-Pacific (covers China, Japan, South Korea, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Free Trade Area, Australia, New Zealand, and all other Southeast Asian countries) The study is also segmented by plastic type: polyvinylchloride (PVC), polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), polycarbonates (PC), polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA), acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), polyamides (PA), and polyoxymethylene (POM). The study discusses volume and revenue forecasts for each segment and subsegment from 2018 to 2028. The analysis focuses on the primary regions and the subsegment level but includes competitive structure and market share data at the overall level.

The study also provides a seven-year forecast, based on expected compound average growth rates in which the base year is 2021 and the forecast period is 2022 to 2028.Key market participants and critical competitive factors for them to achieve organic growth and gain a solid foothold in the market are included in the study.

The current size of the construction plastics market is assessed by factors such as rebounding construction market, green construction trends, material substitution potential; and shifting political, socio-economic, regulatory, environmental, raw material, and technology trends.

These factors, classified as growth drivers and restraints, are considered in the forecast analysis.

The study also analyzes the role of population growth and new building design.

The study also assesses the top growth opportunities for plastic manufacturers during the forecast period.
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

