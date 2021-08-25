U.S. markets open in 3 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,484.50
    +2.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,325.00
    +11.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,366.50
    +11.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,230.50
    +2.40 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.29
    -0.25 (-0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.70
    -12.80 (-0.71%)
     

  • Silver

    23.81
    -0.08 (-0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1755
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.26
    +0.11 (+0.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3728
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7900
    +0.1530 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,185.20
    -2,527.33 (-5.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,179.99
    -69.72 (-5.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,139.53
    +13.75 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,724.80
    -7.30 (-0.03%)
     

Global Construction Robots Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028

ReportLinker
·3 min read

Construction Robots: Market Size. From $104. 43 million in 2020, the global Construction Robots market is projected to reach $414. 34 million by 2028. Based on our analysis the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.

New York, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Construction Robots Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06127654/?utm_source=GNW
8 from 2020 - 2028 timeframe.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rapid adoption of 3D printing, technological advancements, and introduction of advanced robots.

Global Construction Robots Market: Market Dynamics

The increasing population undoubtedly drives the demand for construction equipment. The global trend of people migrating from rural to urban areas has increased this demand even more. Owing to the high urban population and high development in developing economies around the world, infrastructure the residential and commercial sectors are facing huge development. This is consequently driving the demand for construction robots market.

On the other hand, the requirement high capital to adopt modern technologies is hindering the growth of the market. In addition, the rise in automation at construction sites is expected to provide huge opportunities for construction robots. Increasing automation in construction has provided an efficient way to develop infrastructure all around the world.

Impact of COVID-19 on Construction Robots

The recent outbreak of COVID-19 has adversely affected the construction industry. Construction works witnessed a total standstill in the initial months of lockdown. However, the demand for 3D printing witnessed an increased demand owing to its potential to ensure safety. The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have some negative effect on the market over the forecast period. Construction robots’ demand, however, might increase due to safety needs, such as social distancing.

By Function

Concrete Structural Erection Segment Dominate the Market in 2020

The use of construction robots has reduced the complexity of the operations in structural erections and is attracting most of the construction firms to adopt robots for this function. The robots designed for the concrete structural erection construct prefabricated concrete components or units that can directly be assembled on-site to form an entire building structure. Increased efficiency with enhanced safety is ensured by the use of robots for this function.

By Geography

Asia Pacific Region is Leading in the Global Market Place

Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand in the forecast period. The mining and construction industries are flourishing in various parts of the region. With growing urbanization and wide availability of natural resources throughout the region, the mining and construction companies have started using automated equipment, operating software, and communications system to connect and operate on-site. Also, the presence of a large number of robotic manufacturing companies in China and Japan and a high growth rate of the market for 3D printers for advanced construction, are driving the growth of the construction robot market in Asia Pacific.

List of the Key Players Profiled in the Market Include:

• Komatsu
• Fujita
• Brokk
• Autonomous Solutions
• Ekso Bionics
• Husqvarna
• Fastbrick Robotics
• Construction Robotics
• Giant Hydraulic Tech
• TopTec Spezialmaschinen
• Conjet
• Alpine Sales and Rental
• CYBERDYNE
• Beijing Borui Intelligent Control Technology
• Yingchuang Building Technique Co. (WinSun)

List of the Regions/Countries Profiled in the Market Include:

North America
• US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe
• Germany
• U.K
• Italy
• France
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• Australia
• New Zealand
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Rest of Middle East
Latin America
• Argentina
• Brazil
• Rest of Latin America
Rest of the World (RoW)
• South Africa
• Others
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06127654/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Meme stocks soar in late day trading surge, short sellers knocked

    GameStop shares jumped 27.53%, AMC shares climbed 20.3%, Clover Health Investments rose 9.9%, Koss Corp rose 4.4%, Robinhood Markets climbed 9.0% and ContextLogic rose 6.4%. "When you get a move that big it almost makes you think there is some big hedge fund or something out there that decided to do some trades," said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at Schwab Center for Financial Research. Frederick, however, said he had seen little in the way of news to spur the large share price moves on Tuesday.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – August 25th, 2021

    After a particularly bearish day for Bitcoin and the majors on Tuesday, Bitcoin would need to move back through to $49,000 levels to provide support.

  • Coinbase accounts hacked as Bitcoin hovers near $50K

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest crypto moves.&nbsp;

  • Dow Jones Gains; Tesla Stock Up Despite Elon Musk Confession; Airbnb Zooms Past Buy Point

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed higher, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record levels. Tesla (TSLA) gained despite an Elon Musk confession, while Airbnb (ABNB) surged past a new buy point. Dow Inc. (DOW) and Goldman Sachs (GS) were the top blue chips. JD.com (JD) led a cluster of China stocks higher. Finally, a trio of stocks...

  • Arizona group inks agreement with Taiwan aimed at attracting more chip companies

    An Arizona economic development group on Tuesday said it had made a deal with Taiwanese economic development officials aimed at making the U.S. state more attractive to Taiwan's semiconductor industry as the world's biggest chipmaker eyes a $12 billion plant in Phoenix. The Taiwan-USA Industrial Cooperation Promotion Office, which is supported by Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs, signed an agreement with economic development officials in the greater Phoenix area to find ways to bring more of Taiwan's vast semiconductor industry to the metro area.

  • 10 Best Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best dividend growth stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Now. The value versus growth stocks debate is perhaps as old as investing as […]

  • Top Energy Stocks for September 2021

    These are the energy stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for September 2021.

  • Bitcoin mining 'golden age' shows higher profits and demand for more infrastructure

    Building infrastructure for energy-intensive crypto mining poses the greatest challenge for companies and individuals hoping to reap big money.

  • Country Now Comes Before Profit For Companies in Xi’s China

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s biggest companies are starting to make a habit out of giving away their earnings.In the latest example, Pinduoduo Inc., an e-commerce company known for giving big discounts to customers when they buy produce together, said it will donate all of its first net profit since going public to support the country’s farmers and agricultural areas. The company will keep giving away earnings at least until the donations reach 10 billion yuan ($1.5 billion).“Improving agriculture has

  • Why Shares of GameStop, Naked Brand Group, and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Were Soaring Today

    Shares of popular meme stocks (loosely defined as companies that are popular among day traders on Reddit) were up again on Tuesday. The top meme stock GameStop (NYSE: GME) was up as much as 7.4% on the day, with Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) gaining as much as 13% and 18.2%, respectively. As of 1:07 p.m. EDT today, GameStop was up 5.5%, Naked Brand was 16.4% higher, and Tonix was up 1.4%.

  • 12 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Invest In Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best semiconductor stocks to invest in right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Invest In Right Now. Behind every great technology and innovation of today is a powerful microchip. Despite the disruption in the […]

  • Alibaba vs. JD.com: Which Chinese Retail Stock is a Better Pick?

    The retail market in China is experiencing a significant boom in sales. According to the National Bureau of Statistics in China, this market was worth RMB 39 trillion last year. The online retail penetration in China stood at 24.9% last year, up from a mere 6.2% in 2012. According to data from iResearch, the Chinese online retail market could have a gross merchandise value (GMV) of RMB 15.1 trillion by 2023, growing at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10% between 2020 to 2023. Using the

  • This Might Be the Most Important Metric If You Own Apple Stock

    Back in April, Goldman Sachs analyst Rod Hall backed away from his long-term bearish stance on Apple shares, raising his rating to Hold from Sell, and conceding that his previous view that iPhone sales would disappoint during the pandemic was “clearly wrong.” But he sees that pattern reversing as spending patterns return to normal over time as the pandemic ebbs.

  • Airline stocks lift off, Palo Alto soars, Chinese stocks rebound, GameStop pops 15%

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Chinese stocks rebound despite regulatory crackdown

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi, Myles Udland, and Julie Hyman discuss the surge in Chinese tech stocks.

  • Look Who Zoomed Past Apple Since It Lost Steve Jobs

    It's been exactly 10 years since Steve Jobs resigned as Apple's CEO. And Apple stock lost its wow factor in the S&P 500.

  • Why Gevo Stock Is Jumping Today

    Renewable energy stock Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) popped Tuesday morning, gaining 13% as of 10:35 a.m. An analyst believes the shares could almost double from here. Stifel has initiated coverage on Gevo, giving it a buy rating with a price target of $10. With shares trading just short of $5.25 when Stifel's research note came out, the stock was bound to fly high today.

  • 8 Companies Keep Making Much More Money Than Anyone Imagined

    S&P 500 profits are gushing in faster than expected. But some are making a habit out of blowing away profit expectations.

  • Why Pinduoduo Stock Popped 22% Today

    Shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) soared 22.3% on Tuesday after the online retail marketplace generated its first quarterly net profit. Pinduoduo's revenue surged 89% year over year to 23 billion yuan, or renminbi ($3.6 billion) in the second quarter. Investors cheered Pinduoduo's Q2 results.

  • Is Tesla Bot a Catalyst for Tesla Stock?

    One of the surprise announcements at Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) artificial intelligence event last week was a humanoid robot: Tesla Bot. The humanoid bot will aim to help eliminate dangerous, repetitive, and boring tasks, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said after Tesla Bot was announced. With the Tesla Bot still in early development, specs on the new product were unsurprisingly sparse.