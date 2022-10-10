Global Construction Robots Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Company Logo

Global Construction Robots Market

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Robots Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global construction robots market reached a value of US$ 109.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 275.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.55% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Construction robots are employed to execute civil engineering projects and perform essential tasks such as positioning, demolishing and tunneling at a construction site. These robots improve productivity by shortening construction time and reducing the overall operational costs.

They also enhance workforce safety and security in hazardous working environments. The implementation of construction robots eliminates errors due to human factors such as laziness, fatigue or lack of attention. Specialized robots can work in dark, congested and airless spaces that can be dangerous for humans.



The thriving construction industry, coupled with rapid urbanization, is the key factor driving the growth of the market. Additionally, rising construction of megastructures and high-quality infrastructure has enhanced the requirement of construction robots to counter the shortage of skilled labor.

Moreover, technological advancements such as the introduction of 3D printing robots in construction projects are also contributing to the market growth. They are used to design models for bridges and prototypes for buildings that simplify the construction of intricate designs to save time and resources. Furthermore, the rising trend of aerial robotics is also expected to drive the market.

These robots include devices such as Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) or drones that are extensively used for safety inspections, site surveying, and accessing hazardous zones. Increasing adoption of exoskeleton equipment that includes wearable mechanical suits to lift heavy material, machinery and supplies is also catalyzing the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Brokk AB, Husqvarna AB, Komatsu Ltd., Ekso Bionics Europe GmbH, Fujita Corporation, Conjet AB, Giant Hydraulic Tech Co., Ltd., Automated Precision, Inc., Alpine Sales and Rental Corporation, CyBe Construction BV, MX3D BV, Construction Robotics, Fastbrick Robotics Ltd., and TopTec Spezialmaschinen GmbH, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global construction robots market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global construction robots industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global construction robots industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the automation?

What is the breakup of the market based on the function?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global construction robots industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global construction robots industry?

What is the structure of the global construction robots industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global construction robots industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Construction Robots Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Automation

5.6 Market Breakup by Function

5.7 Market Breakup by Application

5.8 Market Breakup by Region

5.9 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Traditional Robot

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Robotic Arm

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Exoskeleton

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Automation

7.1 Fully Autonomous

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Semi-Autonomous

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Function

8.1 Demolition

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Bricklaying

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 3D Printing

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Concrete Structural Erection

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Finishing Work

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Doors and Windows

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast

8.7 Others

8.7.1 Market Trends

8.7.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Public Infrastructure

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Commercial and Residential Buildings

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Nuclear Dismantling and Demolition

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Others

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 Price Analysis



12 SWOT Analysis



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Brokk AB

15.3.2 Husqvarna AB

15.3.3 Komatsu Ltd.

15.3.4 Ekso Bionics Europe GmbH

15.3.5 Fujita Corporation

15.3.6 Conjet AB

15.3.7 Giant Hydraulic Tech Co., Ltd.

15.3.8 Automated Precision, Inc.

15.3.9 Alpine Sales and Rental Corporation

15.3.10 CyBe Construction BV

15.3.11 MX3D BV

15.3.12 Construction Robotics

15.3.13 Fastbrick Robotics Ltd.

15.3.14 TopTec Spezialmaschinen GmbH

