U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,825.33
    +39.95 (+1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,097.26
    +321.83 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,127.84
    +99.11 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,727.76
    +19.77 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.46
    +2.70 (+2.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.90
    +5.60 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    19.77
    -0.51 (-2.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0426
    -0.0057 (-0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8890
    -0.0830 (-2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2103
    -0.0072 (-0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1750
    -0.5530 (-0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,032.05
    -268.38 (-1.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    420.84
    +0.70 (+0.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,168.65
    -0.63 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,935.62
    -457.42 (-1.73%)
     

Global IT Consulting Sourcing and Procurement Report with Pandemic Impact Analysis, Supplier Evaluation and Price Trends | SpendEdge

·3 min read

  • Over 200 Forbes 2000 companies rely on our actionable insights

  • More than 100 CPOs and 500 category managers use our insights daily

  • SpendEdge has the fastest growth rate in number of reports and client base

NEW YORK, July 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The IT Consulting market size is expected to grow by USD 131.35 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.19% during the forecast period. To know more about this market.

IT Consulting Market
IT Consulting Market

Request For a Free Sample Report

IT Consulting Market Analysis

Analysis of the cost and volume drivers and supply market forecasts in various regions are offered in this IT Consulting research report. This market intelligence report also analyzes the top supply markets, market opportunities, challenges and the critical cost drivers that can aid buyers and suppliers devise a cost-effective category management strategy.

The report provides insights on the following information:

  • Regional spend dynamism and factors impacting costs

  • The total cost of ownership and cost-saving opportunities

  • Supply chain margins and pricing models

  • Competitiveness index for suppliers

  • Market favorability index for suppliers

  • Supplier and buyer KPIs

Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic crisis and recovery analysis of IT Consulting Market

www.spendedge.com/report/it-consulting-services-market-procurement-research-report

Related Reports on Professional Services Market:

Detect blind spots in your revenue decisions by analyzing interconnected unknowns around the "IT Consulting Market."

Report Metrics

Details

Base year considered

2021

Forecast period

2021 - 2025

Forecast units

USD Billion

Geographies covered

North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and APAC

Leading IT Consulting suppliers

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., PricewaterhouseCoopers International Ltd., and Ernst & Young Global Ltd.

Top Pricing Models

Flat-fee model, hourly rate model, and cost-plus model

This procurement report answers help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their IT Consulting Market requirements following questions:

  • Am I engaging with the right suppliers?

  • Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?

  • Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for?

  • What are the workplace computing devices category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contact
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340 
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-it-consulting-sourcing-and-procurement-report-with-pandemic-impact-analysis-supplier-evaluation-and-price-trends--spendedge-301579152.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

Recommended Stories