Global Consumable Spirits Market Report 2021-2026 Featuring Leading Players - Pernod Ricard, William Grant and Sons, Remy Cointreau, Beam Global, Stock Spirits

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Consumable Spirits Market (2021-2026) by Product, Type, Distribution Channels, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Consumable Spirits Market is estimated to be USD 31.75 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 49.08 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.1%.

Market Dynamics

The rise in disposable income, rising number of restaurants and leisure clubs, growing social acceptance towards drinking consumable spirits are some key factors driving the growth of the global market. Furthermore, the rising application of consumable spirits in the food and pharmaceutical industry is escalating the market growth.

In addition, the rising R&D activities in the advancement of Product and product innovation are expected to create opportunities for the further growth of the global Consumable spirits market. However, excessive intake of consumable spirits led to a high risk of liver diseases, heart diseases, etc.

Additionally, strict government policy on permissible drinking of alcohol and restrictions on advertisements and promotions of consumable spirits is expected to restrain and create challenges on the growth of the global consumable spirits market to a certain level.

Market Segmentation

  • By Product, the market is classified into Gin, Vodka, Brandy, Whiskey, Rum, Tequila, and Others. Amongst all, the Vodka segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

  • By Type, the market is classified as Flavored Spirits and Nature Spirits. Amongst the two, the flavored spirits segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

  • By End User, the market is classified as Liquor Specialty Stores, Hypermarkets or Supermarkets, Duty-Free Stores, Online Retailing, and others. Amongst all, the emergency care departments segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

  • By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.

Recent Developments

  • Zoladkowa Gorzka launched two new flavours Zoladkowa Gorzka Delicja and Zoladkowa Gorzka Orientalna - 13th April 2021.

  • Pernod Ricard to acquire a majority stake in La Hechicera ultra-premium Colombian rum - 3rd March 2021

  • Brown-Forman acquires Fords Gin-11th June 2019

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Pernod Ricard, William Grant and Sons, Remy Cointreau, Beam Global, Stock Spirits Group, etc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description
1.1 Study Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Currency
1.4 Years Considered
1.5 Language
1.6 Key Shareholders

2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Process
2.2 Data Collection and Validation
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.4 Assumptions of the Study
2.5 Limitations of the Study

3 Executive Summary
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Size and Segmentation
3.3 Market Outlook

4 Market Influencers
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Demand for Premium Products
4.1.2 Easy Raw Material Availability
4.1.3 Rising Demand for Natural Flavoured Drink
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Manufacturing Cost
4.2.2 Health Concerns
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Changing Beverages Consumption Patterns in Emerging Countries
4.3.2 Increasing R&D for Product Innovation and Development
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 High Competition in The Consumable Spirits Market
4.5 Trends

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Consumable Spirits Market, By Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Gin
6.3 Vodka
6.4 Brandy
6.5 Whiskey
6.6 Rum
6.7 Tequila
6.8 Others

7 Global Consumable Spirits Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Flavoured Spirits
7.3 Natural Spirits

8 Global Consumable Spirits Market, By Distribution Channel
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Liquor Specialty Stores
8.3 Hypermarket or Supermarket
8.4 Duty-Free Stores
8.5 Online Retailing
8.6 Others

9 Global Consumable Spirits Market, By Geography

10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Competitive Quadrant
10.2 Market Share Analysis
10.3 Strategic Initiatives

11 Company Profiles

  • Amvyx S.A.

  • Allied Blenders & Distillers

  • Bacardi Limited

  • Beam Global

  • Belvedere SA

  • Berentzen-Gruppe AG

  • Brown-Forman Corporation

  • Constellation Brands, Inc.

  • Diageo plc

  • Emperador Distillers

  • G & J Greenall

  • Gruppo Campari

  • HiteJinro Co., Ltd.

  • McDowells

  • Marnier Lapostolle SA

  • Miguel Torres, S.A.

  • Pernod Ricard SA

  • Radico Khaitan Ltd.

  • Remy Cointreau SA

  • Stock Spirits Group

  • Suntory ROKU

  • William Grant and Sons

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fmaoxd

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-consumable-spirits-market-report-2021-2026-featuring-leading-players---pernod-ricard-william-grant-and-sons-remy-cointreau-beam-global-stock-spirits-301366098.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

