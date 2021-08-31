Global Consumable Spirits Market Report 2021-2026 Featuring Leading Players - Pernod Ricard, William Grant and Sons, Remy Cointreau, Beam Global, Stock Spirits

DUBLIN, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Consumable Spirits Market (2021-2026) by Product, Type, Distribution Channels, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Consumable Spirits Market is estimated to be USD 31.75 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 49.08 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.1%.

Market Dynamics

The rise in disposable income, rising number of restaurants and leisure clubs, growing social acceptance towards drinking consumable spirits are some key factors driving the growth of the global market. Furthermore, the rising application of consumable spirits in the food and pharmaceutical industry is escalating the market growth.

In addition, the rising R&D activities in the advancement of Product and product innovation are expected to create opportunities for the further growth of the global Consumable spirits market. However, excessive intake of consumable spirits led to a high risk of liver diseases, heart diseases, etc.

Additionally, strict government policy on permissible drinking of alcohol and restrictions on advertisements and promotions of consumable spirits is expected to restrain and create challenges on the growth of the global consumable spirits market to a certain level.

Market Segmentation

By Product, the market is classified into Gin, Vodka, Brandy, Whiskey, Rum, Tequila, and Others. Amongst all, the Vodka segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By Type, the market is classified as Flavored Spirits and Nature Spirits. Amongst the two, the flavored spirits segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By End User, the market is classified as Liquor Specialty Stores, Hypermarkets or Supermarkets, Duty-Free Stores, Online Retailing, and others. Amongst all, the emergency care departments segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.

Recent Developments

Zoladkowa Gorzka launched two new flavours Zoladkowa Gorzka Delicja and Zoladkowa Gorzka Orientalna - 13th April 2021.

Pernod Ricard to acquire a majority stake in La Hechicera ultra-premium Colombian rum - 3rd March 2021

Brown-Forman acquires Fords Gin-11th June 2019

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Pernod Ricard, William Grant and Sons, Remy Cointreau, Beam Global, Stock Spirits Group, etc.

