Global Consumer Active Optical Cable Market (2021 to 2030) - Featuring Molex, Finisar and Amphenol Among Others

·8 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Consumer Active Optical Cable Market By Technology, and Connector Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global consumer active optical cable market was valued at $141.5 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $958.5 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 22.1% from 2021 to 2030. An active optical cable (AOC) is a cabling technology that uses optical fiber between the connectors to improve the cable's performance. In consumer applications, these cables are used to provide audio-video and network connectivity.

There is a rise in demand for AOC as it serves as an alternative to copper cables, due to its various advantages such as small bend radius for easy installment, low power consumption, and light weight. Applications of these cables have expanded from high-performance computers to networking and storage with the support of many protocols. In addition, AOCs rely on different protocols, such as InfiniBand, USB, and Ethernet, for data transmission.

Increase in bandwidth requirements supplement the growth of the consumer active optical cable market, as the rise in bandwidth has fueled the demand for communication technology. In addition, several developments are undertaken by numerous governments to improve the network infrastructure of their regions, which increases the connectivity within the region, enhancing the business opportunities and surging the standard of living. Thus, increase in investment by the government in emerging economies is also expected to fuel the growth of the consumer active optical cable market.

Furthermore, rise in penetration of video on demand, video conferencing, gaming, and home surveillance services and surge in demand for high definition 4K displays are also expected to contribute to the growth of the active optical cables market in the consumer sector. However, high initial investment associated with active optical cable followed by lack of information security currently hampers the growth of the optical network, as a savvy hacker can easily hack this information. Nonetheless, advancement in wireless technology, such as 3G, 4G, and 5G, creates an opportunity for the active optical cables to ensure quicker access and affordable connectivity.

The consumer active optical cable market is segmented on the basis of technology, connector type, and region. The technology segment is further categorized into InfiniBand, Ethernet, HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB. The HDMI segment accounted for a significant share in the overall market in 2018, due to its ability to provide per-pixel digital accuracy, pass TMDS signals, and provide high quality digital videos (4K). By connector type, the market is divided into CFP, SFP, and others. The SFP segment accounted for the maximum share in 2018. However, the CFP connectors segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By region, the consumer active optical cable market trends are analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America is studied across into U.S., Mexico, and Canada, whereas Europe into UK, Spain, Germany, France, and the rest of Europe. The countries covered under Asia-Pacific are China, India, Japan, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific while LAMEA includes Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. In addition, the report covers country-wise cross-sectional analysis of the technology and connectors segments.

The key players profiled in the report include Molex LLC, Finisar Corporation, Amphenol Corporation, Shenzhen Gigalight Technology, Sopto Technologies, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Broadcom, 3M Corporation, IBM Corporation, and Siemon. These market players have adopted various strategies such as product launch, business expansion, and acquisition, among others, to have a leading edge in the industry over their competitors. This influences the growth of the industry positively, thereby, increasing the consumer active optical cable market demand.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Parent/peer market overview
3.3. Porter's five forces analysis
3.4. Patent analysis
3.4.1. By region (2012-2017)
3.4.2. By applicant
3.5. Market dynamics
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.1.1. Increase in demand for higher bandwidth
3.5.1.2. Rise in investments by governments to improve connectivity in China
3.5.1.3. Rise in penetration of Video on Demand, video conferencing, gaming, and home surveillance services
3.5.1.4. Increase in demand for 4K and high definition display
3.5.2. Restraints
3.5.2.1. High initial investment associated with the active optical cable
3.5.2.2. Challenges from optical network security fiber hack
3.5.3. Opportunity
3.5.3.1. Advancement in fiber optics technology
3.6. COVID-19 impact analysis on Consumer active optical cable market
3.6.1. Impact on market size
3.6.2. End user trends, preferences, and budget impact
3.6.3. Key player strategies to tackle COVID-19's impact

CHAPTER 4: CONSUMER ACTIVE OPTICAL CABLE MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY
4.1. Overview
4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by technology
4.2. HDMI
4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3. Market analysis, by country
4.3. Ethernet
4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3. Market analysis, by country
4.4. InfiniBand
4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.4.3. Market analysis, by country
4.5. DisplayPort
4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.5.3. Market analysis, by country
4.6. USB
4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.6.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: CONSUMER ACTIVE OPTICAL CABLE MARKET, BY CONNECTOR TYPE
5.1. Overview
5.2. SFP
5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3. Market analysis, by country
5.3. CFP
5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3. Market analysis, by country
5.4. Others
5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.4.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: CONSUMER ACTIVE OPTICAL CABLE MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 7: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1. Introduction
7.1.1. Market player positioning, 2020
7.2. Top winning strategies
7.3. Product mapping of top 10 player
7.4. Competitive dashboard
7.5. Competitive heatmap

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES
8.1. II-VI INC. (FINISAR CORPORATION)
8.1.1. Company overview
8.1.2. Key executives
8.1.3. Company snapshot
8.1.4. Operating business segments
8.1.5. Product portfolio
8.1.6. R&D expenditure
8.1.7. Business performance
8.1.8. Key strategic moves and developments
8.2.3M COMPANY
8.2.1. Company overview
8.2.2. Key executives
8.2.3. Company snapshot
8.2.4. Operating business segments
8.2.5. Product portfolio
8.2.6. R&D expenditure
8.2.7. Business performance
8.3. AMPHENOL CORPORATION
8.3.1. Company overview
8.3.2. Key executives
8.3.3. Company snapshot
8.3.4. Operating business segments
8.3.5. Product portfolio
8.3.6. R&D expenditure
8.3.7. Business performance
8.4. BROADCOM INC.
8.4.1. Company overview
8.4.2. Key executives
8.4.3. Company snapshot
8.4.4. Operating Business Segments
8.4.5. Product Portfolio
8.4.6. R&D expenditure
8.4.7. Business performance
8.4.8. Key strategic moves and developments
8.5. HONGAN GROUP CO., LTD. (SHENZHEN SOPTO TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD)
8.5.1. Company overview
8.5.2. Key executives
8.5.3. Company snapshot
8.5.4. Product portfolio
8.6. INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION (IBM)
8.6.1. Company overview
8.6.2. Key executives
8.6.3. Company snapshot
8.6.4. Operating business segments
8.6.5. Product portfolio
8.6.6. R&D expenditure
8.6.7. Business performance
8.6.8. Key strategic moves and developments
8.7. MOLEX, LLC
8.7.1. Company overview
8.7.2. Key executives
8.7.3. Company snapshot
8.7.4. Product portfolio
8.7.5. Key strategic moves and developments
8.8. SHENZHEN GIGALIGHT TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
8.8.1. Company overview
8.8.2. Key executives
8.8.3. Company snapshot
8.8.4. Product portfolio
8.8.5. Key strategic moves and developments
8.9. SIEMON COMPANY
8.9.1. Company overview
8.9.2. Key executives
8.9.3. Company snapshot
8.9.4. Operating business segments
8.9.5. Product portfolio
8.9.6. Key strategic moves and developments
8.10. SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, LTD.
8.10.1. Company overview
8.10.2. Key executives
8.10.3. Company snapshot
8.10.4. Operating business segments
8.10.5. Product portfolio
8.10.6. R&D expenditure
8.10.7. Business performance
8.10.8. Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cfkuvw

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-consumer-active-optical-cable-market-2021-to-2030---featuring-molex-finisar-and-amphenol-among-others-301409827.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

