Global Consumer Asset Tracking Solutions Market Report 2022: Featuring Key Players Invoxia, MiniFinder, Vodafone & Others

Consumer asset tracking is a sub-segment of the wider consumer IoT market. While the latter concept includes all IoT devices developed for the consumer market, consumer asset tracking focuses on solutions and services utilizing location data.

To enable remote monitoring and control, a solution must include GNSS or other positioning technology and sometype of wireless wide area network such as cellular networks, satellite networks, LoRaor Sigfox. Tracking solutions based solely on short-range technologies such as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi are thus not included in the report.



Leading providers of family tracking and parental control services include US-based Smith Micro Software and Life360. Smith Micro offers white-label solutions to mobile network operators (MNOs) and now has contracts with all three major operators in the US. Major providers of children's GPS watches include Xplora Technologies in Europe and Verizon in North America.

Smartcom Mobility Solutions is a leading platform provider for children's GPS watches and other consumer asset tracking segments, used by several MNOs and manufacturers in the US and Europe. The pet tracking market is dominated by Austria-based Tractive, whose subscriber base now has grown to several hundreds of thousands. In North America, the main providers of pet tracking solutions are Fi, Whistle Labs, Halo, and Wagz. The two latter companies offer combined pet tracking and pet containment solutions.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



1. Introduction



2. Family and Child Tracking

2.1 Population in Europe and North America

2.2 Family tracking solutions

2.3 Child tracking solutions and vendor market shares



3. Pet Tracking

3.1 Pet population in Europe and North America

3.2 Pet tracking solutions and vendor market shares



4. Passenger Car Tracking

4.1 Passenger car fleet in Europe and North America

4.2 Car theft in Europe and North America

4.3 Telematics solutions

4.4 Vendor market shares



5. Consumer Vehicle Tracking

5.1 Consumer vehicle parc in Europe and North America

5.2 Consumer vehicle theft

5.3 Consumer vehicle tracking solutions and vendor market shares



6. General Consumer Asset Tracking

6.1 General consumer asset tracking solutions



7. Market Forecasts and Trends

7.1 Market forecasts

7.2 Market trends

7.2.1 LPWA networking technologies create new market opportunities

7.2.2 Apple AirTag bolsters the consumer asset tracking market

7.2.3 Specialised solutions have a competitive advantage

7.2.4 Pet tracking is a high-potential market

7.2.5 Continued broadening of the aftermarket car telematics concept is expected

7.2.6 Bicycle tracking on the rise



Companies Mentioned

BrickHouse Security

C Security Systems

Invoxia

LandAirSea Systems

LugLoc

MiniFinder

Samsung Electronics

Trackimo

Vodafone

Yepzon

