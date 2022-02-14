U.S. markets open in 4 hours 13 minutes

Global Consumer Automobile Entertainment Market Report 2022: In-vehicle Automobile Infotainment Market will Become an $80+ Billion Opportunity by 2027

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Consumer Automobile Entertainment: Manufacturer vs. Third-party Connected Vehicle Infotainment Apps 2022 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates software and app platforms including OS, middleware, HMI, smartphone app integration, and OEM SDKs. The report compares the strategic advantages between driver-centric and vehicle-centric infotainment systems. The report also evaluates key initiatives of auto OEMs, third-party app providers, and monetization strategies for automakers in the emerging in-vehicle infotainment ecosystem.

The connected car ecosystem is rapidly evolving as a result of the dominant industry trend to leverage software-defined cars to provide cloud-based services that are indirectly related to driving itself and more concerned with the overall vehicle occupant experience. This trend within the automobile infotainment market includes auto OEMs developing their own application platforms that integrate with third-party app development for in-vehicle infotainment systems.

The automobile infotainment market consists of emerging systems as diverse services including navigation systems, premium audio, and video systems, in-vehicle advertising, commerce, and smart mobility services such as travel, hotel, flight and train, robo-taxi, ride-sharing/rental, health and education services, and content including video, music, and movies. Various suppliers within the automotive value chain, such as telematics providers and aftermarket service providers, are contributing to develop the SDC ecosystem. This ecosystem is the foundation for in-vehicle entertainment.

We see one of the biggest growth impediments for the automobile infotainment market currently is usability. Many of the build-in systems are surprisingly not as user-friendly as expected. In contrast, some of the aftermarket systems with simple to understand and use features/functionality are gaining greater traction with consumers. The user interface type is an important factor with most people preferring touch-screens over rotary controls.

The easy touch-and-go nature is important for consumer safety (less distraction) and satisfaction through improved application navigation. Another important factor that we have identified is smartphone-to-vehicle integration. Consumers want a seamless in-vehicle experience with apps easily transferable from phone to car and vice versa. For this reason, we give the edge to Apple and Google for their CarPlay and AndroidAuto respectively.

The in-vehicle automobile infotainment market is going to become an over $80 billion opportunity by 2027. Building driver-centric infotainment systems instead of vehicle-centric ecosystems will be one of the key success factors through 2030.

Infotainment services enable new revenue streams that are less dependent on automotive production cycles and provide consistent revenue with up to five times higher margins than the current post-sale services. Many automotive manufacturers have installed third-party infotainment systems, which is a trend that is anticipated to accelerate as vehicle sales decline, placing greater reliance on post-sale services.

Select Research Findings:

  • The USA aftermarket will reach $14.5B by 2027, while OEMs will reach $8.1B

  • USA is the largest country in North America, while Germany, France, the UK, and Russia are major countries in Europe

  • Asia Pacific is expected to have the highest growth with a CAGR of 34.9% during 2021 to 2026, led by China, Japan, Korea, and India

Connected Vehicle Infotainment System: Rise of Software Platforms

Auto OEMs, OS Platform, Middle Ware, and Other Third Party Platforms

  • OS Platform

  • Middleware Platform

  • HMI Platform

  • Apps Platform

  • Smartphone Apps Platform

  • OEM SDK Platform

Driver Centric Infotainment System

Vehicle Centric Telematics Solutions

OEM vs Third Party

On Board vs. Cloud Based

Automotive Infotainment Apps Platforms and Emerging Challenges

  • Auto OEM Initiatives

  • Third Party Apps Providers

  • API Based Development Ecosystem

  • Monetize Connected Services

  • Address Cybersecurity Challenges

  • Buy or Build Decision for In-Vehicle Infotainment Systems

  • Adopt Integrated Strategy and Build Partnership

  • Prepare for the Age Software Defined Cars

Case studies

  • The "Smartphone as Next-Gen Automotive Infotainment" Concept

  • QNX and Freescale: Automotive Infotainment

  • Case Study for Ford Motor Company developed its next generation SYNC 3

  • BOSCH CASE STUDY for GENIVI Adoption

  • Apple CarPlay: Ready for Connected Car Prime Time

Company Analysis

  • Airbiquity Inc.

  • Apple CarPlay

  • Ford Motor Company

  • Google (Android Auto)

  • IBM Corporation

  • Inrix Inc.

  • Mojio Inc.

  • QNX (BlackBerry)

  • Thales Group

  • Vimcar GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/awab

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


