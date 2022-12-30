ReportLinker

The analyst has been monitoring the consumer drones market and is forecast to grow by $5362. 6 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 14. 76% during the forecast period. Our report on the consumer drones market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

New York, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Consumer Drones Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04647396/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by advancements in sensors and the emergence of low-cost drones, the growing number of acquisitions and partnerships, and the rise in the popularity of drone racing.



The consumer drones market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Multirotor

• Fixed wing

• Single rotor



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the availability of affordable consumer drones as one of the prime reasons driving the consumer drones market growth during the next few years. Also, the adoption of delivery drones and virtual reality experience through drones will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the consumer drones market covers the following areas:

• Consumer drones market sizing

• Consumer drones market forecast

• Consumer drones market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading consumer drones market vendors that include AeroVironment Inc., Autel Robotics Co. Ltd., Eachine, EHang Holdings Ltd., GoPro Inc., Guangdong Aircraft Industrial Co. Ltd., Guangzhou Walkera Technology Co. Ltd., Horizon Hobby LLC, Jianjian Technology Co. Ltd., Parrot Drones SAS, PrecisionHawk Inc., Shenzhen Hubsan Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Zero UAV Tech. Co. Ltd., Skydio Inc., Skytech Drone sp zoo, SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., and Yuneec International Co. Ltd. Also, the consumer drones market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04647396/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



