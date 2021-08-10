U.S. markets open in 4 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,424.25
    -1.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,983.00
    -15.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,129.25
    +4.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,233.60
    +0.90 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.90
    +1.42 (+2.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.80
    +5.30 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    23.47
    +0.20 (+0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1741
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.74
    +0.59 (+3.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3870
    +0.0020 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4560
    +0.1510 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,993.06
    +2,251.66 (+5.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,126.90
    +67.57 (+6.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,125.09
    -7.21 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,888.15
    +68.11 (+0.24%)
     

Global consumer electronics and appliances market is expected to reach upto USD1344.50 billion by the end of 2026

ReportLinker
·6 min read

growing at a CAGR of 5. 25%, during the forecast period, owing to continuous change in consumer preference, increasing innovation in existing products, and rising disposable purchasing power, and rapid urbanization.

New York, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Consumer Electronics and Appliances Market, By Type, By Application, By Distribution Channel, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128278/?utm_source=GNW
Some of the challenges faced by the industry include energy efficiency demand, the shift towards eco-friendly products, immediate shifts in demand and innovation of new technologies and quality control. All these factors are expected to hamper the growth of the market.

On the basis of type, the market is divided into audio visual equipment, home appliances, kitchen appliances and personal care appliances, among which the audio-visual appliances segment is having the largest share of approximately 65% in the consumer electronics market.This is due to the rising demand for technology-driven products like smart Television, Laptop, Smartphones, Speakers, Smartwatch, Earphones/Headphones.

The factors like continuous launch of new software products, and constant upgradation to the technologies are anticipating the growth of the segment.

On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into residential and commercial, out of which the commercial segment represents almost 30% of the global consumer electronics and appliances market, showing a faster growth rate in the upcoming years considering the increasing number of business segments.However, the residential segments hold the largest market share across the globe.

As the number of nuclear family is increasing, the demand for appliances (like washing machine, air conditioners, refrigerators, and others) is surging because it saves time in household work, that also leads to enhancement of overall standard of living.

It is always the electronic and specialty retailers that contribute to the largest market share in terms of the distribution channels.But post COVID-19, the electronic and specialty retail segment has seen a downfall in its overall market sales.

As people are more concerned about their safety, they are not comfortable purchasing products from retail stores and instead prefer buying electronic products through online channels, which provide huge discounts.

In terms of region, the global consumer electronics and appliances market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.As a country, it is the United States which occupies the largest market share of electronics and appliances market, and in the upcoming years is expected to maintain the first position considering the current market share and historical growth.

But among the regions, Asia-Pacific dominates the market owing to factors like rising population, increasing disposable income. The region is expected to hold up to 37% market share of the consumer electronics and appliances market in the forecast period, which is the highest market contribution globally, whereas North America and Europe are expected to remain the stable markets.

Today, the consumer electronics and appliances market has become an attractive destination for investments and several large multinational companies are entering this market. Some of the major companies are Apple Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Midea Group Co., Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Xiaomi Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Whirlpool Corporation, Sony Group Corporation, AB Electrolux, Hitachi, Ltd., and Koninklijke Philips N.V. The global consumer electronics and appliances market is majorly held by various multinational brands supported by local and international suppliers.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019
Base Year: 2020
Estimated Year: 2021
Forecast Period: 2022–2026

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global consumer electronics and appliances market from 2016 to 2020.
• To estimate and forecast the market size of global consumer electronics and appliances market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.
• To classify and forecast global consumer electronics and appliances market based on by type, by application, by distribution channel, company, and region.
• To identify dominant region or segment in the global consumer electronics and appliances market.
• To identify drivers and challenges for global consumer electronics and appliances market.
• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global consumer electronics and appliances market.
• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global consumer electronics and appliances market.
• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global consumer electronics and appliances market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the Globe.

Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.

Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distributors, and presence of all major players across the country.

The analyst calculated the market size of the global consumer electronics and appliances market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for the various end-user segment was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated them through analyzing historical data of these types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.

Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations, and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.

Key Target Audience:

• Manufacturers, distributors, and end-users
• Market research and consulting firms
• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policymakers.
• Organizations, forums and alliances related to consumer electronics and appliances.

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, end-users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, Global Consumer electronics and appliances market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Consumer Electronics and Appliances Market, By Type:
o Audio Visual Equipment (Television, Laptop, Smartphones, Speakers, Smartwatch, Earphones/Headphones, etc.)
o Home Appliances (Refrigerator, Washing Machine, Air Conditioners, Air Purifier, etc.)
o Kitchen Appliances (Dishwasher, Microwave, Ovens, Electric Kettle, Blender, etc.)
o Personal Care Appliances (Shavers, Trimmers, Hair Dryers, Straighteners, etc.)
• Global Consumer Electronics and Appliances Market, By Application:
o Residential
o Commercial
• Global Consumer Electronics and Appliances Market, By Distribution Channel:
o Electronic and Specialty Retailers
o Hypermarket/ Supermarket
o Online Channels
o Others (Institutional Stores, etc.)
• Global Consumer Electronics and Appliances Market, By Region:
o Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
o North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
o Europe
Germany
United Kingdom
France
Spain
Russia
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
o Middle East and Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
South Africa

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global consumer electronics and appliances market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128278/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • A rape allegation at Alibaba has prompted an outpouring in China about toxic work culture

    Forced drinking with clients is among many ways in which work culture in China still demeans women, online commentators noted.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – August 10th, 2021

    Following Monday’s rally, steering clear of the day’s pivot levels would deliver further upside for the majors on the day.

  • Can my employer make me get vaccinated?

    More U.S. companies like Disney, Google and Netflix are asking workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but is it legal?

  • Update On The World’s Most Exciting Oil Play: Interview With Scot Evans

    As the world’s most exciting oil play continues to post stellar results, we had a chance to speak with the man behind the project

  • USD/CAD Exchange Rate Prediction – The Dollar Continues to Rally on Strong JOLTs Report

    US Treasury yields rise

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: Will Smarter Wireless Earphones Boost Apple?

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Microsoft, Netflix and Nvidia.

  • 5 Infrastructure Stocks That Look Like Bargains as a Bill Inches Forward

    Most construction-related stocks have run up in anticipation of passage of a $1 trillion bill. But engineering and inspection firms’ shares still seem well-priced.

  • Delivery Hero to expand in Germany after Berlin return

    Delivery Hero said on Tuesday it would roll out its food and grocery delivery services in more German cities this autumn, heating up competition in the home market it quit three years ago to focus on Asia. The group founded a decade ago now spans around 50 countries but exited its home city of Berlin in 2018 when CEO Niklas Ostberg sold its German operations to Just Eat Takeaway for $1.1 billion. Ostberg announced a Berlin relaunch in May and, with its food delivery and quick commerce markets now up and running in four districts of the capital, Frankfurt, Hamburg and Munich will follow this autumn.

  • China’s New Oil Giants Flourish in Xi’s Clean Energy Wave

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s newest oil refiners are thriving by aligning themselves with President Xi Jinping’s vision, expanding even as their older rivals and several other private businesses have been reined in by Beijing.These newcomers have gained the moniker Teapot 2.0 in China, and are benefiting because they are fitting into Xi’s push for cleaner industries and greater energy efficiency.Still little known in international trading circles, companies like Jiangsu Eastern Shenghong Co. and Hengl

  • When Is It Too Late to Have Nothing Saved for Retirement?

    It is never too late to start saving money you will use in retirement. However, the older you get, the more constraints may limit your options.

  • Tyson Scrambles to Regain Chicken Profit as New Competitor Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- Tyson Foods Inc., the top poultry producer in the U.S., is racing to get its chicken unit back on track as a new, formidable competitor emerges.The third and sixth biggest U.S. chicken companies, Sanderson Farms Inc. and Wayne Farms Inc., are combining in a $4.53 billion deal, according to a statement Monday from buyers Cargill Inc. and Continental Grain Co. The deal comes as Tyson’s chicken unit posted a loss in its third quarter amid a series of headaches including high feed pri

  • Oil recovers from three-week low amid surge in Delta variant infections

    Oil prices rose more than 1% on Tuesday, recouping some of the losses in the previous session when prices hit a three-week low, but gains are likely to be limited on worries that rising COVID-19 cases and restrictions in China will dent fuel demand. Brent crude was up by 84 cents, or 1.2%, at $69.88 a barrel by 0656 GMT, after falling 2.3% on Monday. U.S. oil was up by 99 cents, or 1.5%, at $67.47 a barrel, having fallen by 2.6% in the previous session.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch: Anticipation Builds for Apple IPhone 13s, T-Mobile Marketing Push

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change over time. The consumer smartphone market will evolve into broader 5G wireless enterprise opportunities.

  • Deliveroo shares soar as German rival sparks takeover speculation

    A £300m stake in Deliveroo has been snapped up by a German rival, sending the takeaway app's shares surging to their highest level since the company's disastrous stock market float amid hopes it will be swept into a wave of industry dealmaking.

  • Workhorse Reviews Electric Van Designs, Distances Itself From Lordstown Motors

    Workhorse Group delivered 14 electric delivery vans to customers in the second quarter but it is going back to the drawing board to figure out how to add more cargo capacity before it resumes ramping up production. In many ways, the Workhorse (NASDAQ: WKHS) earnings report for the April to June period resembled previous quarters — a tale of delays and supplier issues. After ousting CEO Duane Hughes in favor of former Delphi Technologies CEO Rick Dauch, the Cincinnati-based company said it is und

  • The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Yields 3% With a Reasonable Upside

    The Coca-Cola Company NYSE:KO) is a staple stock for many yield-seeking investors. With decades of reliable payouts, it doesn't come as a surprise that it is the longest holding in Warren Buffett's portfolio. While the stock was somewhat sluggish in the last decade, lagging the consumer staples sector, its 3% dividend and sustainable innovation efforts offer a fair risk compensation.

  • China Aims for ‘Olympic Blue’ With Plans to Extend Steel Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s top steel hub will join the campaign to ensure blue skies for Beijing’s Winter Olympics by capping output and ordering other measures to slash pollution.Tangshan will extend existing steel curbs to March 13 next year to ensure good air quality for the games, researcher Mysteel reported, citing a draft document issued by the city’s environment office. Air pollution in Tangshan should fall by at least 40% year-on-year in the days leading up to and during the Games, which sta

  • Types of Retirement Explained

    The prospect of retirement sparks a myriad of questions about how much you have saved up, where you want to live and when you plan to start. Retirement used to connote a post-work life of leisure on the front porch … Continue reading → The post Types of Retirement Explained appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Investment bankers to get biggest checks in decade as Wall Street bonuses jump - report

    Most Wall Street workers can expect double-digit increases in bonuses this year compared to 2020, while investment bankers could see the biggest checks in roughly a decade, according to a report by compensation consulting firm Johnson Associates Inc. Last year, Wall Street bonuses were flat-to-down due to the economic hit from COVID-19 lockdowns, but this year's bounce back shows that financial executives feel their businesses have recovered since the pandemic wiped $21 trillion off the markets between February and March last year, Johnson said. "The industry has performed at a level that last year we thought was impossible," said Alan Johnson, whose report is closely watched by financial professionals.

  • Regulation will be good for the crypto industry as a whole: Cryptograph Co-Founder

    Hugo McDonaugh, Blockchain pioneer and Cryptograph’s Co-Founder, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the crypto tax amendment, crypto reporting requirements in the infrastructure bill, and outlook on cryptocurrencies.